Sarah Power is a native of Newfoundland who got her first television role at age 16. She's worked extensively in the medium since. Television credits include Wild Roses, Republic of the Doyle, Good Witch, Schitt's Creek, The Listener, Murdoch Mysteries and the mini-series Random Passage. On the big screen, she's appeared in Saw V, American Pie: Beta House and Repo! The Genetic Opera.

