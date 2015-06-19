Bounty Hunters Dutch and John are joined by John's troubled brother D'avin to collect criminals from around the Quad. The trio must negotiate complex interplanetary politics while figuring out what Dutch's murderous mentor, Khylen, is plotting.

Season #:  1
Air Date:  Friday, June 19, 2015 - 18:00 to Friday, August 28, 2015 - 18:00

Hannah John-Kamen

Dutch

Luke Macfarlane

D'avin Jaqobis

Aaron Ashmore

John Jaqobis

1

Killjoys

Killjoys: Extended Season 1 Trailer

