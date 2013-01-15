The fourth season of Face Off featured guest appearances by actor John Rhys-Davies, Jack the Giant Slayer and X-Men director Bryan Singer and The Terminator and Aliens producer Gale Anne Hurd.

Season #:  4
Air Date:  Tuesday, January 15, 2013 - 16:00 to Tuesday, March 26, 2013 - 17:00
Cover Media: 

s04_e0401_01_135793811446.jpg

Image icon s04_e0401_01_135793811446.jpg

Caption/Credit

The contestants gather on the Queen Mary to begin their first Foundation Challenge.

Downloaded from

http://www.syfy.com/_cache/assets/assets/faceoff/2013-01/s04_e0401_01_135793811446.jpg

Show Name (DEPRECATED)

Face Off

TV Shows

Credit

Person

McKenzie Westmore

Role

Host

Person

Glenn Hetrick

Role

Judge

Person

Ve Neill

Role

Judge

Person

Neville Page

Role

Judge

Person

Michael Westmore

Role

Mentor

Person

Anthony Kosar (Winner)

Role

Artist

Person

Wayne Anderson

Role

Artist

Person

Autumn Cook

Role

Artist

Person

Michael Faust

Role

Artist

Person

Eric Fox

Role

Artist

Person

David 'House' Greathouse

Role

Artist

Person

Jenna Green

Role

Artist

Person

Meagan Hester

Role

Artist

Person

Kris Kobzina

Role

Artist

Person

Katie Machaiek

Role

Artist

Person

Alex McCoy

Role

Artist

Person

Alam Park

Role

Artist

Person

Troy Rivers

Role

Artist

Person

Eric Zapata

Role

Artist

Season Number

4

MPX Import Account

TV Show

Face Off

Services

Service

SYFY App

URL

https://www.syfy.com/faceoff/videos/all/2616

Service

Amazon

URL

http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B004L3L98Y

Service

Google Play

URL

https://play.google.com/store/tv/show/Face_Off?id=g4Aw3lNnafo&cdid=tvseason-gMD-...

Service

iTunes

URL

https://itunes.apple.com/us/tv-season/face-off-season-4/id589895667

Service

Xbox

URL

https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/store/tv/face-off/season-4/8d6kgwzlcgfz

Service

YouTube

URL

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=ELgMD-hRwIoFA

External Links

Season 4 Spotlight Challenge Galleries