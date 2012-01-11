The second season of Face Off featured guest appearances by makeup legend Tom Savini, Star Trek alum LeVar Burton and Beetlejuice and Home Alone star Catherine O'Hara. 

Season #:  2
Air Date:  Wednesday, January 11, 2012 - 16:00 to Wednesday, March 14, 2012 - 17:00
Cover Media: 

s02_e0201_01_132335974453.jpg

Image icon s02_e0201_01_132335974453.jpg

Caption/Credit

The Season Two contestants gather for their first challenge.

Downloaded from

http://www.syfy.com/_cache/assets/assets/faceoff/2011-12/s02_e0201_01_132335974453.jpg

Show Name (DEPRECATED)

Face Off

TV Shows

Credit

Person

McKenzie Westmore

Role

Host

Person

Glenn Hetrick

Role

Judge

Person

Ve Neill

Role

Judge

Person

Patrick Tatopoulos

Role

Judge

Person

Rayce Bird (Winner)

Role

Artist

Person

Ian Cromer

Role

Artist

Person

RJ Haddy

Role

Artist

Person

Heather Henry

Role

Artist

Person

Nicholas "Nix" Herrera

Role

Artist

Person

Beki Ingram

Role

Artist

Person

Miranda Jory

Role

Artist

Person

Brea Joseph

Role

Artist

Person

Tara Lang

Role

Artist

Person

Sue Lee

Role

Artist

Person

Greg Lightner

Role

Artist

Person

Gerald "Jerry" Macaluso

Role

Artist

Person

Matt Valentine

Role

Artist

Person

Athena Zhe

Role

Artist

Season Number

2

MPX Import Account

TV Show

Face Off

Services

Service

SYFY App

URL

https://www.syfy.com/faceoff/videos/all/2616

Service

Amazon

URL

http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B004L3L98Y

Service

Google Play

URL

https://play.google.com/store/tv/show/Face_Off?id=g4Aw3lNnafo&cdid=tvseason-KLif...

Service

iTunes

URL

https://itunes.apple.com/us/tv-season/face-off-season-2/id485989046

Service

Xbox

URL

https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/store/tv/face-off/season-2/8d6kgwzlcgmd

Service

YouTube

URL

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=ELKLifFietGRM

External Links

Season 2 Spotlight Challenge Galleries