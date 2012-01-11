The second season of Face Off featured guest appearances by makeup legend Tom Savini, Star Trek alum LeVar Burton and Beetlejuice and Home Alone star Catherine O'Hara.
Season #: 2
Air Date: Wednesday, January 11, 2012 - 16:00 to Wednesday, March 14, 2012 - 17:00
Cover Media:
s02_e0201_01_132335974453.jpg
s02_e0201_01_132335974453.jpg
Caption/Credit
Downloaded from
http://www.syfy.com/_cache/assets/assets/faceoff/2011-12/s02_e0201_01_132335974453.jpg
Show Name (DEPRECATED)
Face Off
TV Shows
- Show: Face Off
Credit
Person
McKenzie Westmore
Role
Person
Glenn Hetrick
Role
Person
Ve Neill
Role
Person
Patrick Tatopoulos
Role
Person
Rayce Bird (Winner)
Role
Person
Ian Cromer
Role
Person
RJ Haddy
Role
Person
Heather Henry
Role
Person
Nicholas "Nix" Herrera
Role
Person
Beki Ingram
Role
Person
Miranda Jory
Role
Person
Brea Joseph
Role
Person
Tara Lang
Role
Person
Sue Lee
Role
Person
Greg Lightner
Role
Person
Gerald "Jerry" Macaluso
Role
Person
Matt Valentine
Role
Person
Athena Zhe
Role
Season Number
2
MPX Import Account
NBCU TVE - Syfy
TV Show
Face Off