Welcome to Face Off! Here's where it all started, with 12 artists and eight episodes.

Season #:  1
Air Date:  Wednesday, January 26, 2011 - 16:00 to Wednesday, March 16, 2011 - 17:00
Cover Media: 

Face Off

Credit

Person

McKenzie Westmore

Role

Host

Person

Glenn Hetrick

Role

Judge

Person

Ve Neill

Role

Judge

Person

Patrick Tatopoulos

Role

Judge

Person

Conor McCullagh (Winner)

Role

Writer

Person

Megan Areford

Role

Artist

Person

Marcel Banks

Role

Artist

Person

Samantha 'Sam' Cobb

Role

Artist

Person

Tom Devlin

Role

Artist

Person

Sergio Guerra

Role

Artist

Person

Kayla 'Jo' Holland

Role

Artist

Person

Gage Hubbard

Role

Artist

Person

Frank Ippolito

Role

Artist

Person

Jessica Kramer

Role

Artist

Person

Anthony Pepe

Role

Artist

Person

Bryan 'Tate' Steinsiek

Role

Artist

1

Face Off

Season 1 Spotlight Challenge Galleries