Welcome to Face Off! Here's where it all started, with 12 artists and eight episodes.
Season #: 1
Air Date: Wednesday, January 26, 2011 - 16:00 to Wednesday, March 16, 2011 - 17:00
Cover Media:
FaceOff_hero_mckenzie_s10.jpg
FaceOff_hero_mckenzie_s10.jpg
Caption/Credit
Show Name (DEPRECATED)
Face Off
TV Shows
- Show: Face Off
Credit
Person
McKenzie Westmore
Role
Person
Glenn Hetrick
Role
Person
Ve Neill
Role
Person
Patrick Tatopoulos
Role
Person
Conor McCullagh (Winner)
Role
Person
Megan Areford
Role
Person
Marcel Banks
Role
Person
Samantha 'Sam' Cobb
Role
Person
Tom Devlin
Role
Person
Sergio Guerra
Role
Person
Kayla 'Jo' Holland
Role
Person
Gage Hubbard
Role
Person
Frank Ippolito
Role
Person
Jessica Kramer
Role
Person
Anthony Pepe
Role
Person
Bryan 'Tate' Steinsiek
Role
Season Number
1
MPX Import Account
NBCU TVE - Syfy
TV Show
Face Off