The fifth season of Face Off featured eight prior artists ('Veterans') competing against eight new artists ('Rookies').
Season #: 5
Air Date: Tuesday, August 13, 2013 - 17:00 to Tuesday, November 5, 2013 - 16:00
Cover Media:
s05_e0501_01_137608562768.jpg
s05_e0501_01_137608562768.jpg
Caption/Credit
Downloaded from
http://www.syfy.com/_cache/assets/assets/faceoff/2013-08/s05_e0501_01_137608562768.jpg
Show Name (DEPRECATED)
Face Off
TV Shows
- Show: Face Off
Credit
Person
McKenzie Westmore
Role
Person
Glenn Hetrick
Role
Person
Ve Neill
Role
Person
Neville Page
Role
Person
Michael Westmore
Role
Person
Laura Tyler (Winner)
Role
Person
Samantha Allen
Role
Person
RJ Haddy
Role
Person
Eddie Holecko
Role
Person
Frank Ippolito
Role
Person
Miranda Jory
Role
Person
Lyma Millot
Role
Person
Laney Parkhurst
Role
Person
Rick Prince
Role
Person
Scott Ramp
Role
Person
Adolfo Barreto Rivera
Role
Person
Alana Rose Schiro
Role
Person
Tate Steinsiek
Role
Person
Steve Tolin
Role
Person
Roy Wooley
Role
Person
Eric Zapata
Role
Season Number
5
MPX Import Account
NBCU TVE - Syfy
TV Show
Face Off