The fifth season of Face Off featured eight prior artists ('Veterans') competing against eight new artists ('Rookies').

Season #:  5
Air Date:  Tuesday, August 13, 2013 - 17:00 to Tuesday, November 5, 2013 - 16:00
Cover Media: 

s05_e0501_01_137608562768.jpg

Image icon s05_e0501_01_137608562768.jpg

Caption/Credit

What's this? BOOM! Half of the contestants this season are veterans of the show. Did it just get hot in here?

Downloaded from

http://www.syfy.com/_cache/assets/assets/faceoff/2013-08/s05_e0501_01_137608562768.jpg

Show Name (DEPRECATED)

Face Off

TV Shows

Credit

Person

McKenzie Westmore

Role

Host

Person

Glenn Hetrick

Role

Judge

Person

Ve Neill

Role

Judge

Person

Neville Page

Role

Judge

Person

Michael Westmore

Role

Mentor

Person

Laura Tyler (Winner)

Role

Artist

Person

Samantha Allen

Role

Artist

Person

RJ Haddy

Role

Artist

Person

Eddie Holecko

Role

Artist

Person

Frank Ippolito

Role

Artist

Person

Miranda Jory

Role

Artist

Person

Lyma Millot

Role

Artist

Person

Laney Parkhurst

Role

Artist

Person

Rick Prince

Role

Artist

Person

Scott Ramp

Role

Artist

Person

Adolfo Barreto Rivera

Role

Artist

Person

Alana Rose Schiro

Role

Artist

Person

Tate Steinsiek

Role

Artist

Person

Steve Tolin

Role

Artist

Person

Roy Wooley

Role

Artist

Person

Eric Zapata

Role

Artist

Season Number

5

MPX Import Account

TV Show

Face Off

Services

Service

SYFY App

URL

https://www.syfy.com/faceoff/videos/all/2616

Service

Amazon

URL

http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B004L3L98Y

Service

Google Play

URL

https://play.google.com/store/tv/show/Face_Off?id=g4Aw3lNnafo&cdid=tvseason-Vly3...

Service

iTunes

URL

https://itunes.apple.com/us/tv-season/face-off-season-5/id668199048

Service

Xbox

URL

https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/store/tv/face-off/season-5/8d6kgwzlcg01

Service

YouTube

URL

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=ELVly3Vu1sE8A

External Links

Season 5 Spotlight Challenge Galleries