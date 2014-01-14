The sixth season of Face Off featured special appearances by The Mummy director Stephen Sommers, Paranormal Activity director Oren Peli, Underworld director Len Wiseman and creature performer Doug Jones.

Season #:  6
Air Date:  Tuesday, January 14, 2014 - 16:00 to Tuesday, April 22, 2014 - 17:00
Cover Media: 

s06_e0601_08_138921663756.jpg

Image icon s06_e0601_08_138921663756.jpg

Caption/Credit

After a harrowing mishap with the cowl mold for their underwater beast, Chloe and Rashad get back on track and turn out something beautiful.

Downloaded from

http://www.syfy.com/_cache/assets/assets/faceoff/2014-01/s06_e0601_08_138921663756.jpg

Show Name (DEPRECATED)

Face Off

TV Shows

Credit

Person

McKenzie Westmore

Role

Host

Person

Glenn Hetrick

Role

Judge

Person

Ve Neill

Role

Judge

Person

Neville Page

Role

Judge

Person

Michael Westmore

Role

Mentor

Person

Rashaad Santiago (Winner)

Role

Artist

Person

Margaret Caragan

Role

Artist

Person

Corinne Foster

Role

Artist

Person

Niko Gonzalez

Role

Artist

Person

Tyler Green

Role

Artist

Person

Daran Holt

Role

Artist

Person

Tess Laeh

Role

Artist

Person

Cat Paschen

Role

Artist

Person

Daniel Phillips

Role

Artist

Person

George Schminky

Role

Artist

Person

Graham Schofield

Role

Artist

Person

Chloe Sens

Role

Artist

Person

Bethany Serpico

Role

Artist

Person

Matt Silva

Role

Artist

Person

Tanner White

Role

Artist

Season Number

6

MPX Import Account

TV Show

Face Off

Services

Service

SYFY App

URL

https://www.syfy.com/faceoff/videos/all/2616

Service

Amazon

URL

http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B004L3L98Y

Service

Google Play

URL

https://play.google.com/store/tv/show/Face_Off?id=g4Aw3lNnafo&cdid=tvseason-8l1G...

Service

iTunes

URL

https://itunes.apple.com/us/tv-season/face-off-season-6/id780120525

Service

Xbox

URL

https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/store/tv/face-off/season-6/8d6kgwzl6868

Service

YouTube

URL

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=EL8l1GwiyOIt0

External Links

Season 6 Spotlight Challenge Galleries