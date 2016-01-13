Season 10 brings a whole new group of artists, guest judges, daunting challenges ... and the return of The Gauntlet.

Season #:  10
Air Date:  Wednesday, January 13, 2016 - 16:00 to Wednesday, April 13, 2016 - 18:00
In this competition/elimination series, special effects make-up artists participate in elaborate challenges for a grand prize and the honor of being Hollywood's next great effects artist.

Credit

Person

McKenzie Westmore

Role

Host

Person

Glenn Hetrick

Role

Judge

Person

Ve Neill

Role

Judge

Person

Neville Page

Role

Judge

Person

Michael Westmore

Role

Mentor

Person

Anna Cali

Role

Artist

Person

Anthony Canonica Jr.

Role

Artist

Person

Greg Schrantz

Role

Artist

Person

Jennifer Bowden

Role

Artist

Person

Johnny Leftwich

Role

Artist

Person

Kaleb Lewis

Role

Artist

Person

Katie Kinney

Role

Artist

Person

Mel Licata

Role

Artist

Person

Melissa Ebbe

Role

Artist

Person

Njoroge Karumba

Role

Artist

Person

Rob Seal

Role

Artist

Person

Robert Lindsay

Role

Artist

Person

Walter Welsh

Role

Artist

Person

Yvonne Cox

Role

Artist

10

Face Off

Face Off

Service

SYFY App

URL

https://www.syfy.com/faceoff/videos/all/2616

Service

Amazon

URL

http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01AKPQISW

Service

Google Play

URL

https://play.google.com/store/tv/show/Face_Off?id=g4Aw3lNnafo

Service

iTunes

URL

https://itunes.apple.com/us/tv-season/face-off-season-10/id1067160468

Service

Xbox

URL

https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/store/tv/face-off/8d6kgwzl6f6t

Service

YouTube

URL

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=EL08mZfl0mGmFZsNIN9rHuvQ

Season 10 Spotlight Challenge Galleries