Watch: Nickelodeon's first teaser for the second SpongeBob spin-off, The Patrick Star Show

Almost a year ago, Nickelodeon announced they were developing their second ever SpongeBob SquarePants spin-off series, The Patrick Star Show, featuring a pre-Bikini Bottom-aged Patrick still living with his family. From his bedroom, the enthusiastic echinoderm hosts his own variety show for the neighborhood. Actor Bill Fagerbakke will voice Patrick, along with other well-known voice artists including Tom Wilson (Cecil Star), Cree Summer (Bunny Star), Jill Talley (Squidina Star) and Dana Snyder (GrandPat Star).

For the first time, Nickelodeon is revealing that the series will drop in July 2021 on the subscription streaming network, Paramount+. SYFY WIRE has a first sneak peek at what it will look like in Patrick's world with the first teaser trailer for the series:

Video of The Patrick Star Show Teaser Trailer Nickelodeon

The debut season will feature 13-episodes and the producers promise that veteran SpongeBob SquarePants actors Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward Tentacles), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) will also be part of the fun.

The Patrick Star Show logo. (Credit: Nickelodeon)

Earlier this year, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years—the first SpongeBob Squarepants spin-off series— debuted on Paramount+. Also the first entirely CG series in the franchise, the series introduces a wee SpongeBob at sleepaway camp first meeting the friends who will become his Bikini Bottom neighbors.

And this summer marks the 22nd anniversary of the launch of SpongeBob SquarePants from creator Steve Hillenberg who passed away in 2018. Both Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years and the most recent theatrical release from February this year, SpongeBob SquarePants: Sponge on the Run, were two of the last projects Hillenberg contributed to before his tragic demise. And with the franchise showing no signs of weakening, expect more iterations to continue into the future.