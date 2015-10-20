Skip to main content
SYFY
Open Menu
Close Menu
Navigation
About
Episodes
Photos
Videos
Follow Up Interviews
Search
Shows
TV News
Watch Shows
Full Episodes
Movies
Movie News
Watch Movies
TZGZ
Schedule
SYFY WIRE NEWS
Blogs
Apps & Tech
FAQ
Shop
Viewer's Voice
Watch Live TV
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
About
Episodes
Photos
Videos
Follow Up Interviews
Menu
More
About
Episodes
Photos
Videos
Follow Up Interviews
Follow Paranormal Witness on Twitter
Follow Paranormal Witness on Facebook
All SYFY Shows
Top Shows
Explore the animated side of SYFY
Series Finale Friday 10/9c
All Shows
All Full Episodes
Movies
Schedule
More from SYFY:
Blogs
Apps & Tech
FAQ
Shop
Viewer's Voice
Watch Live TV
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
SYFY WIRE News
Search
Paranormal Witness Videos
All Videos
Share with friends:
Trailers
Paranormal Witness: Season 4 Trailer
00:43
Get ready to get scared.
Read more
Watch Episode
Full Episodes
The Dark Pond
4
6
A darkness lurks in the inky waters of a pond; a family must battle a malevolent force for its daughter.
Read more
Watch Episode
Full Episodes
When Hell Freezes Over
4
11
A supernatural preacher terrorizes three women renting an old house.
Read more
Watch Episode
Full Episodes
Beneath the Rock
4
12
No military training could prepare eight U.S. Marines for the ghostly enemy they encountered at an outpost in Afghanistan.
Read more
Watch Episode
Full Episodes
Ashes to Ashes
4
13
Amanda and Chris Engler move into the house once owned by Amanda's grandmother, but a ghostly great aunt doesn't take kindly to the new inhabitants.
Read more
Watch Episode
Full Episodes
The Fireplace
4
9
After a woman moves into an apartment with her daughter, she believes something evil is lurking behind the fireplace.
Read more
Watch Episode
Full Episodes
Demon House
4
7
After buying what they thought was their "forever home," a couple discovers satanic symbols carved into the floorboards.
Read more
Watch Episode
Full Episodes
Sacred Ground
4
8
When a family moves to the country to make a fresh start, they have a series of terrifying encounters with spirits.
Read more
Watch Episode
Full Episodes
The Real Conjuring
4
10
A family of seven is terrorized by malevolent forces, enduring physical attacks, ghostly sightings and a life-threatening curse.
Read more
Watch Episode
Full Episodes
Suzy Doll
4
4
A demon-possessed doll, owned by a young girl, tears her family apart in hopes of gaining the child's soul.
Read more
Watch Episode
Full Episodes
The Molech
4
3
A Pennsylvania politician, Bob Cranme, must do battle not just with the ghost of the murderous doctor that haunts his home, but also the ancient Demon-God Molech the doctor once worshipped.
Read more
Watch Episode
Full Episodes
Poppy's Revenge
4
5
After a guilt-ridden granddaughter turns off her grandfather's life support, he returns to terrify her and her family.
Read more
Watch Episode
Full Episodes
The Motel
4
1
The abandoned Windrift Motel may push its owners to the brink of evil.
Load more
Search
Close Search
Return to SYFY homepage.
Your browser is
out of date
.
Update your browser
for more security and the best experience on this site.
Close Browser Update Message