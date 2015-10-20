show_bg_ParanormalWitness_S5.jpg

Paranormal Witness Videos

Paranormal Witness: Season 4 Trailer
Paranormal Witness: Season 4 Trailer

00:43

Get ready to get scared.

The Dark Pond

4
6
A darkness lurks in the inky waters of a pond; a family must battle a malevolent force for its daughter.
When Hell Freezes Over

4
11
A supernatural preacher terrorizes three women renting an old house.
Beneath the Rock

4
12
No military training could prepare eight U.S. Marines for the ghostly enemy they encountered at an outpost in Afghanistan.
Ashes to Ashes

4
13
Amanda and Chris Engler move into the house once owned by Amanda's grandmother, but a ghostly great aunt doesn't take kindly to the new inhabitants.
The Fireplace

4
9
After a woman moves into an apartment with her daughter, she believes something evil is lurking behind the fireplace.
Demon House

4
7
After buying what they thought was their "forever home," a couple discovers satanic symbols carved into the floorboards.
Sacred Ground

4
8
When a family moves to the country to make a fresh start, they have a series of terrifying encounters with spirits.
The Real Conjuring

4
10
A family of seven is terrorized by malevolent forces, enduring physical attacks, ghostly sightings and a life-threatening curse.
Suzy Doll

4
4
A demon-possessed doll, owned by a young girl, tears her family apart in hopes of gaining the child's soul.
The Molech

4
3
A Pennsylvania politician, Bob Cranme, must do battle not just with the ghost of the murderous doctor that haunts his home, but also the ancient Demon-God Molech the doctor once worshipped.
Poppy's Revenge

4
5
After a guilt-ridden granddaughter turns off her grandfather's life support, he returns to terrify her and her family.
The Motel

4
1
The abandoned Windrift Motel may push its owners to the brink of evil.