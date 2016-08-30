Skip to main content
SYFY
Open Menu
Close Menu
Navigation
About
Episodes
Photos
Videos
Watch Every Episode
More
Follow Up Interviews
Search
Shows
Full Episodes
Movies
Schedule
SYFY WIRE News
WIRE Buzz: Rick and Morty go pocket-sized; S.H.I.E.L.D. cast; Harley Quinn date
These Stargate fans built a functioning, full-size Atlantis ‘gate; and SG-1 is next
Space the Nation: Joanna Robinson, queen of thrones
Blogs
Apps & Tech
FAQ
Games
Newsletter
Shop
Viewer's Voice
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
About
Episodes
Photos
Videos
Watch Every Episode
Follow Up Interviews
Menu
More
About
Episodes
Photos
Videos
Watch Every Episode
Follow Up Interviews
Follow Paranormal Witness on Twitter
Follow Paranormal Witness on Facebook
All SYFY Shows
Top Shows
Season 5 Returns in 2020
Watch Season 1
Season Finale Wednesday 10/9c
Returns June 12 at 10/9c
Watch Every Episode
Watch Every Episode
All Shows
All Full Episodes
Movies
Schedule
More from SYFY:
Blogs
Apps & Tech
FAQ
Games
Newsletter
Shop
Viewer's Voice
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
SYFY WIRE News
Latest from SYFY WIRE
WIRE Buzz: Rick and Morty go pocket-sized; S.H.I.E.L.D. cast; Harley Quinn date
These Stargate fans built a functioning, full-size Atlantis ‘gate; and SG-1 is next
Space the Nation: Joanna Robinson, queen of thrones
Movies
TV
Comics
Videos
All SYFY WIRE News
Search
Paranormal Witness Episodes
All Episodes
Close Search
Search
Type to Search
Your browser is
out of date
.
Update your browser
for more security and the best experience on this site.
Close Browser Update Message