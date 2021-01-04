Ben Hawthorne

Levi Fiehler was born in Juneau, Alaska where he trained as an actor at Perseverance Theatre. His career took off when he booked a lead role on Fetching, which was an original series for Michael Eisner's company Vuguru. Prior to this, Fiehler was a series regular on Ron Howard's series, Mars, for National Geographic. Other work includes: The Fosters, Ray Donovan, Murder In The First and CSI, among others.