Ben Hawthorne
Levi Fiehler
Levi Fiehler stars as Ben Hawthorne, the naïve town mayor whose eight-year-old son is suspicious that the new local doctor is an alien.
About Levi Fiehler
Levi Fiehler was born in Juneau, Alaska where he trained as an actor at Perseverance Theatre. His career took off when he booked a lead role on Fetching, which was an original series for Michael Eisner's company Vuguru. Prior to this, Fiehler was a series regular on Ron Howard's series, Mars, for National Geographic. Other work includes: The Fosters, Ray Donovan, Murder In The First and CSI, among others.