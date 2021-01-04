Corey Reynolds is best known for his role on The Closer, which he starred on for six seasons. He will next be seen in the Redline and Criminal Minds. He recurred on NCIS: Los Angeles, Masters of Sex and Murder in the First. He has guest starred on Seal Team, Chicago PD and Criminal Minds.

On the film side, he was last seen on screen in Straight Outta Compton. He can also be seen in the Selma, opposite David Oyelowo and Common.

Previously, he was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance as Seaweed in Broadway's production of Hairspray.