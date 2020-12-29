Harry Vanderspeigle

Emmy nominated Alan Tudyk is a multi-dimensional actor whose credits span throughout stage, film, television and voiceover entertainment platforms.

In 2016, Tudyk appeared in Lucasfilm's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, as the scene-stealing security droid, K-2SO. Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film grossed over $1 billion at the global box office and was the first live action Star Wars spin-off. He also voiced characters in two Academy-Award nominated animated films, playing the Duke of Weaselton in Disney's Zootopia and the rooster Hei Hei in Disney's Moana.

Tudyk is also the creator, executive producer and star of the Emmy nominated series Con Man, which was funded via Indiegogo with a record-breaking $3.2 million donation from over 46,000 fans. Con Man debuted at Lionsgate's Comic Con HQ in 2015 and later aired on SYFY. Loosely based on Tudyk and Nathan Fillion's experiences starring in Firefly, Con Man centered on the post-show life of Wray Nerely (Tudyk) after Spectrum, a sci-fi TV series canceled before its time that later became a cult classic. In 2016, Tudyk, along with Fillion, also launched Con Man: The Game based on the series which allowed players to build and host their own comic book conventions.

Tudyk has shown audiences wide versatility in numerous television shows and a plethora of feature films. Recently, he co-starred in the Jay Roach 2015 SAG Award nominated feature Trumbo, opposite Bryan Cranston, Diane Lane, Helen Mirren and John Goodman as well as 2014's Welcome to Me with Kristin Wiig. In 2013, Tudyk co-starred in the well-received Jackie Robinson biopic, 42, opposite Chadwick Boseman as former Philadelphia Phillies manager Ben Chapman. He made his feature film debut in 1998, when he first appeared opposite Robin Williams in Patch Adams.

Tudyk's role in the Disney animated feature, Wreck-It Ralph, garnered him an Annie Award for his role as King Candy. He can also be heard in its sequel, Ralph Breaks the Internet as KnowsMore. Tudyk has also loaned his voice to The Duke of Weaselton in Disney's Academy Award-winning film Frozen, Alister Krei in Big Hero 6 and Ludo and King Butterfly on the Disney Channel series, Star vs. the Forces of Evil.

His additional film credits also include: 28 Days, A Knight's Tale, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, Death at a Funeral (the original UK version), Knocked Up, Tucker and Dale vs Evil, 3:10 to Yuma, Serenity, Premature, Abraham Lincoln Vampire Hunter and Transformers 3. Additionally, Tudyk motion performed the lead robot, Sonny, in I, Robot opposite Will Smith.

In television, Tudyk can currently be seen in DC Universe's Doom Patrol and season three of Netflix's Santa Clarita Diet. He was a series regular on the critically acclaimed ABC comedy, Suburgatory as well as on NBC's workplace comedy Powerless and BBC America's Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency. His work on Joss Whedon's Firefly, has been highly lauded by fans and has gained him a strong cult following. Tudyk also appeared in Strangers with Candy, Dollhouse, Frasier, Justified and Arrested Development. He also was the host of Newsreaders, written and produced by Rob Corddry and David Wain, on Adult Swim.

Tudyk attended the prestigious Juilliard School in New York and has starred on Broadway opposite Kristin Chenoweth in Epic Proportions, played Lancelot with the original cast in Monty Python's Spamalot, as well as the lead role of Peter in Prelude to a Kiss opposite John Mahoney.

Tudyk grew up in Plano, Texas and currently resides in Los Angeles with his wife.

He is represented by The Coronel Group and Gersh.