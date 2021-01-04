Sara Tomko stars in SYFY's Resident Alien as Asta Twelvetrees. Strong and sarcastic, she works with Harry at the town's health clinic.

Tomko is known for her recurring roles on Sneaky Pete and Once Upon a Time, as well as her appearances on The Leftovers and The Son.

She started her career in experimental theatre and musicals in Virginia, later moving to Los Angeles in 2007 to pursue film. Her first independent film roles aired on SYFY, and she is thrilled that her TV career has brought her full circle. She is an actor, singer, producer, poet and artist.

Tomko is represented by Bohemia Group and KMR Talent.