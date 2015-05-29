Tara Reid stars as April Wexler, the highly-skilled, shark-fighting wife of Fin Shepard (Ian Ziering) in Syfy’s highly-anticipated original movie "Sharknado 5" (working title). In "Sharknado 5", premiering this summer, with much of North America lying in ruins, our heroes brace for the inevitable – a global sharknado.

Born in Wyckoff, New Jersey, Reid began her acting career at the tender age of six when she appeared on a children's game show titled “Child's Play.” Later, she appeared in commercials for Jell-O, McDonald's and Crayola. Reid’s guest starring role as Sandy on “Saved by the Bell: The New Class” made her a household name and led to roles on “Days of Our Lives,” “California Dreams” and “Scrubs.” She also appeared on a 2013 episode of “Tosh.0.”

Reid’s film debut came in “A Return to Salem's Lot,” followed by “The Big Lebowski,” “Urban Legend” and her infamous role in the “American Pie” series. In 2005, she fell into reality television with “Taradise,” her own travel show on E!, and in 2011, she was a contestant on “Celebrity Big Brother 8,” which aired in the UK. Recently, Reid booked a leading role in an anti-bullying film titled “Worthless.” In 2013, Reid made her way back to TV as the star of Syfy’s “Sharknado” franchise.

In addition to acting, Reid is involved with helping homeless animals and children and serves as a motivational speaker to teens in juvenile detention centers and high schools.

You can follow Tara on Twitter. @TaraReid

