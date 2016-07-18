Here Is the Guest Line-Up for Our Comic-Con Show

In case you haven't heard, Syfy is going to San Diego Comic-Con and doing a show about it that we are putting on television. And Will Arnett is hosting! We're calling it Syfy Presents Live From Comic-Con because the show airs on Syfy (Thurs-Sat at 8/7c), it's live (did we mention Thurs-Sat 8/7c) and it's at Comic-Con (we're not repeating the tune-in because we trust you).

Here's how it's all going to go down. Each night, Will Arnett is going to team up with our coorespondents Hailey Bright (“Coin-Op TV Live”) and William Haynes (“People Be Like”) to discuss the Con’s breaking news, provide insider party coverage, and unveil exclusive content and sneak peeks of the most anticipated films and TV series. Also there will be guests! And here are those guests, broken down by day:



Thursday, July 21

The cast of Star Trek Beyond (Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldana, Idris Elba, John Cho, Sofia Boutella and Director Justin Lin)

Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Firefly, Powerless)

Eric Christian Olsen (NCIS: Los Angeles)

Rose McIver (iZombie)

Tony Hale (Veep)

Zachary Levi (Heroes Reborn)

Friday, July 22

Derek Waters (Drunk History)

Jaimie Alexander (Blindspot)

Norman Reedus & Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead)

The cast of Mr. Robot (Rami Malek, Christian Slater, Carly Chaikin, Portia Doubleday, Grace Gummer)

Will Forte (Last Man on Earth)

Yvette Nicole Brown (The Odd Couple)

Saturday, July 23

Andre Meadows (“Black Nerd Comedy”)

David Giuntoli (Grimm)

Mercedes Mason (Fear the Walking Dead)

Tara Reid (Sharknado: The 4th Awakens)

The cast of Dirk Gently (Elijah Wood, Samuel Barnett and creator Max Landis)

The Magicians party recap with the cast (Jason Ralph, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Stella Maeve, Arjun Gupta, Hale Appleman, Summer Bishil)

The cast of Timeless (Matt Lanter, Abigail Spencer, Goran Visnjic and Malcom Barrett)

Also, probably more people will show up but you'll have to tune in for that.