Watch Comic-Con Live Videos… With Will Arnett!

Attn: San Diego! Got plans tonight? Here's a personal invite from us to YOU to watch Syfy Presents Live from Comic-Con, hosted by Will Arnett.



Here's everything that happened on our show, yesterday! So appealing! So Fun! Watch tonight! Get the latest updates on our Live from Comic-Con page.



Will Arnett vs. Tony Hale

Sharknado Trivia Showdown





Go Inside the Star Trek Beyond Premiere Party



