5 Romantic Horror Movies to Watch This Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is upon us, but there's no reason it can't be spooky.

Valentine's Day is here again, but there's no reason it has to all be candy and roses. Horror and romance have gone hand-in-hand for a long time, after all, and if you like your holidays spooky no matter what time of year it is, you're probably on the lookout for some fun films that blend the scary with the swoony.

So, we're here to help. Here are five horror and horror-adjacent movies to make your V-Day a spooky, romantic good time.

Bride of Chucky (1998)

We love an unconventional romance, and it doesn't get much more unconventional than the story of two murder dolls on a road trip. Directed by Ronny Yu and written by Chucky creator Don Mancini, Bride of Chucky has the quirky romance you crave, along with loads of gallows humor and unforgettable horror sequences, all set to a killer 90s soundtrack. It's the movie that made Chucky what he is today (literally)!

Now available from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Crimson Peak (2015)

If you like your romance on the Gothic side, Guillermo del Toro's sumptuous Crimson Peak is absolutely for you. A ghost story deeply and beautifully intertwined with a love story, starring Tom Hiddleston, Mia Wasikowsa, and Jessica Chastain, it's a film packed to the crumbling rafters with unforgettable haunted house imagery, one of those movies that creeps into your imagination and just keeps conjuring beautiful spirits.

Dracula (1979)

Bram Stoker's novel got a sexy, seductive, romantic update in the 1970s thanks to a new revival of the stage play on Broadway, a new actor playing the Count, and a new feature film adaptation that's still a Gothic classic. Starring Frank Langella as Dracula and Laurence Olivier as Van Helsing, John Badham's film adds much of the romance we now associate with Dracula into the mix, and fills every frame with wonderfully dark touches of the Gothic, the grotesque, and the horrific.

Lisa Frankenstein (2024)

While it certainly leans more comedy than horror, Zelda Williams and Diablo Cody's Lisa Frankenstein is built on a foundation of horror classics, packs on the macabre alongside its hot pink '80s aesthetic, and of course, brings lots of romance along for the ride. The story of Lisa (Kathryn Newton), a weird girl whose fascination with a dead man in a cemetery (Cole Sprouse) leads to his resurrection, it's both a tribute to '80s genre movie weirdness and a great romance in the grand horror tradition dating back 200 years. It's also a hidden gem that deserves a bigger audience.

Underworld (2003)

Underworld is an enduring favorite for so many genre movie fans because of its ambition, and how many elements it manages to pack into a single film. Built on top of an extensive mythology setting up a centuries-old conflict between vampires and werewolves, it's of course packed with horror elements and creatures, but it's also an action movie with a Gothic backdrop, and at its core, a tale of star-crossed lovers. The romance between vampire Death Dealer Selene (Kate Beckinsale) and human-turned-monster Michael (Scott Speedman) is key to Underworld's success as a story, and while it's not always the single greatest selling point of the movie, it's more than enough to make our list.

Now streaming on the SYFY app.