Finished With Teacup? Binge These 5 Thrilling Horror Shows Next

Teacup's first season may be over, but Peacock has plenty of other shows for you to binge.

The first season of Peacock's Teacup wrapped up on Halloween week, leaving viewers with plenty of mysteries to ponder ahead of a potential Season 2. If you enjoyed the show, you might still be thinking about all of its storylines, but you might also be on the hunt for something else to watch, particularly something in the same horror vein that made Teacup so enjoyable.

Fortunately, Teacup's not the only horror show on Peacock. From slashers to Satanic Panic, here are five other horror series you can binge on the streaming service right now.

What to Watch on Peacock if You Loved Teacup

Hysteria!

If you want another brand-new series to binge now that Teacup is over, check out Peacock's other big October horror release, Hysteria!. Centered on the Satanic Panic phenomenon of the 1980s, it follows the residents of a small town as they deal with mysterious disappearances, widespread fear, and the threat of potentially demonic goings-on. It leans much more comic than Teacup, but the dynamic of a community impacted by one horrific event is the same, and you'll have a lot of fun.

Chucky

Chucky is another horror-comedy effort, bringing creator Don Mancini's killer doll to life in ways you never got to see in the movies. Again, there are a lot more laughs than Teacup offers, but the stories share a commitment to gruesome inventiveness, as well as a sense of high-concepts being executed to perfection. Sure, Teacup offers a farm caught in a sci-fi trap and Chucky offers a killer doll in the White House, but they share more than you might think.

The Purge

One of the most successful conceptual leaps in 21st century horror thus far, the idea behind the Purge franchise is very simple: For one day a year, all crime is legal, and everyone has to live with the consequences. The Purge TV series, which aired for two seasons on USA, is not the best-known part of the franchise, to be sure, but it still packs a punch. Like Teacup, it's a longform exploration of how people survive in impossible conditions, and it does a solid job of sustaining that tension.

The Girl in the Woods

A one-season wonder that was very well-received by horror fans when it was released, The Girl in the Woods takes on the air of a dark fairy tale, and tells the story of a small community rocked by a mysterious door in the forest, the arrival of a stranger, and an inhuman monster on the prowl. It shares a lot of that dread-laced atmosphere that made Teacup so enjoyable, and while it trades the sci-fi elements for something more fantastical, it definitely carries a similar small-town-in-trouble feel.

Being Human

One of the most interesting things about Teacup is watching how the sudden onset of horror intrudes on the realities of daily life, and how the show's characters deal with balancing their personal struggles with a much bigger problem. Being Human, SYFY's remake of the British series of the same name, is all about that balance. It follows three roommates -- one a ghost, one a werewolf, and one a vampire -- as they all try to keep their supernatural secrets from the world while also just trying to exist in that world. It's a great premise, and it gave us four seasons' worth of wonderful stories.

