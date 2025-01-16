Get Ready to Protect Earth: Aliens Attack Movie Marathon Binge Guide

There are a lot of ways to use the idea of alien creatures in movies. They can be objects of mystery, or friends, or even lovers, but sometimes the most fun thing to do with aliens in a film is pit them against humans for an all-out fight.

Alien attack movies have a long history in cinema, and when you put them together into a marathon they can be an even bigger blast to watch than if you'd taken them on individually. Fortunately, Peacock is starting the year packed with cool alien attack movies ranging from action romps to more horror-driven stories, and we've put together a little marathon for you right here.

Alien Attack movies to stream on Peacock

Aliens (1986)

James Cameron took on the Alien franchise for the first sequel to the 1979 classic Alien, and in the process gave us one of the greatest sci-fi horror movies ever made. This one has it all: amazing sci-fi aesthetics, a great ensemble, creature work by the legendary Stan Winston, some of the scariest scene in the franchise, and of course, an amazing climax. If you're looking for a movie about fighting aliens that'll give you the total package, look no further.

Attack the Block (2011)

The first feature film for both star John Boyega and director Joe Cornish, Attack the Block has gone down in history as one of the great cult classics of the 21st century so far, a film that just keeps growing in appreciation and esteem year after year. Do you know why? Because it's an absolute blast, that's why. The story of a gang of young Londoners who must fight when their housing project comes under attack from alien creatures, it's a scary, funny, heartwarming romp of a film, and remains a singular entry in this well-worn subgenre.

Battleship (2012)

Peter Berg's Battleship didn't fare all that well with its initial theatrical release, but over the years, the sci-fi action film inspired by the board game of the same name has built a passionate audience because of its scope, sense of adventure, and a certain blockbuster purity... which means it just goes for it. The story of a battleship crew facing an alien invasion, it continues to grow a following through the sheer fun of it all, and it might just be time for that following to include you.

Pitch Black (2000)

We're still not sure if we'll ever get a fourth film in Vin Diesel's Riddick chronicles, but in the meantime, it's always good to remember that you can just start the trilogy over again with Pitch Black. Conceptually rich and often genuinely frightening, it's a film about a group of survivors of a spacecraft crash who have to depend on an apparently dangerous criminal, Riddick (Diesel), to help them fight off a horde of creatures who thrive in absolute darkness. It's a good idea executed very well, Diesel's star power is always evident, and best of all, when you're done you can go watch both sequels, 2004's The Chronicles of Riddick and 2013's Riddick.

Predator (1987)

Every other film on this list is about humans fighting off multiple aliens, sometimes entire armies of them. John McTiernan's legendary Predator, starring an ensemble cast of action icons led by Arnold Schwarzenegger, is different. In Predator, a band of the most macho military types you've ever seen in your life have to face one single alien, the ultimate hunter, as it stalks them through a jungle. What happens next is scary, thrilling, a dissection of '80s movie machismo, and of course, a brilliant alien attack picture.

