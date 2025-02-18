Ben Browder Explains the “Fresh” Perspective He Brought to Stargate SG-1

The fan favorite SYFY star on how he changed Stargate SG-1 in its final few years.

Ben Browder holds the rare distinction of starring in not one, but two iconic SYFY original series over the years. So what does the Farscape star think about what he brought to the back half run of Stargate SG-1?

Browder starred as John Crichton in SYFY’s Farscape from 1999-2003, then hopped over to Stargate SG-1 in 2005 for a starring role as Cameron Mitchell (joining the ensemble after Richard Dean Anderson eased back to a supporting role in the show’s last few seasons), helping lead the namesake team through Seasons 9 and 10 (and a couple of follow-up movies after that).

Ben Browder talks Stargate SG-1 role

In a 2007 interview with The SciFi World, just at the end of SG-1's legendary run as one of SYFY’s most popular original series, Browder had a unique perspective on the show’s legacy and his role in it. It’s never an easy task to step into a hugely successful, long-running show — but Browder saw it as a chance to bring something new to the series.

“I liked how Mitchell eventually settled in to his role as leader of SG-1, it wasn’t an instant ‘here’s the capable, I can do anything kind of leader guy thing.’ That to me was a good progression. Sure there was much more to explore with the guy, but I like where we leave off heading into the movies,” he explained. “Mitchell brings fresh perspective. He has no ‘been there, done that’ in him. The problem with experience is that it often narrows our perspective and choices. People who head off in the ‘wrong’ direction often achieve the most interesting results.”

Lt. Colonel Cameron Mitchell (Ben Browder) appears on Stargate SG-1 Season 5. Photo: Mike Ruiz/Syfy/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

So in Mitchell -- a new character with little experience exploring the universe like the rest of the seasoned SG team members -- fans could find a new lens to view the show just as it was introducing a new antagonist and challenge for the show’s last few seasons. The SGC spent much of the series battling with the Goa’uld alien factions, but the final couple of seasons introduced the extremely powerful, ascended beings the Ori as an even greater threat.

So just as Mitchell brought a new eye to the action, SG-1 was figuring out how to grapple with a brand new villain. Perfect timing!

Stargate creatives still on SYFY with The Ark

The cast of The Ark appears on Season 2 Episode 12 "Fortunate". Photo: Aleksandar Letic/Ark TV Holdings, Inc./SYFY

In a way, Stargate’s legacy is still hanging around on SYFY, as two of the key players behind the Stargate franchise have recently teamed up for the SYFY original series The Ark.

The Ark, set 100 years in the future following the survivors of a planetary colonization mission that goes off the rails in deep space, is produced by Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner. Devlin helped create the original Stargate film, while Glassner was a key player behind SG-1.