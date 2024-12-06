The 13 Best Horror Movies on Peacock for December 2024: Speak No Evil, Krampus & More

From classics to new releases to holiday frights, Peacock's got you covered for all your horror needs.

We're nearing the end of the year, the holiday season is upon us, and it's the perfect time to get cozy on the couch and watch some movies. But you don't have to stick to the same old holiday specials while you're binge-watching. If you're a horror fan, you've got plenty of options on the Peacock streaming service, including new releases, classic films, and yes, Christmas horror fests.

So, whether you're hoping to catch up with a newer release or take in a classic, check out the 13 best horror films on Peacock right now.

The best horror films to stream on Peacock in December 2024

Speak No Evil (2024)

A remake of the Danish-Dutch horror film of the same name, Speak No Evil had an uphill battle ahead of it in terms of making an impact in the shadow of its brutal predecessor. But director James Watkins and a stellar cast led by James McAvoy pulled it off, and the result is a film that's as tense as it is hilarious. A culture clash for the ages with a violent streak a mile wide, Speak No Evil is one of the best horror reimaginings of the 21st century so far, and a must-watch if you're catching up on 2024 releases.

Watch it here on Peacock!

Krampus (2015)

If you're looking for a Christmas horror experience to merge your love of the spooky with the love of the seasonal, Michael Dougherty's Krampus remains a blast to watch this time of year. The story of a family having a tense holiday during a winter storm, it features an amazing cast who's game for anything, an incredible creature design, and of course, loads of scares ranging from the primal to the bizarre. It'll give you everything from killer Christmas treats to horned beasts, and you don't want to miss that.

Watch it here on Peacock!

Freaky (2020)

One of the best horror films of the past five years, Freaky is a body swap comedy with a slasher movie's brutal edge, following what happens when a teenage girl (Kathryn Newton) swaps bodies with a vicious masked murderer (Vince Vaughn). Hilarity ensues, but so does some really impressive slasher violence, genuine suspense, and surprising emotional resonance. If you love slasher movies and you still haven't seen this one, make it a priority.

Watch it here on Peacock!

Black Christmas (1974)

One of the most important films in the history of the evolution of the slasher movie as a subgenre, Black Christmas follows the young women of a sorority house over Christmas break as they're picked off by a mysterious killer whose only tangible presence in the film is a series of horrifying phone calls. Rich in atmosphere that's both dreadful and packed with Christmas vibes, Bob Clark's film remains one of the most chilling slasher movies ever made, a vital piece of horror movie evolution, and the best Christmas horror movie ever.

Watch it here on Peacock!

Let the Right One In (2008)

An essential for every horror fan, Let the Right One In is still one of the best horror films of the 21st Century after nearly 20 years, as well as one of the most effective and emotional vampire films of all time. It's a simple story of friendship and loneliness set against the Scandinavian snow, but the way director Tomas Alfredson unspools it with patient precision is what makes it special. You could watch this movie 100 times and still find things wrapped in its many subtleties. It's just that good.

Watch it here on Peacock!

We Are Still Here (2015)

Two grieving parents move to a secluded New England farmhouse in an attempt to start over, and find spirits unwilling to move on are lurking in the home's old foundations. That's the setup for Ted Geoghegan's We Are Still Here, a blisteringly powerful indie horror gem that remains one of the best releases in the genre over the last decade. Featuring great performances from Barbara Crampton, Larry Fessenden, and others, it's a haunting story that'll stay in your brain for hours.

Watch it here on Peacock!

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

Shot over one sweltering Texas summer in 1973, Tobe Hooper's chaotic horror masterpiece still ranks among the most unsettling things you can watch on any given day. The seat-of-your-pants production, coupled with the real sweat across the actors' faces and a sense of lived-in funk that you can feel in your nostrils, adds an almost docudrama air to the whole piece. You feel like you're in the van with this group of youths driving to their doom, like you're in the house where Leatherface starts carving people up, and like you've got a seat for the most terrifying dinner party in history. Nearly 50 years after its release, Texas Chain Saw remains notorious not because it's bloody, but because it still feels transgressive and horrifying.

Watch it here on Peacock!

The Changeling (1980)

One of the all-time great haunted house movies, Peter Medak's The Changeling begins with a very simple, yet effective, setup for a horror story. A composer (George C. Scott), still grieving the loss of his wife and child, moves across the country and settles into a historic, secluded mansion to begin work on some new music. It's not long before he starts experiencing odd phenomena around the house, all connected to what seems to be the ghost of a dead boy. Rich with atmosphere and anchored by Scott's wonderful central performance, The Changeling just keeps adding layers to its horrific narrative, right up until one of the most unforgettable climaxes in horror.

Watch it here on Peacock!

Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979)

Later this year, we'll get a new vision of F.W. Murnau's silent horror classic, Nosferatu, courtesy of horror filmmaker Robert Eggers and star Bill Skarsgard. Before that happens, though, you can go back and see what happened when a cinema legend set out to reimagine one of the most important films his home country ever produced. Starring Klaus Kinski in the title role and Isabelle Adjani as the object of his obsession, Werner Herzog's Nosferatu the Vampyre is a beautiful, dread-inducing period film that, like its predecessor, manages to reflect many of the anxieties of the times in which it was made, as well as timeless anxieties that still linger with us now. It's a masterpiece that reimagines a masterpiece, and it's essential viewing for vampire movie fans.

Watch it here on Peacock!

Night of the Living Dead (1968)

The film from which pretty much the entire zombie genre has flown, George A. Romero's black and white classic is more than just an important piece of horror history. This intimate story of a group of strangers trying to outlast an undead horde while holed up in a farmhouse is still, nearly six decades later, a truly terrifying experience. From the claustrophobic inside of the farmhouse to the chaotic exteriors to a stunning lead performance by Duane Jones, it's one of the classics of the genre for a reason. All these years later, it's still a startlingly effective movie, and a foundational text in modern horror.

Watch it here on Peacock!

Ginger Snaps (2000)

One of the best werewolf movies ever made, Ginger Snaps expertly blends the terror of turning into a monster with the simple anxiety of growing up. The story of two sisters whose lives are forever changed by a werewolf attack, John Fawcett and Karen Walton's film features wonderful lead performances from Katharine Isabelle and Emily Perkins, some truly unsettling creature effects, and a turn-of-the-millennium sense of humor that's both wonderfully morbid and often shockingly incisive. If you still haven't seen this cult classic, make the time. You'll be glad you did.

Watch it here on Peacock!

The House of the Devil (2009)

Ti West's throwback to the Satanic Panic era of the 1980s, this stripped down indie masterpiece follows a lone college student in search of fast cash (Jocelin Donahue) who takes a babysitting gig in the middle of nowhere, and soon finds herself beset by dark forces. Come for the throwback vibes and the devotion to 1980s authenticity, but stay for the genuinely effective horror, and Donahue's remarkable performance as a woman fighting to survive a night from hell.

Watch it here on Peacock!

The Wailing (2016)

If Asian horror is more your speed, consider this modern Korean classic from director Na Hong-jin. The story of a police officer investigating strange deaths and sickness in a small village, where the secrets to his own family's troubles might also lurk, The Wailing is a sprawling, beautiful piece of horror with tremendous depth. Its runtime might feel imposing, but the more you watch this film, the more you'll get happily lost in its slowly swirling vortex of mysteries and horror, and rewarded with one of the best horror experience of the 2010s in any language.

Watch it here on Peacock!