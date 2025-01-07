The 13 Best Horror Movies on Peacock for January 2025: Speak No Evil, Insidious & More

It's a new year, and that means a new watchlist of horror classics and modern hits courtesy of Peacock.

We've officially entered a new year. It's 2025, and that means you're probably thinking about all the things you're hoping to achieve this year that you weren't able to achieve last year. If you're a horror fan, that might mean you're hoping to play catch-up with some of the genre's best, and you've got plenty of options on the Peacock streaming service, including new releases and classic films.

So, if your New Year's resolution was to watch more horror, check out the 13 best horror films on Peacock right now.

The best horror films to stream on Peacock in January 2025

Speak No Evil (2024)

A reimagining of the Danish-Dutch horror film of the same name, Speak No Evil had an uphill battle ahead of it in terms of making an impact in the shadow of its brutal predecessor. But director James Watkins and a stellar cast led by James McAvoy pulled it off, and the result is a film that's as tense as it is hilarious. A culture clash for the ages with a violent streak a mile wide, Speak No Evil is one of the best horror reimagings of the 21st century so far, and a must-watch if you're catching up on 2024 releases.

Insidious (2010)

Before he became the horror auteur giving us modern updates of classics like The Invisible Man and the upcoming Wolf Man, Leigh Whannell made his name in the genre with a series of collaborations with director James Wan. Insidious might never have made the same impact as Saw, but it remains a vital, and incredibly scary, entry in both Wan and Whannell's careers 15 years later. The story of a family who's tormented by ghosts when their son falls into a mysterious coma, it'll hit you with jump scares you'll remember for days, but it'll also bring some surprising heart.

You're Next (2011)

One of the most influential horror films of the 2010s, You're Next begins as a very simple story: A family gathers at their country home for a celebration, only to find themselves under siege by a group of masked killers. Within that chaos, another story rises, one driven by an incredible Final Girl (Sharni Vinson) and a great command of tension by director Adam Wingard. You're Next is brutal, it is funny, it is surprising, and if you love it, it's the kind of film you'll want to rewatch again and again.

Black Christmas (1974)

One of the most important films in the history of the evolution of the slasher movie as a subgenre, Black Christmas follows the young women of a sorority house over Christmas break as they're picked off by a mysterious killer whose only tangible presence in the film is a series of horrifying phone calls. Rich in atmosphere that's both dreadful and packed with Christmas vibes, Bob Clark's film remains one of the most chilling slasher movies ever made, a vital piece of horror movie evolution, and the best Christmas horror movie ever.

Let the Right One In (2008)

An essential for every horror fan, Let the Right One In is still one of the best horror films of the 21st Century after nearly 20 years, as well as one of the most effective and emotional vampire films of all time. It's a simple story of friendship and loneliness set against the Scandinavian snow, but the way director Tomas Alfredson unspools it with patient precision is what makes it special. You could watch this movie 100 times and still find things wrapped in its many subtleties. It's just that good.

We Are Still Here (2015)

Two grieving parents move to a secluded New England farmhouse in an attempt to start over, and find spirits unwilling to move on are lurking in the home's old foundations. That's the setup for Ted Geoghegan's We Are Still Here, a blisteringly powerful indie horror gem that remains one of the best releases in the genre over the last decade. Featuring great performances from Barbara Crampton, Larry Fessenden, and others, it's a haunting story that'll stay in your brain for hours.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

Shot over one sweltering Texas summer in 1973, Tobe Hooper's chaotic horror masterpiece still ranks among the most unsettling things you can watch on any given day. The seat-of-your-pants production, coupled with the real sweat across the actors' faces and a sense of lived-in funk that you can feel in your nostrils, adds an almost docudrama air to the whole piece. You feel like you're in the van with this group of youths driving to their doom, like you're in the house where Leatherface starts carving people up, and like you've got a seat for the most terrifying dinner party in history. Nearly 50 years after its release, Texas Chain Saw remains notorious not because it's bloody, but because it still feels transgressive and horrifying.

The Changeling (1980)

One of the all-time great haunted house movies, Peter Medak's The Changeling begins with a very simple, yet effective, setup for a horror story. A composer (George C. Scott), still grieving the loss of his wife and child, moves across the country and settles into a historic, secluded mansion to begin work on some new music. It's not long before he starts experiencing odd phenomena around the house, all connected to what seems to be the ghost of a dead boy. Rich with atmosphere and anchored by Scott's wonderful central performance, The Changeling just keeps adding layers to its horrific narrative, right up until one of the most unforgettable climaxes in horror.

Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979)

Late last year, we got an incredible new vision of F.W. Murnau's silent horror classic, Nosferatu, courtesy of horror filmmaker Robert Eggers and star Bill Skarsgard. After you've checked that out in theaters, you can go back and see what happened when a cinema legend set out to reimagine one of the most important films his home country ever produced. Starring Klaus Kinski in the title role and Isabelle Adjani as the object of his obsession, Werner Herzog's Nosferatu the Vampyre is a beautiful, dread-inducing period film that, like its predecessor, manages to reflect many of the anxieties of the times in which it was made, as well as timeless anxieties that still linger with us now. It's a masterpiece that reimagines a masterpiece, and it's essential viewing for vampire movie fans.

Night of the Living Dead (1968)

The film from which pretty much the entire zombie genre has flown, George A. Romero's black and white classic is more than just an important piece of horror history. This intimate story of a group of strangers trying to outlast an undead horde while holed up in a farmhouse is still, nearly six decades later, a truly terrifying experience. From the claustrophobic inside of the farmhouse to the chaotic exteriors to a stunning lead performance by Duane Jones, it's one of the classics of the genre for a reason. All these years later, it's still a startlingly effective movie, and a foundational text in modern horror.

Ginger Snaps (2000)

One of the best werewolf movies ever made, Ginger Snaps expertly blends the terror of turning into a monster with the simple anxiety of growing up. The story of two sisters whose lives are forever changed by a werewolf attack, John Fawcett and Karen Walton's film features wonderful lead performances from Katharine Isabelle and Emily Perkins, some truly unsettling creature effects, and a turn-of-the-millennium sense of humor that's both wonderfully morbid and often shockingly incisive. If you still haven't seen this cult classic, make the time. You'll be glad you did.

The House of the Devil (2009)

Ti West's throwback to the Satanic Panic era of the 1980s, this stripped down indie masterpiece follows a lone college student in search of fast cash (Jocelin Donahue) who takes a babysitting gig in the middle of nowhere, and soon finds herself beset by dark forces. Come for the throwback vibes and the devotion to 1980s authenticity, but stay for the genuinely effective horror, and Donahue's remarkable performance as a woman fighting to survive a night from hell.

The Wailing (2016)

If Asian horror is more your speed, consider this modern Korean classic from director Na Hong-jin. The story of a police officer investigating strange deaths and sickness in a small village, where the secrets to his own family's troubles might also lurk, The Wailing is a sprawling, beautiful piece of horror with tremendous depth. Its runtime might feel imposing, but the more you watch this film, the more you'll get happily lost in its slowly swirling vortex of mysteries and horror, and rewarded with one of the best horror experience of the 2010s in any language.

