The 6 best horror films to stream on SYFY right now

If you tune into SYFY's regular broadcast, you know we've got some solid horror offerings, from Chucky to Reginald the Vampire to all those movies we marathon week in and week out. But the horror fun doesn't stop there. If you're casting around for a scary movie to watch and you feel like you've covered all the streaming ground out there, SYFY's app just might be your new hidden oasis for some fun horror fare.

From black-and-white classics to modern gems, these are the best horror films streaming on SYFY's app right now.

M3GAN's not the only creepy doll game in town. After you've headed to the movies to check out her dance moves, you can come back home and watch William Brent Bell's film about Brahms, a porcelain-faced terror, and the unlucky nanny (Lauren Cohan) tasked with looking after him. It's only been a few years since he debuted, and he's already one of horror's favorite haunted dolls for a reason.

The Saw franchise might go into hibernation at times, but it never really goes away for good, and Jigsaw is proof of its resilience. Released after Saw 3D was billed as the "final chapter" in the story, Jigsaw takes full advantage of the franchise's twisted timeline to tell a new story revolving around Jigsaw himself, aka John Kramer (Tobin Bell), even though he's supposedly been dead for years by the time the film begins. It's not the most warmly received film in the series, but as with all Saw films, it does still have its share of violent delights.

Michael Dougherty's film about the title holiday beast and its efforts to menace one dysfunctional family at Christmas is not just one of the best holiday horror films ever made, but also one of the most fun. Things pick up about where you'd expect them to for a film like this, with a group of people stranded in the midst of a snowstorm and a creature outside causing trouble, but then they start to head into some wild and very unexpected new directions. It's those new directions, and what Dougherty does with them, which make Krampus something special.

Roger Corman is the king of low-budget cinema for a reason. He shot Little Shop of Horrors in a matter of days, on a shoestring budget, using sets left over from another film he'd just completed, and in the process delivered an over-the-top horror classic that inspired the hit musical remake of the same name. The story of a struggling flower shop and the florist who accidentally breeds a man-eating plant, it's both a great exercise in low-budget ingenuity and a showcase for the kind of over-the-top style that would help propel it to musical glory decades later.

George A. Romero's classic film about a group of survivors stranded in a farmhouse as ghouls swarm the land around them is not the first zombie film, but it is the one which set the tone for everything that would come after. Tense, creepy, and full of unforgettable moments, Night of the Living Dead remains the yardstick against which all other zombie stories are measured, even after everyone — including Romero himself — moved on to more gruesome forms for their undead monsters.

Though it's certainly had its highs and lows in the years since its inception, The Purge franchise has kept on kicking through the sheer force of its ambition, and Election Year is a great example of just how far James DeMonaco is willing to go to expand and interrogate his own worldbuilding. This time around, it's election season on Purge Night, and one of the top candidates is campaigning on ending the Purge forever, provided that she can make it out of the night alive. It's a great premise and delivers some of the most memorable twists in the series.