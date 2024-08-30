Bruce Campbell Says "It's Time" for a Burn Notice Revival

One of the stars of Burn Notice is hoping to get the band back together the same way the gang on Monk did in the recent revival of the USA Network original series on Peacock.

Bruce Campbell — horror legend and the man who played Navy SEAL-turned-private-spy Sam Axe on seven seasons of Burn Notice as well as the prequel movie The Fall of Sam Axe — will return to television with a guest role on the Peacock original series Hysteria!. While promoting the new project in an interview, he revealed that he thinks it’s time to revisit the world of Burn Notice.

"I want to bring back Burn Notice," Campbell told ComicBook in a recent interview. "It's time. There's a bunch of perps in the world — international perps that are scumbags all around the world that still have to be dealt with. None of our cast is dead, either in real life [or] their characters. So you do a two-hour movie. I'm trying to lobby for these.”

Burn Notice Season 7 Cast: Bruce Campbell as Sam Axe, Coby Bell as Jesse Porter, Gabrielle Anwar as Fiona Glenanne, Sharon Gless as Madeline Westen, and Jeffrey Donovan as Michael Westen. Photo: Robert Ascroft/USA Network

For those unfamiliar, Burn Notice premiered in 2007 and followed American spy Michael Westen (Jeffrey Donovan) after he was “burned” or blacklisted in the spy community and stranded in his hometown of Miami, Florida. With no agency to protect him from former enemies and a mystery surrounding why he was burned at all, he relied on friends like Sam Axe to help him survive. The show’s finale in 2013 hit a series high.

Campbell’s pitch isn’t outside the realm of possibility. After all, it wouldn’t be the first USA Network original series to get a revival movie after being off the air for several years.

“They did it with Monk,” he noted. “It came back with a little two-hour movie. People want a little taste of it. Get ready for a taste of Burn Notice."

In addition to Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie, which was nominated for an Emmy Award, Peacock brought back the gang from Psych for multiple follow-up movies. Sadly, there’s no official word yet on any kind of Burn Notice revival or if anyone besides Campbell, including series creator Matt Nix, are on board for the idea. That said, they've previously expressed interest.

Spy fans will just have to wait and see if the iconic Bruce Campbell’s calls for more will be heard and answered.

Catch Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie in Peacock now.