The Odyssey: Matt Damon Suits Up as Odysseus in Christopher Nolan's Greek Epic (FIRST LOOK)

While fans won't get to see Christopher Nolan's take on The Odyssey until summer 2026, Universal Pictures is keeping anticipation high with a first look at the epic blockbuster based on Homer's seminal Greek poem.

Posting across social media, the studio shared an image of Matt Damon (Nolan's collaborator on Interstellar and Oscar juggernaut Oppenheimer) in full warrior regalia, confirming him as the movie's titular protagonist, Odysseus, who endures a number of deadly trials and tribulations (sirens and sea monsters and cyclopes — oh my!) on his way home from the Trojan War.

RELATED: Matt Damon & Jimmy Fallon Sing "Sweet Caroline" and Recount Their Recent Karaoke Sesh

Damon recently hinted at his status as leading man during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, stating: “I literally have an odyssey in front of me."

He is just one part of an incredibly stacked cast of A-listers that also includes Tom Holland (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Zendaya (Challengers), Anne Hathaway (The Devil Wears Prada), Lupita Nyong’o (The Wild Robot), Robert Pattinson (Tenet), Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road), Elliot Page (Inception), Benny Safdie (Oppenheimer), Jon Bernthal (The Walking Dead), John Leguizamo (John Wick), and Mia Goth (Ti West's X trilogy).

Their roles have yet to be revealed.

First look at Matt Damon as Odysseus in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

Matt Damon is Odysseus. A film by Christopher Nolan, #TheOdysseyMovie is in theaters July 17, 2026. pic.twitter.com/7a5YbfqVfG — odysseymovie (@odysseymovie) February 17, 2025

The sword and sandals saga is shaping up to be Nolan's most ambitious film to date, as the director is one of the few names in Hollywood capable of turning a wide studio release into a must-see cinematic event all around the globe. He proved as much with Oppenheimer, a 3-hour, R-rated biopic about the father of the atomic bomb, which grossed nearly $1 billion at the worldwide box office and took home seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

"You’re trying to add something to the body of work of movies, generally," Nolan told Empire last May. "You’re trying to do something a little bit different. Even if it’s a few things you’ve seen before, you’re trying to help evolve the language with other filmmakers of your generation."

RELATED: Christopher Nolan Wins Oscar For Best Director for Oppenheimer - Watch His Acceptance Speech

He made similar comments while accepting the Oscar for Best Director: “Movies are just a little bit over a hundred years old. Imagine being there a hundred years into painting or theater. We don’t know where this incredible journey is going from here, but to know that you think I’m a meaningful part of it means the world to me."

When does Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey open in theaters?

Filmed with brand-new IMAX technology, Nolan's cinematic interpretation of one of the oldest stories ever written will hit theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026.