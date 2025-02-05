How a Deleted Scene in Blade Was Supposed to Set up a Major Spider-Man Villain - What Happened?

It's been more than 25 years, and Blade still ranks as one of the most important comic book movies ever made. In a time before Spider-Man, before the X-Men films, and long before Iron Man, it proved that a fresh take on a somewhat obscure superhero character could make a big splash at the box office.

These days, we remember Blade's impact, but we don't really think of it as the same kind of film as the shared universe megafranchises that now populate the genre. It's a standalone character in a standalone world, but that doesn't mean Blade never toyed with the idea of going bigger. In fact, one of Marvel's other major vampire characters almost made an appearance in the Daywalker's first cinematic outing, which hits SYFY this weekend.

How Morbius almost appeared in Blade

Marvel's "Living Vampire" Dr. Michael Morbius finally made it to the big screen in 2022, in a self-titled debut starring Jared Leto, but Morbius almost wasn't the first time the character appeared. According to Den of Geek, on the DVD commentary for Blade, writer David S. Goyer confirmed that the original plan for the film was to set up Morbius as the villain for an eventual sequel. There's even an alternate ending, featuring director Stephen Norrington in costume as Morbius (only recognizable by his long black hair) standing on a rooftop, but the sequence was cut before Blade made it to theaters.

The cameo would have not only been the first example of a comic book movie stinger setting up a larger shared universe, but would have put Morbius on the big screen more than two decades earlier, and potentially changed the entire trajectory of Blade as a comic book hero. The deleted scene is still floating around on YouTube in low-res versions, but it's little more than a glimpse, a vestigial snippet of a story that never came to fruition.

Why Morbius never appeared in the Blade trilogy

Blade (Wesley Snipes) appears in Blade (1998). Photo: Blade's Most Badass Scenes/Movieclips YouTube

So, what happened? Despite the cut alternate ending to Blade, Goyer still had plans to introduce Morbius in a second Blade film. Since Goyer returned four years later to write Blade II, why didn't he get his wish?

According to the same Den of Geek reporting, in commentaries on Blade, Goyer has made it clear that the ultimate decision fell to Guillermo del Toro, who stepped in to direct Blade II. Though there were reports that Sony Pictures was reluctant to let the Spider-Man-related Morbius out of their stable for use in someone else's film (they already had the rights, even though Spider-Man hadn't hit theaters when Blade was released), Goyer noted that del Toro was more interested in a new villain, developing the Reaper vampires for Goyer to use in his Blade II script. So, Morbius was sidelined, and remained that way until 2022.