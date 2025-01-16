Syfy Insider Exclusive

Does Wolf Man Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Is there more lurking in Wolf Man after the credits have rolled?

By Matthew Jackson
**SPOILER WARNING! Spoilers below for the ending of Leigh Whannell's Wolf Man!**

Wolf Man, the latest Universal Monsters re-imagining from The Invisible Man director Leigh Whannell, is now in theaters (get tickets here). That means that horror fans everywhere will be heading out to see the new iteration of a legendary cinema creature for themselves. 

And of course, in the age of franchises, blockbusters, and shared universes, if you're interested in Wolf Man you also might be asking a pretty simple question: Is there anything extra to see after the credits? Well, let's take a closer look.

Charlotte (Julia Garner) holds a gun as Ginger (Matilda Firth) hangs on her in Wolf Man (2024).
Charlotte (Julia Garner) and Ginger (Matilda Firth) appear in Wolf Man (2024). Photo: Nicola Dove/Universal Pictures

Does Wolf Man have a post-credits scene?

The short answer is simple: No, there is no post-credits or mid-credits scene waiting for you in Wolf Man. The film reaches a natural, clear-cut conclusion before the credits roll, and it does not tease any sequels or connections to other Universal horror properties along the way.

The story of a man named Blake (Christopher Abbott), his wife Charlotte (Julia Garner), and their daughter Ginger (Matilda Firth), Wolf Man is a very intimate, very self-contained movie. There are only a handful of speaking roles, and most of the film unfolds in a single location, a secluded farmhouse in deep rural Oregon. That means that the story is, for all its horror trappings, unfolding on a rather small scale, and when the trio of characters at its core resolve their narrative problems, the story is over. 

So, there's no post-credits scene, but does that mean we've seen the last of the Wolf Man?

Blake (Christopher Abbott) sucks blood out of his wounded arm in Wolf Man (2025).
Blake (Christopher Abbott) appears in Wolf Man (2025), directed by Leigh Whannell. Photo: Nicola Dove/Universal Pictures

Could Wolf Man get a sequel?

There's no real word on actual development of a Wolf Man follow-up yet, but given that we're talking about a major release from Universal Pictures and Blumhouse, a sequel certainly seems possible if the movie gets a good response. Setting aside the business side of it, though, it's also worth asking: Can the movie get a sequel?

There are no shared universe implications in Wolf Man, nothing in the credits to tie it to other films or other bits of monster movie continuity, but there is a larger sense of lore at work in the way the film explains its title creature, and that lore is certainly enough to fuel another film, even if it's with an entirely different set of characters. So, while we don't get teasers for more story here, there is definitely room for this corner of Universal Monster mythology to grow.

Wolf Man is now in theaters. Get tickets at Fandango.

When will Wolf Man stream on Peacock?

The new Wolf Man will stream on Peacock later this year. Check back for more updates!

