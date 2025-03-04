Epic Universe's New Interactive Map Has the Inside Scoop on Dining, Kid-Friendly Rides & Even the Closest Restroom

People excited about Universal Orlando Resort’s highly anticipated new park, Epic Universe, now have the tools to plan their trip in a real and practical way thanks to the Universal FL app and its interactive map of the entire park.

On May 22, 2025, Epic Universe will open its gates to a new generation of theme park fans, offering some of the most high-tech, interactive, and thrilling experiences in modern parks. Because there will be so many wonders peppered throughout the park's five immersive worlds, many may want to go in with a plan or simply get a look at the layout of the park to plan their rides, dining, and more. It also helps to have a good idea of where the nearest bathroom is so people can waste no time in their day at Epic Universe.

Now, fans can make those plans, as Epic Universe has joined Universal Studios, Universal Island of Adventure, and Universal Volcano Bay on the app with an interactive map that showcases the location of all these things and more.

How to access the Epic Universe map on the Universal Orlando App

Epic Universe Celestial Park Photo: Universal Parks

First of all, download the "Universal FL" app on your mobile device of choice. At the bottom of the home page, you’ll find a button labeled “Map.” Once you tap it, you’ll have a view of the three big parks. However, if you click the dropdown menu or scroll to the left, you’ll spot “Universal Epic Universe.” Tap that and prepare to be amazed.

How to navigate the Epic Universe Map on the Universal Orlando App

Universal Epic Universe Park Map Photo: Universal Parks

By default, the map shows ride attractions as well as the main pages for the five worlds (Celestial Park, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic, and Dark Universe). If you tap any one of these world’s main pages, you’ll be able to see information on dining options, attractions, shopping, and more. While most of this information has previously been available, it’s nice to have it all in one, interactive place. After all this hype, it's great to see where all these things will be within the park.

However, this new map offers so much more than just ride information. At the top of the page, you’ll see a rail with filter options that will show you even more things and their locations within the park. For example, parents may be excited to see that they can filter the entire park to show only the kid-friendly options available. While Dark Universe’s many monsters may not be great for little ones, Super Nintendo World and How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk have plenty to delight the young folks in your party.

At the top left of the page, you’ll see a dropdown menu that offers more filter options, including “guest amenities,” which will show you the location of the bathrooms in the park, which you may not need to add to your vacation plan — but you may also be happy to have at your fingertips when you’re actually there.

While it’s a far cry from actually being in the park and experiencing everything, the new interactive map of Epic Universe is the best thing people have at the moment to feel like you’ve got boots on the ground experiencing the cavalcade of cool stuff that will be available when the park opens on May 22, 2025.

Now that you’ve got the tools to plan your visit, it’s time to get tickets to Epic Universe to see the biggest development in theme parks in decades, and it’s only at Universal Orlando Resort.