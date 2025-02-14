You might want to visit Epic Universe just for the food and drink, alone. Here's what you need to know to plan your meals while visiting the new park.

Epic Universe's Food and Drink Options Will Have Your Mouth Watering For the New Park

Universal Orlando Resort is Florida’s landmark theme park destination, featuring Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, and Universal Volcano Bay. Beginning May 22, 2025, guests will have 5 new worlds to explore at Universal’s Epic Universe, the first American theme park to open in decades.

Of course, navigating locales like Darkmoor Village (home of Universal’s collection of classic monsters), the Isle of Berk (a land where humans and dragons live and work together), or racing karts with Mario and all his pals at Super Nintendo World can work up a big appetite. Fortunately, the park’s award-winning culinary team has cooked up an expansive menu of food and beverages for guests to enjoy.

Epic Universe will feature more than 100 menu items at 30 dining locations including themed dishes inspired by your favorite Universal characters and settings. More than just your typical theme park offerings, the food and beverage at Epic Universe are an attraction all their own. Guests can choose from full-service restaurants and fast casual options scattered throughout Epic Universe’s 5 expansive worlds.

Epic Universe’s Celestial Park Food Oprtions

If you’re looking for something to eat, look no further than Celestial Park, featuring half of all the dining options in Epic Universe. Guests can dine at The Atlantic, an underwater-themed eater just across the waters of Neptune’s Pool, the Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant where guests can eat beneath an artificial sky of stars and the glowing lights of two neon dragons, and more. Dining options include:

Seabass at Atlantic at Universal's Epic Universe. Photo: Universal Orlando Resort

Sea Bass from The Atlantic – a portion of fish paired with subtly sweet carrot mochi, fresh and crunchy sugar snap peas, lemongrass broth, and slices of starfruit.

Landlubbers Snickerdoodle Loot from The Atlantic – a beach-style dessert for ocean explorers of all ages, featuring snickerdoodle cake served in a beach pail and cookie butter ganache, surrounded by Biscoff cookie sand and gummy sharks.

Tonkotsu Ramen from The Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant – delicate ramen noodles in rich pork broth with tender chashu pork, tare egg, shiitake mushrooms, and fragrant togarashi oil.

Platter with Mango Bread & Pickles from The Oak & Star Tavern – For the entree, guests can choose between smoked brisket, smoked ribs, pulled pork, cheddar jalapeno sausage, or spit-roasted herb-infused chicken. Pair your entree with your choice of sides, including braised greens, mac and cheese, and more.

Harvest Moon Pizza from Pizza Moon – a vegan pizza featuring tomato sauce, grilled artichoke hearts, Divina tomatoes, and roasted red peppers, topped with Castlevetrano olives and arugula.

If you’re looking for something to wash it all down with, adult guests can choose from an array of cocktails including the Grand Atlantic Martini from The Atlantic (dry gin, aperitif wine, garnished with a gilded lemon twist), the Waturi Punch from Celestiki (rum, bitters, and fruit juice), the Plastered Owl from The Oak & Star Tavern (dark rye whiskey, simple syrup, cherry syrup, lemon juice, lemon wedges, and muddled cherries).

Waturi Punch at Celestiki at Universal's Epic Universe. Photo: Universal Orlando Resort

Guests of all ages, meanwhile, can enjoy the Khaosan Boba from the Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant (Thai-inspired milk tea, coffee boba, and frothy coffee cream) or the Meteor Strike from Bar Zenith (light rum, triple sec, zesty lime, pineapple juice, lemon-lime soda, and edible gold glitter, garnished with a flaming lemon extract-infused raw sugar cube meteor).

Epic Universe’s Ministry of Magic Food Options

Within the boundaries of Epic Universe’s Ministry of Magic, which is set in 1920s Wizarding Paris, guests will find French-inspired foods and a few new spins on some old favorites at Café L’air De La Sirène, Le Gobelet Noir, and more. Selections include:

Butterbeer Crêpe from Café L’air De La Sirène – a warm crêpe featuring shortbread cookie butter, Bavarian cream, butterbeer cream, strawberries, butterbeer drizzle, and a butterbeer shortbread cookie.

Butterbeer Crepe at Cafe Lair de la Sirene in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter Ministry of Magic at Universal's Epic Universe. Photo: Universal Orlando Resort

Baguette de Dinde from Café L’air De La Sirène – a tasty dish featuring a warm crusty baguette, sliced cracked black pepper turkey, arugula, crisp apples, and creamy Brie served with zesty mustard butter and apple butter.

Alchemist’s Platter from Le Gobelet Noir – a plate featuring smoked sausage, potato and cheese pierogies, tangy pickled eggs, vibrant marinated beets, savory caramelized onions, and a warm pretzel served with zesty German mustard and cheese fondue.

Lentil Stew from Le Gobelet Noir – a hearty vegan stew featuring lentils, vegan bacon, and vibrant root vegetables served with artisan bread.

Quiche Lorraine at Cafe Lair de la Sirene in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter Ministry of Magic at Universal's Epic Universe. Photo: Universal Orlando Resort

Quiche Lorraine from Café L’air De La Sirène – a warm, flaky pie crust filled with baked egg custard, crispy bacon, Gruyère cheese, and caramelized onions. Served with a mornay sauce and a side of fresh berries topped with a lavender honey drizzle.

Epic Universe’s Super Nintendo World Food Options

Hop a drain pipe to Super Nintendo World, a video-game inspired world featuring all of your favorite Nintendo characters and locales. While Mario and pals persist on a diet of mostly mushrooms, the Toadstool Cafe, Yoshi’s Snack Island, and other game-based eateries offer a wider diversity of options. That said, you will find mushrooms. Everyone can use a good power up now and then. Visitors to Super Nintendo World can choose from:

Mario Burger from Toadstool Cafe – a brioche bun topped with an all-beef patty, crispy bacon, savory mushrooms, fresh lettuce, tomato, and melted American cheese. Served with a side of truffle fries.

Mario Burger Bacon Mushroom Cheese at Toadstool Cafe in Super Nintendo World at Universal's Epic Universe. Photo: Universal Orlando Resort

Luigi Burger from Toadstool Cafe – a brioche bun topped with basil pesto grilled chicken, green peppers, fresh spinach, and melted Swiss cheese. Served with a side of truffle fries.

Bowsers Fireball Challenge from Toadstool Cafe – this meal fit for a King (Koopa) features a massive one-pound meatball covered in gooey mozzarella, swimming in a rich mushroom marinara with fresh parsley, served with a Bowser-inspired puff pastry and a side of hot sauce.

Bowser's Fireball Challenge at Toadstool Cafe in Super Nintendo World at Universal's Epic Universe. Photo: Universal Orlando Resort

Yoshi’s Smoothie from Yoshi’s Snack Island – a refreshing frozen smoothie made from tart Granny Smith apples and sweet honeydew syrup, blended with milk and topped with whipped cream and bursting green apple boba.

Epic Universe’s Isle of Berk Food Options

Find food fit for a warrior at the Isle of Berk’s Mead Hall, Spit Fyre Grill, and Hooligan’s Grog & Gruel. You may not be a dragon rider yourself, but that doesn’t mean you can’t eat like one with these Viking-inspired foods and beverages:

Yaknog from the Mead Hall – A creamy mixture of malted chocolate, cinnamon, and a generous helping of whipped cream which captures the feeling of adventure which defines the Isle of Berk.

Thawfest Platter from the Mead Hall – eat like it’s the year 800 with a spread of chicken drumsticks covered in a wild berry BBQ glaze, grilled salmon, and sausage, served with roasted carrots, cipollini onions, Nordic fries, and a selection of sauces.

Thawfest Platter at Mead Hall in How to Train Your Dragon's Isle of Berk at Universal's Epic Universe. Photo: Universal Orlando Resort

Nordic Harvest Salad from the Mead Hall – plant-based dragon riders can feast on this vegan salad of kale and arugula greens, crisp rid cabbage, radishes, and hearty ancient grains. It’s topped with blueberries, crisp apples, and a sprinkle of crunchy trail mix with a raspberry vinaigrette.

Stormfly's Catch of the Day at Mead Hall in How to Train Your Dragon's Isle of Berk at Universal's Epic Universe. Photo: Universal Orlando Resort

Stormfly’s Catch of the Day from the Mead Hall – Reel in this delectable dessert featuring a fish made of chocolate mousse swimming in a sea of colorful crispy rice cereal, a perfectly creamy and crunchy treat.

Epic Universe’s Dark Universe Food Options

Travel to a world of delightful dread in Universal’s Dark Universe, featuring monstrous mess halls like Das Stakehaus, The Burning Blade Tavern, and De Lacey’s Cottage. You’ll find snacks and meals to die for including:

Stakes from Das Stakehaus – guests can choose from the Fish on a Stake (blackened salmon steak, on a stake), Bird on a Stake (grilled dry rubbed chicken tenderloin) or Bits and Pieces (seared and glazed wild mushroom brisket meatloaf). No matter your choice, they’ll come with a side of roasted veggies and charred green onion mashed potatoes.

Blood Orange Chicken Sandwich at Das Stakehaus in Dark Universe at Universal's Epic Universe. Photo: Universal Orlando Resort

“Blood” Orange Chicken Sandwich from Das Stakehaus – flash-fried marinated chicken breast covered in a blood orange sauce, served in a black bun with tangy pickles, slaw, and crispy fries.

Our Favorite Vegan Familiar’s Stuffed Cabbage from Das Stakehaus – tender cabbage leaves stuffed with Impossible meat, rich bell pepper tomato sauce, and served with a beet bucatini.

Darkmoor Black Wings at Das Stakehaus in Dark Universe at Universal's Epic Universe. Photo: Universal Orlando Resort

Hunter’s Garlic Stake from The Burning Blade Tavern – a cheesy garlic pretzel cooked to a crispy golden brown and served with a rich garlic dripping sauce.