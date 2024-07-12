How Epic Universe's Isle of Berk Connects to the How to Train Your Dragon films

The countdown to the opening of Universal Orlando Resort's latest theme park, Epic Universe, is ticking down to 2025. Recently, they revealed a more detailed look at the world of How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, one of five new lands that will makeup the theme park. Based on the world of dragons created by Cressida Cowell and the animated films adapted from the books by directors Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois, the theme park allows fans of the series to step into the Viking world where Hiccup, Toothless and all their human and dragon pals coexist happily.

While there's plenty more that will be revealed closer to the opening, the more specific overview allowed us to see the closer ties to the beloved film trilogy and its spin-off animated series. NBC Insider breaks down how the revealed mythology extends into the reality of the park.

The Isle of Berk - An Overview

An Artist's rendering of A Dragon's Eye View Of The How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk. Photo: Universal Parks

The Viking village of Berk is first introduced to audiences in the 2010 film, How to Train Your Dragon. In this iteration, it's a human only enclave where the Vikings are led by Chieftain Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler). In the 2014 sequel, How to Train Your Dragon 2, Berk has transformed into idyllic place where Vikings and dragons now live together in harmony (aside from the random dragon's breath incident).

Epic Universe's Isle of Berk land is more in keeping with the transformed version of the town in the sequel film. It integrates both the Viking populace and the many dragon species that choose to live amongst their riders. The land circles a lagoon that is meant to recall the terrain in the films where Berk is set near an expansive sea that serves not only as protection, but also helps feed both the humans and dragons with ample fishing.

Also like the films, the Isle of Berk land contains a village where the locals can gather for large meetings in the Mead Hall, or wander the shops like Hiccup’s Work Shop which is blacksmith-themed to reflect where Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III (Jay Baruchel) learned his metal working skills. There's a dedicated training area for younger visitors like the one introduced in the first film and in the Dragon Riders animated series that is centered on pairing future Dragon Riders with their beasts. Nearby, the Dragon Racer’s Rally thrill ride is meant to give visitors of Berk the first-hand feeling of riding their own dragon in the sky. And for those who want a longer journey, they can hop a ride on Hiccup’s Wing Gliders which gives riders a dragon-eyed view of the whole western portion of Berk and the lagoon.

The Berk Chieftain's Mead Hall

An Artists rendering of How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk's Mead Hall. Photo: Universal Parks

In Viking culture, the Mead Hall is the town square. It's in this expansive building that the Chieftain will hold court, listen to the issues of his people, strategize for any Viking voyages and celebrate anything and everything.The interior is a seated dining space for visitors, much like the Mead Hall featured in How To Train Your Dragon and the sequels. And like Hiccup and his friends family, visitors will be able to partake in "a savory menu featuring a variety of meats, fish, sandwiches and more along with a collection of meads and ciders," per the early information provided by Universal Orlando Resorts.

Join Hiccup, Astrid, Toothless and the gang for a new story: The Untrainable Dragon

An Artist rendering of the How To Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk's The Untrainable Dragon. Photo: Universal Parks

Speaking of Hiccup, he's top-lining with Toothless a brand-new show within The Isle of Berk's theater that uses incredible technology to bring the story of The Untrainable Dragon to life in a live show that plays throughout the day in the land. An interactive stage show featuring live actors, puppetry and animatronics, Hiccup and Toothless take center stage in an original story inspired by Universal Beijing Resort’s current “Untrainable” show. And with a live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon currently in production, there may be plenty of opportunities to connect that film's tech with the show as well.

Get your dragon trainer lessons in person

An Artist rendering of the How To Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk's Racers Rally. Photo: Universal Parks

While training dragons to bond with their own dragon rider is introduced in How to Train Your Dragon, the process of riders evolving harmoniously with their dragon of choice is a big part of How to Train Your Dragon 2 and the canon spin-off series, Dragons: Riders of Berk. The Isle of Berk land features an array of training rides and regimes so visitors can experience what it's like to be a Dragon Rider of Berk.

The Dragon Racer’s Rally thrill ride straps guests into individual dragons to practice aerobatic maneuvers and high-speed barrel rolls on two Viking-made dragon-riding trainers that reach heights of up to 67 feet in the air.

Hiccup’s Wing Gliders is a family-friendly coaster that places brave Dragon Rider guests inside a winged flying machine glider that will whisk them on a flight alongside Hiccup and Toothless. The glider will even dip into the lagoon and reach speeds up to 45 mph. And the Viking Training Camp is a whole complex made for the youngest future riders so they can gain hands-on skills in a sprawling interactive adventure play camp. Kids can participate in a Viking agility course, a Toothless-themed teeter-totter, baby Gronckle dragon climbers and much more.

Last but not least is the Fyre Drill water training experience hosted by Viking twins Ruffnut and Tuffnut. The pair of goofball trainers are featured in the first film and heavily in the animated series. In person, they'll put together teams of competitors inside dragon-headed boats where guests will blast water cannons at flame-like targets to practice putting out fires...a common dragon-incited problem for everyone living in Berk.

All of these tests of skill are bespoke to the park but are inspired by the stories and landscapes created for the films. There will also be in-person meet and greets for visitors with Hiccup, Toothless and other Vikings and dragons throughout the park, so look for familiar faces from the films and maybe some surprises too.

For more information about tickets and booking for your future trip to Universal Epic Universe, check out Universal Orlando Resorts. Watch How to Train Your Dragon 2 on Peacock, as well as the Dragon Riders animated shows.