New on Peacock in November 2024: The Day of the Jackal, Twisters & More
Reap the whirlwind with exclusive movie premieres, new and returning series, and Eddie Redmayne as an ace assassin.
With the page flipping from Halloween’s spooky season over to November, the scares might slow down — but on Peacock, the action definitely doesn’t.
A new month means oodles of action-packed streams to binge on Peacock, from the platform premiere of movie blockbuster Twisters to the pulse-pounding debut of Eddie Redmayne as an ace assassin in new original series The Day of the Jackal.
Redmayne brings his Oscar-winning acting chops to the titular killer’s role in The Day of the Jackal, Peacock’s all-new cat-and-mouse thriller series based on author Frederick Forsyth’s same-named 1971 mystery novel (and also inspired by the eponymous 1973 film that the book spawned). Redmayne stars as a sophisticated European hitman known simply as “The Jackal,” a hunter who suddenly becomes the hunted after a relentless British intelligence officer (played by Lashana Lynch) joins the continent-crossing chase. The Day of the Jackal makes its series premiere only on Peacock beginning November 14.
Blowing fresh out of theaters and right into your living room, Twisters kicks up dust this month as a Peacock streaming movie exclusive. Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell, the smash disaster flick of the year chases the box office storm originally spun up by its 1996 movie predecessor, replete with more action, more human drama, and (of course!) more epic tornado outbreaks to shake the Oklahoma landscape. Twisters makes its Peacock streaming premiere beginning November 15.
There’s plenty more Peacock-only fun to be found on the platform this month, including the November 7 series premiere of Eat Slay Love — the new unscripted series that follows a quartet of girlfriends across a journey of self-discovery amid the vibrantly-backdropped location of Vietnam. True crime aficionados can tune in November 19 for Making Manson, an eye-opening new series that uncovers fresh revelations in the chilling crime story of one of America’s most notorious serial killers — including insights and reflections delivered in Charles Manson’s own words.
Save the dark-comedy date for November 21, when fan favorites Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina swing back to Peacock for the hotly anticipated Season 2 premiere of edgy-fun thriller Based on a True Story.
On November 10, Season 5, Part 2 of Yellowstone rides back into action. But before that, you can saddle up with Seasons 1-4, streaming all November on the bird app.
As always, Peacock’s also the place to watch epic Big Ten and Notre Dame football action on Saturdays, while tuning in each week for NBC’s featured Sunday Night Football matchup.
Leveraging NBC News coverage, Peacock will also be all over the November 5 General Election, with Multiview coverage that curates a three-view experience, featuring breaking news, data analysis, and real-time election results.
And last but not least, there’ll still be something streaming in November to satisfy all those lingering Halloween horror cravings. Be sure to catch Hysteria! and Teacup, a pair of acclaimed Peacock original series carrying over from October that each amp up the fright factor — one blood-curdling scream at a time.
Here’s a look at everything streaming on Peacock in November 2024
Titles marked with “*” are exclusive to Peacock.
Peacock November Highlights
November 5: Special Election Night Coverage on NBC News NOW, streaming live on Peacock
November 7: Eat Slay Love (Peacock Original)*
November 14: The Day Of The Jackal (Peacock Original)*
November 15: Twisters (Peacock Exclusive)*
November 19: Making Manson (Peacock Original)*
November 21: Based On A True Story, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*
November 21: Press Start (Peacock Original)*
Movies (Streaming November 1)
The American President
Angels Sing
Annie (1982)
Annie (2014)
Appetite for Love
Atomic Blonde*
Back To The Future
Back To The Future II
Back To The Future III
Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead
Belfast*
Billy Madison
Black Hawk Down
Black Nativity
Blockers*
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Legacy
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
Casino
CBGB
A Christmas In Vermont
Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas
The Day After Tomorrow
The Day Day The Earth Stood Still
The Departed
Dick (1999)*
Die Hard
Dirty Dancing (1987)*
Dirty Dancing (2017)*
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights*
The Dog Lover's Guide to Dating
Don’t Be Afraid of The Dark
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch*
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Erin Brockovich
Face/Off
The Family Man
The Family Stone
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Flight
Flip That Romance
Game 6
Hannibal
Harry and the Hendersons
Heaven Is For Real
Hell Or High Water*
Hidden Figures
A Holiday For Harmony (Streaming Premiere)
Interstellar
It’s A Very Very Muppet Christmas Movie
It’s Complicated
The Journey Ahead
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Jurassic World
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
King Kong
The Legend of Frosty The Snowman
Les Miserables
Liar, Liar
Little Fockers
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Madagascar
Major Payne
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!
Meet The Fockers
Meet The Parents
Mixed Nuts*
Moulin Rouge
My Sweet Austrian Holiday (Hallmark)+
Mystery 101: Pilot
Norm Of The North
Notting Hill
Paddington
Penguins of Madagascar
The Perfect Holiday
Phil
Pitch Perfect*
Pitch Perfect 3*
Quigley Down Under
Red Riding: 1974
Red Riding: 1980
Red Riding: 1983
A Ring by Spring
Ruby Herring Mysteries: Her Last Breath
Ruby Herring Mysteries: Prediction Murder
Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent Witness
Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark
The Secrets of Bella Vista
The Silence of The Lambs
Silver Linings Playbook
Sing
Soul Food
Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron
Sweet Carolina
Ted
There Be Dragons
This Christmas*
The Truman Show
The Turkey Bowl
Una
Volcano
Walk The Line
The Warlords
Arriving after November 1
November 2
A Carol For Two
The Outfit*
November 3
Our Holiday Story
November 4
Holiday Mismatch
Mr. Jones
November 6
After the Ball
Divorce Bait
From Time to Time
Paradise Hills
So Undercover
Tiger Eyes
November 7
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
November 8
Five Gold Rings
I Hate I Love You (Streaming Premiere)*
November 9
Trivia at St. Nick's
November 10
Santa Tell Me
November 11
Manson: The Women
Night School*
'Tis the Season to Be Irish
November 12
Anatomy of a Crime
Firestarter (2022)*
November 15
A Reason for the Season
Fast X*
Marrowbone
November 16
Christmas with the Singhs
Furious 7
You Won’t Be Alone*
November 17
Jingle Bell Run
November 18
Confessions of a Christmas Letter
November 21
Clerks III*
November 22
A Novel Noel
November 23
Ambulance*
Christmas on Call
I Am Not Your Negro
November 24
Three Wiser Men and a Boy
November 25
To Have and To Holiday
November 26
Queen of The Capital
November 28
Christmas Under the Lights
November 29
Debbie Macomber's Joyful Mrs. Miracle
The One That Got Away*
November 30
A ‘90s Christmas
Deck the Walls
Hick
Mad To Be Normal
New Episodes Weekly
Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Season 5 (Bravo)
Brilliant Minds, Season 1 (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 10 (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 12 (NBC)
Chicago Fire, Season 13 (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 60 (Peacock Exclusive)
The Day of The Jackal, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
El Conde: Amor y Honor, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Found, Season 2 (NBC)
Happy’s Place, Season 1 (NBC)
House of Villains, Season 2 (E!)
The Irrational, Season 2 (NBC)
La Familia, Season 1 (Telemundo)
La Isla: Desafío Extremo, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Law & Order, Season 24 (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 26 (NBC)
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 3 (NBC)
Los 50, Season 2 (Telemundo)
Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11 (Bravo)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 3 (Reelz)++
On Patrol: Live, Season 3 (Reelz)++
On the Rise: Juju Watkins, Season 1 (NBC)
Night Court, Season 3 (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 2 (Bravo Digital)
The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 18 (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 15 (Bravo)
The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 9 (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 5 (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City After Show, Season 1 (Bravo Digital)
Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)
Scare Tactics, Season 1 (USA)
Sed De Venganza, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 34 (Oxygen)
St. Denis Medical, Season 1 (NBC)
The Voice, Season 26 (NBC)
New November Additions
November 2
Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)
November 5
2024 Presidential Election Coverage
The 2024 Saturday Night Live Election Special
November 7
Eat Slay Love (Peacock Original)*
November 11
Love After Lockup, Seasons 1-5 (We TV)
Mama June: From Not to Hot, Seasons 1-6 (We TV)
November 13
St. Denis Medical, Season 1- Premiere (NBC)
November 14
The Day Of The Jackal, Season 1 — Premiere, 5 Episodes (Peacock Original)*
2024 Audio Description Awards Gala
November 16
Miss Universo 2024
November 18
Bet On Black, Season 4 (Revolt)
November 19
Making Manson - All Episodes (Peacock Original)*
November 20
Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked (NBC)
Night Court, Season 3 - Premiere (NBC)
The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Season 14 - Premiere (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)
November 21
Based On A True Story, Season 2 — 8 Episodes (Peacock Original)*
Press Start, Season 1 — 6 Episodes (Peacock Original)*
November 24
On the Rise: Juju Watkins, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
November 25
Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1, Season 1 – Premiere (CNBC)
Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11 - Premiere (Bravo)
November 27
The Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 3 — 10 Episodes (Oxygen)
November 28
Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 (Streaming Exclusive)
A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special
Live Sports & Events
New Episodes Weekly
Chris Simms Unbuttoned (Monday, Thursday and Friday)
The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry (Monday through Friday)
PFT Live (Monday through Friday)
The Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (Monday through Friday)
FNIA Podcast (Wednesday)
Benny vs. The Penny (Friday)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry (Sunday)
Live Events
November 1: Notre Dame Hockey – Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame
November 1-2: Breeders' Cup World Championships
November 1-2: World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2024
November 1-3: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating 2024 - Grand Prix de France
November 2: WWE Crown Jewel
November 2: Big Ten Football 2024 - Week 10
November 2: Notre Dame Hockey – Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame
November 2: Autumn Nations Rugby - England v. New Zealand
November 2: Autumn Nations Rugby - Scotland v. Fiji
November 2: USL Super League - Dallas Trinity FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC
November 2: USL Super League - Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Lexington SC
November 2: LIGA MX – Chivas vs. Pumas UNAM (Spanish)
November 2-3: ISU World Cup Short Track - Salt Lake City
November 2-4: Premier League Matchweek 10
November 3: NFL Sunday Night Football - Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles
November 3: USL Super League - DC Power FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC
November 4: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Lehigh vs. Northwestern
November 7-9: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating 2024 - NHK Trophy
November 8: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – SIU Edwardsville vs. Illinois
November 8: Big East Men’s Basketball – George Mason vs. Marquette
November 8: Autumn Nations Rugby - Ireland v. New Zealand
November 8-9: ISU Four Continents Short Track Championships - Salt Lake City
November 9: Big Ten Football 2024 - Week 11
November 9: Notre Dame Football – Florida State vs. Notre Dame
November 9: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Omaha vs. Minnesota
November 9: Autumn Nations Rugby - England v. Australia
November 9: Autumn Nations Rugby - Italy v. Argentina
November 9: Autumn Nations Rugby - France v. Japan
November 9: LIGA MX – Chivas vs. Atlético San Luis (Spanish)
November 9: Big Ten Women’s Volleyball – Penn State vs. Wisconsin
November 9: USL Super League - Carolina Ascent FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC
November 9: USL Super League - Lexington SC vs. Dallas Trinity FC
November 9: USL Super League - Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC
November 9-10: Premier League Matchweek 11
November 10: NFL Sunday Night Football - Detroit Lions vs. Houston Texans
November 10: Autumn Nations Rugby - Wales v. Fiji
November 10: Autumn Nations Rugby - Scotland v South Africa
November 10: NASCAR Cup Series Race - Phoenix
November 12: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – St. Francis (PA) vs. Penn State
November 13: USL Super League - Lexington SC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC
November 13: USL Super League - DC Power FC vs. Brooklyn FC
November 15: U.S. Men’s Soccer - USA vs. TBD (Spanish)
November 15: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Alabama vs. Purdue
November 15: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Virginia Tech vs. Penn State
November 15: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Eastern Illinois vs. Northwestern
November 15: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Arizona vs. Wisconsin
November 15: Autumn Nations Rugby - Ireland v. Argentina
November 15-17: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating 2024 - Finlandia Trophy
November 15-17: ISU Four Continents Speed Skating Championships - Hachinohe City
November 16: Big Ten Football 2024 - Week 12
November 16: Notre Dame Football – Virginia vs. Notre Dame
November 16: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – South Carolina vs. Indiana
November 16: Big East Men’s Basketball – Notre Dame vs. Georgetown
November 16: USL Super League - Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC
November 16: Autumn Nations Rugby - Scotland v. Portugal
November 16: Autumn Nations Rugby - England v. South Africa
November 16: Autumn Nations Rugby - France v. New Zealand
November 17: NFL Sunday Night Football - Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Jets
November 17: Autumn Nations Rugby - Italy v. Georgia
November 17: Autumn Nations Rugby - Wales v. Australia
November 18: U.S. Men’s Soccer - USA vs. TBD (Spanish)
November 19: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Samford vs. Michigan State
November 19: Big East Men’s Basketball – Penn vs. Villanova
November 20: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Merrimack vs. Rutgers
November 20: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – San Jose State vs. USC
November 20: USL Super League - Dallas Trinity FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC
November 20: 2024 Rolex LPGA Awards
November 22: Autumn Nations Rugby - France v. Argentina
November 22: Notre Dame Hockey – Minnesota vs. Notre Dame
November 22-23: ISU World Cup Speed Skating - Nagano
November 22-24: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating 2024 - Cup of China
November 23: Big Ten Football 2024 - Week 13
November 23: Notre Dame Football – Army vs. Notre Dame
November 23: Notre Dame Hockey – Minnesota vs. Notre Dame
November 23: USL Super League - Carolina Ascent FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC
November 23: USL Super League - Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. DC Power FC
November 23: Autumn Nations Rugby - Ireland v. Fiji
November 23: Autumn Nations Rugby - Wales v. South Africa
November 23: Autumn Nations Rugby - Italy v. New Zealand
November 23: Big Ten Women’s Basketball - Notre Dame vs. USC
November 23-24: FIS Austria 2024-25
November 23-25: Premier League Matchweek 12
November 24: NFL Sunday Night Football - Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams
November 24: Autumn Nations Rugby - Scotland v. Australia
November 24: Autumn Nations Rugby - England v. Japan
November 28: National Dog Show 2024
November 28: NFL Thanksgiving Game - Miami Dolphins vs. Green Bay Packers
November 29: Big Ten Women’s Volleyball – Oregon vs. UCLA
November 29: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Pittsburg vs. Ohio State
November 29-30: Premier League Matchweek 13
November 29-30: ISU World Cup Speed Skating - Beijing
November 29: Big Ten Football 2024 - Nebraska vs. Iowa
November 30: Big Ten Football 2024 - Week 14
November 30: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Chicago State vs. Wisconsin
November 30: U.S. Women’s Soccer - USA vs. England (Spanish)
November 30: Autumn Nations Rugby - Ireland v. Australia
November 30: FIS Alpine World Cup: Killington
November 30: The Bayou Classic - Grambling vs. Southern
November 30: Big East Men’s Basketball – Harvard vs. St. John's
November 30: Big East Men’s Basketball – Maryland Eastern Shore vs. UConn
November 30: WWE Survivor Series: WarGames
News Programming & Talk Shows
Live Event
November 5: 2024 Presidential Election Coverage
Same-day
Inside with Jen Psaki (Sunday)
Morning Joe (Monday through Friday)
Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday)
Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday)
TODAY (Monday through Friday)
Next-Day News (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):
All In with Chris Hayes (Wednesday through Saturday)
Ayman (Sunday and Monday)
The Beat with Ari Melber (Tuesday through Saturday)
Dateline (Saturday)
Deadline: White House (Tuesday through Saturday)
Inside with Jen Psaki (Tuesday)
NBC Nightly News (Daily – also available live/same-day on Premium+)
The ReidOut (Tuesday through Saturday)
Next-Day Talk Shows (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):
Access Hollywood, Season 29 (Monday through Friday)
The Kelly Clarkson Show, Season 6 (NBC)
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11 (Tuesday through Friday)
The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Season 11 (Tuesday through Friday)
Watch What Happens Live (Monday through Friday)
Non-Linear/Digital Only
Morning Mika (Thursday)
Dateline 24/7 channel Thanksgiving marathon: Recipe for Revenge (November 23-November 28)
Velshi Banned Book Club (Thursday, November 14 and Thursday, November 28)