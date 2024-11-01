Reap the whirlwind with exclusive movie premieres, new and returning series, and Eddie Redmayne as an ace assassin.

New on Peacock in November 2024: The Day of the Jackal, Twisters & More

With the page flipping from Halloween’s spooky season over to November, the scares might slow down — but on Peacock, the action definitely doesn’t.

A new month means oodles of action-packed streams to binge on Peacock, from the platform premiere of movie blockbuster Twisters to the pulse-pounding debut of Eddie Redmayne as an ace assassin in new original series The Day of the Jackal.

Redmayne brings his Oscar-winning acting chops to the titular killer’s role in The Day of the Jackal, Peacock’s all-new cat-and-mouse thriller series based on author Frederick Forsyth’s same-named 1971 mystery novel (and also inspired by the eponymous 1973 film that the book spawned). Redmayne stars as a sophisticated European hitman known simply as “The Jackal,” a hunter who suddenly becomes the hunted after a relentless British intelligence officer (played by Lashana Lynch) joins the continent-crossing chase. The Day of the Jackal makes its series premiere only on Peacock beginning November 14.

Blowing fresh out of theaters and right into your living room, Twisters kicks up dust this month as a Peacock streaming movie exclusive. Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell, the smash disaster flick of the year chases the box office storm originally spun up by its 1996 movie predecessor, replete with more action, more human drama, and (of course!) more epic tornado outbreaks to shake the Oklahoma landscape. Twisters makes its Peacock streaming premiere beginning November 15.

There’s plenty more Peacock-only fun to be found on the platform this month, including the November 7 series premiere of Eat Slay Love — the new unscripted series that follows a quartet of girlfriends across a journey of self-discovery amid the vibrantly-backdropped location of Vietnam. True crime aficionados can tune in November 19 for Making Manson, an eye-opening new series that uncovers fresh revelations in the chilling crime story of one of America’s most notorious serial killers — including insights and reflections delivered in Charles Manson’s own words.

Save the dark-comedy date for November 21, when fan favorites Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina swing back to Peacock for the hotly anticipated Season 2 premiere of edgy-fun thriller Based on a True Story.

On November 10, Season 5, Part 2 of Yellowstone rides back into action. But before that, you can saddle up with Seasons 1-4, streaming all November on the bird app.

As always, Peacock’s also the place to watch epic Big Ten and Notre Dame football action on Saturdays, while tuning in each week for NBC’s featured Sunday Night Football matchup.

Leveraging NBC News coverage, Peacock will also be all over the November 5 General Election, with Multiview coverage that curates a three-view experience, featuring breaking news, data analysis, and real-time election results.

And last but not least, there’ll still be something streaming in November to satisfy all those lingering Halloween horror cravings. Be sure to catch Hysteria! and Teacup, a pair of acclaimed Peacock original series carrying over from October that each amp up the fright factor — one blood-curdling scream at a time.

Here’s a look at everything streaming on Peacock in November 2024

Titles marked with “*” are exclusive to Peacock.

Peacock November Highlights

November 5: Special Election Night Coverage on NBC News NOW, streaming live on Peacock

November 7: Eat Slay Love (Peacock Original)*

November 14: The Day Of The Jackal (Peacock Original)*

November 15: Twisters (Peacock Exclusive)*

November 19: Making Manson (Peacock Original)*

November 21: Based On A True Story, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*

November 21: Press Start (Peacock Original)*

Movies (Streaming November 1)

The American President

Angels Sing

Annie (1982)

Annie (2014)

Appetite for Love

Atomic Blonde*

Back To The Future

Back To The Future II

Back To The Future III

Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead

Belfast*

Billy Madison

Black Hawk Down

Black Nativity

Blockers*

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Legacy

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Casino

CBGB

A Christmas In Vermont

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas

The Day After Tomorrow

The Day Day The Earth Stood Still

The Departed

Dick (1999)*

Die Hard

Dirty Dancing (1987)*

Dirty Dancing (2017)*

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights*

The Dog Lover's Guide to Dating

Don’t Be Afraid of The Dark

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch*

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Erin Brockovich

Face/Off

The Family Man

The Family Stone

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Flight

Flip That Romance

Game 6

Hannibal

Harry and the Hendersons

Heaven Is For Real

Hell Or High Water*

Hidden Figures

A Holiday For Harmony (Streaming Premiere)

Interstellar

It’s A Very Very Muppet Christmas Movie

It’s Complicated

The Journey Ahead

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic World

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

King Kong

The Legend of Frosty The Snowman

Les Miserables

Liar, Liar

Little Fockers

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Madagascar

Major Payne

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

Meet The Fockers

Meet The Parents

Mixed Nuts*

Moulin Rouge

My Sweet Austrian Holiday (Hallmark)+

Mystery 101: Pilot

Norm Of The North

Notting Hill

Paddington

Penguins of Madagascar

The Perfect Holiday

Phil

Pitch Perfect*

Pitch Perfect 3*

Quigley Down Under

Red Riding: 1974

Red Riding: 1980

Red Riding: 1983

A Ring by Spring

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Her Last Breath

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Prediction Murder

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent Witness

Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark

The Secrets of Bella Vista

The Silence of The Lambs

Silver Linings Playbook

Sing

Soul Food

Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron

Sweet Carolina

Ted

There Be Dragons

This Christmas*

The Truman Show

The Turkey Bowl

Una

Volcano

Walk The Line

The Warlords

Arriving after November 1

November 2

A Carol For Two

The Outfit*

November 3

Our Holiday Story

November 4

Holiday Mismatch

Mr. Jones

November 6

After the Ball

Divorce Bait

From Time to Time

Paradise Hills

So Undercover

Tiger Eyes

November 7

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

November 8

Five Gold Rings

I Hate I Love You (Streaming Premiere)*

November 9

Trivia at St. Nick's

November 10

Santa Tell Me

November 11

Manson: The Women

Night School*

'Tis the Season to Be Irish

November 12

Anatomy of a Crime

Firestarter (2022)*

November 15

A Reason for the Season

Fast X*

Marrowbone

November 16

Christmas with the Singhs

Furious 7

You Won’t Be Alone*

November 17

Jingle Bell Run

November 18

Confessions of a Christmas Letter

November 21

Clerks III*

November 22

A Novel Noel

November 23

Ambulance*

Christmas on Call

I Am Not Your Negro

November 24

Three Wiser Men and a Boy

November 25

To Have and To Holiday

November 26

Queen of The Capital

November 28

Christmas Under the Lights

November 29

Debbie Macomber's Joyful Mrs. Miracle

The One That Got Away*

November 30

A ‘90s Christmas

Deck the Walls

Hick

Mad To Be Normal

New Episodes Weekly

Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Season 5 (Bravo)

Brilliant Minds, Season 1 (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 10 (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 12 (NBC)

Chicago Fire, Season 13 (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 60 (Peacock Exclusive)

The Day of The Jackal, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

El Conde: Amor y Honor, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Found, Season 2 (NBC)

Happy’s Place, Season 1 (NBC)

House of Villains, Season 2 (E!)

The Irrational, Season 2 (NBC)

La Familia, Season 1 (Telemundo)

La Isla: Desafío Extremo, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Law & Order, Season 24 (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 26 (NBC)

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 3 (NBC)

Los 50, Season 2 (Telemundo)

Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11 (Bravo)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 3 (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 3 (Reelz)++

On the Rise: Juju Watkins, Season 1 (NBC)

Night Court, Season 3 (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 2 (Bravo Digital)

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 18 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 15 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 9 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 5 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City After Show, Season 1 (Bravo Digital)

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)

Scare Tactics, Season 1 (USA)

Sed De Venganza, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 34 (Oxygen)

St. Denis Medical, Season 1 (NBC)

The Voice, Season 26 (NBC)

New November Additions

November 2

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)

November 5

2024 Presidential Election Coverage

The 2024 Saturday Night Live Election Special

November 7

Eat Slay Love (Peacock Original)*

November 11

Love After Lockup, Seasons 1-5 (We TV)

Mama June: From Not to Hot, Seasons 1-6 (We TV)

November 13

St. Denis Medical, Season 1- Premiere (NBC)

November 14

The Day Of The Jackal, Season 1 — Premiere, 5 Episodes (Peacock Original)*

2024 Audio Description Awards Gala

November 16

Miss Universo 2024

November 18

Bet On Black, Season 4 (Revolt)

November 19

Making Manson - All Episodes (Peacock Original)*

November 20

Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked (NBC)

Night Court, Season 3 - Premiere (NBC)

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Season 14 - Premiere (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)

November 21

Based On A True Story, Season 2 — 8 Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Press Start, Season 1 — 6 Episodes (Peacock Original)*

November 24

On the Rise: Juju Watkins, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

November 25

Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1, Season 1 – Premiere (CNBC)

Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11 - Premiere (Bravo)

November 27

The Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 3 — 10 Episodes (Oxygen)

November 28

Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 (Streaming Exclusive)

A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special

Live Sports & Events

New Episodes Weekly

Chris Simms Unbuttoned (Monday, Thursday and Friday)

The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry (Monday through Friday)

PFT Live (Monday through Friday)

The Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (Monday through Friday)

FNIA Podcast (Wednesday)

Benny vs. The Penny (Friday)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry (Sunday)



Live Events

November 1: Notre Dame Hockey – Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

November 1-2: Breeders' Cup World Championships

November 1-2: World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2024

November 1-3: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating 2024 - Grand Prix de France

November 2: WWE Crown Jewel

November 2: Big Ten Football 2024 - Week 10

November 2: Notre Dame Hockey – Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

November 2: Autumn Nations Rugby - England v. New Zealand

November 2: Autumn Nations Rugby - Scotland v. Fiji

November 2: USL Super League - Dallas Trinity FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC

November 2: USL Super League - Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Lexington SC

November 2: LIGA MX – Chivas vs. Pumas UNAM (Spanish)

November 2-3: ISU World Cup Short Track - Salt Lake City

November 2-4: Premier League Matchweek 10

November 3: NFL Sunday Night Football - Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles

November 3: USL Super League - DC Power FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC

November 4: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Lehigh vs. Northwestern

November 7-9: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating 2024 - NHK Trophy

November 8: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – SIU Edwardsville vs. Illinois

November 8: Big East Men’s Basketball – George Mason vs. Marquette

November 8: Autumn Nations Rugby - Ireland v. New Zealand

November 8-9: ISU Four Continents Short Track Championships - Salt Lake City

November 9: Big Ten Football 2024 - Week 11

November 9: Notre Dame Football – Florida State vs. Notre Dame

November 9: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Omaha vs. Minnesota

November 9: Autumn Nations Rugby - England v. Australia

November 9: Autumn Nations Rugby - Italy v. Argentina

November 9: Autumn Nations Rugby - France v. Japan

November 9: LIGA MX – Chivas vs. Atlético San Luis (Spanish)

November 9: Big Ten Women’s Volleyball – Penn State vs. Wisconsin

November 9: USL Super League - Carolina Ascent FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC

November 9: USL Super League - Lexington SC vs. Dallas Trinity FC

November 9: USL Super League - Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC

November 9-10: Premier League Matchweek 11

November 10: NFL Sunday Night Football - Detroit Lions vs. Houston Texans

November 10: Autumn Nations Rugby - Wales v. Fiji

November 10: Autumn Nations Rugby - Scotland v South Africa

November 10: NASCAR Cup Series Race - Phoenix

November 12: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – St. Francis (PA) vs. Penn State

November 13: USL Super League - Lexington SC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC

November 13: USL Super League - DC Power FC vs. Brooklyn FC

November 15: U.S. Men’s Soccer - USA vs. TBD (Spanish)

November 15: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Alabama vs. Purdue

November 15: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Virginia Tech vs. Penn State

November 15: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Eastern Illinois vs. Northwestern

November 15: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Arizona vs. Wisconsin

November 15: Autumn Nations Rugby - Ireland v. Argentina

November 15-17: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating 2024 - Finlandia Trophy

November 15-17: ISU Four Continents Speed Skating Championships - Hachinohe City

November 16: Big Ten Football 2024 - Week 12

November 16: Notre Dame Football – Virginia vs. Notre Dame

November 16: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – South Carolina vs. Indiana

November 16: Big East Men’s Basketball – Notre Dame vs. Georgetown

November 16: USL Super League - Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC

November 16: Autumn Nations Rugby - Scotland v. Portugal

November 16: Autumn Nations Rugby - England v. South Africa

November 16: Autumn Nations Rugby - France v. New Zealand

November 17: NFL Sunday Night Football - Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Jets

November 17: Autumn Nations Rugby - Italy v. Georgia

November 17: Autumn Nations Rugby - Wales v. Australia

November 18: U.S. Men’s Soccer - USA vs. TBD (Spanish)

November 19: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Samford vs. Michigan State

November 19: Big East Men’s Basketball – Penn vs. Villanova

November 20: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Merrimack vs. Rutgers

November 20: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – San Jose State vs. USC

November 20: USL Super League - Dallas Trinity FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC

November 20: 2024 Rolex LPGA Awards

November 22: Autumn Nations Rugby - France v. Argentina

November 22: Notre Dame Hockey – Minnesota vs. Notre Dame

November 22-23: ISU World Cup Speed Skating - Nagano

November 22-24: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating 2024 - Cup of China

November 23: Big Ten Football 2024 - Week 13

November 23: Notre Dame Football – Army vs. Notre Dame

November 23: Notre Dame Hockey – Minnesota vs. Notre Dame

November 23: USL Super League - Carolina Ascent FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC

November 23: USL Super League - Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. DC Power FC

November 23: Autumn Nations Rugby - Ireland v. Fiji

November 23: Autumn Nations Rugby - Wales v. South Africa

November 23: Autumn Nations Rugby - Italy v. New Zealand

November 23: Big Ten Women’s Basketball - Notre Dame vs. USC

November 23-24: FIS Austria 2024-25

November 23-25: Premier League Matchweek 12

November 24: NFL Sunday Night Football - Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams

November 24: Autumn Nations Rugby - Scotland v. Australia

November 24: Autumn Nations Rugby - England v. Japan

November 28: National Dog Show 2024

November 28: NFL Thanksgiving Game - Miami Dolphins vs. Green Bay Packers

November 29: Big Ten Women’s Volleyball – Oregon vs. UCLA

November 29: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Pittsburg vs. Ohio State

November 29-30: Premier League Matchweek 13

November 29-30: ISU World Cup Speed Skating - Beijing

November 29: Big Ten Football 2024 - Nebraska vs. Iowa

November 30: Big Ten Football 2024 - Week 14

November 30: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Chicago State vs. Wisconsin

November 30: U.S. Women’s Soccer - USA vs. England (Spanish)

November 30: Autumn Nations Rugby - Ireland v. Australia

November 30: FIS Alpine World Cup: Killington

November 30: The Bayou Classic - Grambling vs. Southern

November 30: Big East Men’s Basketball – Harvard vs. St. John's

November 30: Big East Men’s Basketball – Maryland Eastern Shore vs. UConn

November 30: WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

News Programming & Talk Shows

Live Event

November 5: 2024 Presidential Election Coverage

Same-day

Inside with Jen Psaki (Sunday)

Morning Joe (Monday through Friday)

Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday)

Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday)

TODAY (Monday through Friday)



Next-Day News (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):

All In with Chris Hayes (Wednesday through Saturday)

Ayman (Sunday and Monday)

The Beat with Ari Melber (Tuesday through Saturday)

Dateline (Saturday)

Deadline: White House (Tuesday through Saturday)

Inside with Jen Psaki (Tuesday)

NBC Nightly News (Daily – also available live/same-day on Premium+)

The ReidOut (Tuesday through Saturday)



Next-Day Talk Shows (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):

Access Hollywood, Season 29 (Monday through Friday)

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Season 6 (NBC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11 (Tuesday through Friday)

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Season 11 (Tuesday through Friday)

Watch What Happens Live (Monday through Friday)

Non-Linear/Digital Only

Morning Mika (Thursday)

Dateline 24/7 channel Thanksgiving marathon: Recipe for Revenge (November 23-November 28)

Velshi Banned Book Club (Thursday, November 14 and Thursday, November 28)

