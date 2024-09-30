With creepy new exclusives and frightening familiar movie favorites, prepare to stay scared all month long.

New on Peacock in October 2024: Halloween Horror, Teacup & Hysteria! - Plus Despicable Me 4

Peacock is brewing up a cauldron of spooky scares as the autumn calendar flips over to October, bringing tons of fresh fright flicks and creepy new originals onto the platform to guarantee your Halloween streaming stays positively ghoulish all month long.

There’s a pair of all-new Peacock-original series debuting in October that’ll definitely dare you to face your fears: From horror-movie mastermind James Wan (Saw, The Conjuring) comes freaky new series Teacup, a “genre-bending blend of horror, mystery, and drama,” as Wan himself puts it, that “goes beyond chills and thrills and holds up a mirror to humanity, exploring the darkness that resides within us all.”

Teacup arrives only on Peacock Oct. 10.

Also screaming onto Peacock this month is Hysteria!, a period-set fright fest that takes a wild, heavy metal-fueled tour of the Satanic panic craze that infected many an occult-distressed small town in the 1980s. Starring Julie Bowen (Modern Family), Nolan North (Uncharted), Elijah Richardson (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Milly Shapiro (Hereditary), Allison Scagliotti (Warehouse 13), Bruce Campbell (Ash vs Evil Dead) and many more, it’s a fun-but-frightening blast from the horror genre’s nostalgic past that fuses supernatural scares with tons of teenage terror.

Hysteria! Premieres exclusively on Peacock beginning Oct. 18.

The horror thrills on Peacock this month reach even deeper into the genre’s big-screen past, with October bringing an enormous slate of Halloween-season movie titles both fresh from theaters and familiar as spooky-season rites of passage.

Recent chillers The Mouse Trap (Oct. 1) and Blackwater Lane (Oct. 4) kick things off by making their streaming premieres only on Peacock, while a slew of scary favorites — from the downright terrifying (I Know What You Did Last Summer, The Fly, The Craft, Jennifer’s Body) to the whimsical and family-friendly (Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, the Harry Potter film franchise) — all arrive on the bird app just in time for Halloween.

Beyond this month’s streaming screams, there’s oodles more to binge on Peacock in October, including the exclusive streaming premiere of coming-of-age comedy Dìdi (Oct. 4) and a royal reality check when Queens Court returns for its second season (Oct. 6). Peacock’s also the place to catch the premiere of new original docuseries Reggaeton: The Sound that Conquered the World (Oct. 3), plus the spellbinding real-life mystery of Anatomy of Lies (Oct. 15), which follows the Hollywood story of Grey’s Anatomy writer Elisabeth Finch to some extraordinarily surprising places.

Last but not least, Oct. 31 marks the hugely anticipated Peacock streaming premiere of Despicable Me 4, even as the Universal Pictures and Illumination animated hit inches ever closer to a mind-boggling billion-dollar haul at the box office. From Shrek to The Croods to Kung Fu Panda 4 and more, it’s just one of the many animated greats available on the platform this month — all in celebration of DreamWorks Animation’s 30th anniversary.

Here’s a look at everything streaming on Peacock in October 2024

Titles marked with “*” are exclusive to Peacock.

Peacock October Highlights

October 1: The Mouse Trap (Peacock Exclusive)*

October 1: Vice Presidential Debate: Vance vs. Walz (Live on the NBC News NOW channel from 8-11 p.m. ET)

October 3: Reggaeton: The Sound that Conquered the World (Peacock Original)*

October 4: Blackwater Lane (Peacock Exclusive)*

October 4: Didi (Peacock Exclusive)*

October 6: Queens Court, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*

October 10: Teacup, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

October 10: Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Season 1 - Finale (Peacock Original)*

October 15: Anatomy of Lies (Peacock Original)*

October 18: Hysteria!, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

October 31: Despicable Me 4 (Peacock Exclusive)*

Movies (Streaming Octoberr 1)

1408*

Abduction (2011)*

After All These Years

Alpha & Omega

Arachnophobia*

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted By Murder

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder

The Big Short

The Blob (1988)

Campfire Kiss

Casper (‘95)

Casper, A Spirited Beginning

Casper’s Haunted Christmas

Casper’s Scare School (‘06)

Christine (1983)

Christmas at Dollywood

Chronicle Mysteries: The Deep End

The Craft

The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango

The Darjeeling Limited

Death Becomes Her

The Devil’s Rejects

Don’t Be Afraid Of The Dark

Down In The Valley

Drag Me to Hell*

Engaging Father Christmas

Fantastic Mr. Fox

A Feeling of Home

The Final Girls*

Flushed Away

The Fly (1986)

Freaks of Nature*

Fright Night

Get a Job

Girlfriendship

Good Morning Christmas!

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone

Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and The Order of The Phoenix

Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 1

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2

Hell Fest*

The Hitcher

Holiday Date

Home (‘15)*

How to Train Your Dragon 2

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer*

I’m Not There

Isle of Dogs

It Follows

Jennifer’s Body

Karen Kingsbury’s a Time to Dance

Land of the Lost

Last Night in Soho*

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Leprechaun Origins

Leprechaun III*

Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space*

Leprechaun V: In The Hood*

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood*

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou

Making Waves

Malignant

Masters of the Universe

Meatballs

My Soul to Take

New In Town

Office Space

One Perfect Wedding

Open By Christmas

The Open Road

Patient Zero

Point Break

The Possession of Hannah Grace

Pride + Prejudice + Zombies*

The Purge

The Purge: Anarchy*

The Purge: Election Year

Rob Zombie’s Halloween

Rob Zombie’s Halloween II

The Royal Tenenbaums

Scared Shrekless

Shutter Island

Silent Hill*

Spy Next Door

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2

Vacancy (2007)

The Vatican Tapes

Vice

W.

Wendy Williams: What A Mess!

What Lies Beneath

Where The Scary Things Are

White Noise

Winter Castle

Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey 2*

Arriving after October 1

October 3

The Super Mario Bros. Movie*

October 4

Blackwater Lane (Peacock Exclusive)*

Didi (Peacock Exclusive)*

Honeymoon

I Saw the Devil

October 5

A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery

October 6

Autumn at Apple Hill

October 8

Fall*

October 11

A Nanny to Die For*

Asteroid City*

Ragnarok

October 13

Haunted Wedding

October 16

Furious 7

October 17

Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday

The Angel Tree

A Bride For Christmas

Christmas at Cartwright’s

Christmas at Graceland

Christmas at Holly Lodge

A Christmas Carousel

Christmas Cookies

Christmas Festival of Ice

The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls

The Christmas House

Christmas In Evergreen

Christmas In Homestead

Christmas In Love

Christmas In Rome

Christmas In The Air

Christmas In Vienna

Christmas Incorporated

Christmas Land

A Christmas Miracle

Christmas Scavenger Hunt

A Cookie Cutter Christmas

Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through The Snow

Debbie Macomber’s Mr. Miracle

A Dickens Of A Holiday!

Finding Father Christmas

Finding Santa

A Holiday Spectacular

I’ll Be Home For Christmas

Jingle Bell Bride

Last Vermont Christmas

Love You Like Christmas

Magic Stocking

Magical Christmas Ornaments

Marry Me At Christmas

Marrying Father Christmas

Memories of Christmas

My Christmas Love

The National Tree

Once Upon A Holiday

Road To Christmas

Rocky Mountain Christmas

Santa Suit, The

Sharing Christmas

Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday

Sister Swap: Christmas In The City

A Song For Christmas

Tis The Season For Love

The Town Christmas Forgot

The Wishing Tree

October 18

Every Body*

October 22

Bad River

October 23

Compliance

Flawless

Shoplifters

Tyrel

The Wiggles – Racing to the Rainbow

The Wiggles – Wiggly Safari

October 25

The Hero Of Color City

October 31

Despicable Me 4

A Brilliant Young Mind

Transpecos

New Episodes Weekly

The Anonymous, Season 1 (USA)

The Ark, Season 2 (SYFY)

Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Season 5 (Bravo)

Brilliant Minds, Season 1 (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 10

Chicago PD, Season 12

Chicago Fire, Season 13

Days of Our Lives, Season 60 (Peacock Exclusive)

El Conde: Amor y Honor, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

Found, Season 2 (NBC)

Happy’s Place, Season 1 (NBC)

House of Villains, Season 2 (E!)

The Irrational, Season 2 (NBC)

La Familia, Season 1 (Telemundo)

La Isla: Desafío Extremo, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Law & Order, Season 24 (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 26 (NBC)

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 3 (NBC)

Los 50, Season 2 (Telemundo)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 3 (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 3 (Reelz)++

Open House NYC, Season 16 (LXTV)

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 18 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 15 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 9 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 5 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City After Show, Season 1 (Bravo Digital)

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)

Scare Tactics, Season 1 (USA)

Sed De Venganza, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 34 (Oxygen)

The Voice, Season 26 (NBC)

New October Additions

From September 30:

Ashlee + Evan, Season 1 (E!)

Dash Dolls, Season 1 (E!)

Dating No Filter, Seasons 1-2 (E!)

EJNYC, Season 1 (E!)

Famously Single, Seasons 1-2 (E!)

Ice Loves Coco, Seasons 1-3 (E!)

Kandi Koated Nights, Season 1 (Bravo)

Keeping Up With The Kardashians: 10th Anniversary Special (E!)

Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Christmas Special (E!)

Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Happy Birthday Kim (E!)

Kourtney & Khloé Take The Hamptons, Season 1 (E!)

Kourtney & Kim Take Miami, Seasons 1-3 (E!)

Kourtney & Kim Take New York, Seasons 1-2 (E!)

Mother Funders, Season 1 (Bravo)

New Money, Season 1 (E!)

Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, Season 1-4 (E!)

Rob & Chyna, Season 1 (E!)

Second Wives Club, Season 1 (E!)

To Rome For Love, Season 1 (Bravo)

WAGS Atlanta, Season 1 (E!)

Your Husband Is Cheating On Us, Season 1 (Bravo)



Live Sports & Events

New Episodes Weekly:

Chris Simms Unbuttoned (Monday, Thursday and Friday)

The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry (Monday through Friday)

PFT Live (Monday through Friday)

The Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (Monday through Friday)

FNIA Podcast (Wednesday)

Benny vs. The Penny (Friday)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry (Sunday)



Live Events:

October 3-4: IMSA – Ford Mustang Challenge - Indianapolis

October 4: USL Super League - DC Power FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC

October 4: Notre Dame Hockey vs. USNTDP

October 5-6: Premier League Matchweek 7

October 5: Big Ten Football 2024 - Week 6

October 5: LIGA MX – Chivas vs. Atlas

October 5: WWE Bad Blood

October 5-6: Breeders Cup Challenge Series

October 6: NFL Sunday Night Football - Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

October 6: NFL Sunday Night Football - Peacock Sunday Night Football Final

October 6: Paris-Tours

October 6: USL Super League - Lexington SC vs. Carolina Ascent FC

October 6: USL Super League - Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Brooklyn FC

October 6: USL Super League - Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC

October 10-12: IMSA – Motul Petit Le Mans

October 11: USL Super League - Brooklyn FC vs. DC Power FC

October 11-13: World Aquatics High Diving World Cup - Brazil

October 12: Big Ten Football 2024 - Week 7

October 12: Notre Dame Football – Stanford vs. Notre Dame

October 12: USL Super League - Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC

October 12: U.S. Men’s Soccer (In Spanish) - USA vs. Panamá

October 13: NFL Sunday Night Football - Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Giants

October 13: NFL Sunday Night Football - Peacock Sunday Night Football Final

October 13: World Surf League Season Recap – Tahiti to Trestles

October 13: USL Super League - Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Lexington SC

October 16: USL Super League - DC Power FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC

October 18-19: Notre Dame Hockey – Alaska vs. Notre Dame

October 18-19: IMSA – COTA

October 18-20: World Aquatics Swimming World Cup Finals – Shanghai

October 18-20: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating 2024 - Skate America

October 19: Boxxer - Adam Azim v Ohara Davies

October 19: Premier League Matchweek 8

October 19: Big Ten Football 2024 - Week 8

October 19: Big Ten Women’s Volleyball – Nebraska vs. Ohio State

October 19: USL Super League - Carolina Ascent FC vs. Brooklyn FC

October 19: USL Super League - Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Lexington SC

October 20: NFL Sunday Night Football - New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

October 20: NFL Sunday Night Football - Peacock Sunday Night Football Final

October 22: LIGA MX – Chivas vs. Necaxa

October 23: Big East Men & Women’s Media Day

October 24: U.S. Women’s Soccer - USA vs. Iceland

October 24-26: World Aquatics Swimming World Cup Finals

October 25: USL Super League - Dallas Trinity FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC

October 25-26: Notre Dame Hockey – Long Island vs. Notre Dame

October 25-27: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating 2024 - Skate Canada

October 26-27: Premier League Matchweek 9

October 26: Big Ten Football 2024 - Week 9

October 26: Big Ten Women’s Volleyball – Wisconsin vs. Purdue

October 26: USL Super League - Brooklyn FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC

October 26-27: World Cup Short Track - Montreal #1

October 27: NXT Halloween Havoc

October 27: NFL Sunday Night Football - Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers

October 27: NFL Sunday Night Football - Peacock Sunday Night Football Final

October 27: USL Super League - DC Power FC vs. Lexington SC

October 27: U.S. Women’ Soccer - USA vs. Iceland

October 27: USL Super League - Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC

October 27: U.S. Women’s Soccer - USA vs. Argentina

October 31-September 2: World Aquatics Swimming World Cup Finals

News Programming & Talk Shows

Live Event

Vice Presidential Debate: Vance vs. Walz (Live on NBC News NOW from 8-11 p.m. ET)

Same-Day:

Inside with Jen Psaki (Sunday)

Morning Joe (Monday through Friday)

Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday)

Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday)

TODAY (Monday through Friday)

Next-Day News (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):

All In with Chris Hayes (Wednesday through Saturday)

Ayman (Sunday and Monday)

The Beat with Ari Melber (Tuesday through Saturday)

Dateline (Saturday)

Deadline: White House (Tuesday through Saturday)

Inside with Jen Psaki (Tuesday)

NBC Nightly News (Daily – also available live/same-day on Premium+)

The ReidOut (Tuesday through Saturday)

Next-Day Talk Shows (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):

Access Hollywood, Season 29 (Monday through Friday)

Cardigan Classic

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11 (Tuesday through Friday)

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Season 11 (Tuesday through Saturday)

Watch What Happens Live (Monday through Friday)

Non-Linear/Digital Only:

Morning Mika (Thursday)

Dateline 24/7 channel marathon: Correspondent’s Choice (September 28-October 1)

Velshi Banned Book Club (Thursday, October 3, October 17, and October 31)

Dateline 24/7 channel marathon: Evil Unmasked (October 26-October 31)