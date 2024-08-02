Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive videos, sweepstakes, and more!
What’s New on Peacock in August 2024? Paris Olympics, Bel-Air, The Fall Guy & More
Stay indoors and chill this month with Peacock’s scorching streaming slate.
The games have begun! From now until the closing ceremonies on August 11, Peacock is the premiere place to catch every moment of competitive action streaming from the 2024 Paris Olympics. And though the month is front loaded with ‘round-the-clock Olympics coverage — all conveniently accessible from the bird app’s one-stop landing spot — the games are only the start of all that August has in store.
In addition to a giant new slate of movie and TV classics (scroll the complete list below!), there’s a ton of can’t-miss exclusives, new originals, and fresh-from-theaters film premieres arriving on Peacock in August. From a new comedy series featuring NBA All-Star Stephen Curry, to the Season 3 return of Bel-Air, to a big Love Island reunion, there’s no better place to be this month to put the chill on summer’s sweltering heat.
Curry takes point on August 8 as the star of Mr. Throwback, a new mockumentary-style Peacock original comedy series that reunites the Golden State Warriors great with a down-and-out memorabilia dealer named Danny (Adam Pally) — a guy who just so happens to be Steph’s (totally fictional!) long-lost childhood friend. Curry serves as an executive producer on the series, which merges his real-life persona with a funny, poignantly compelling story about finding meaning from the past.
On August 15, Peacock’s Bel-Air returns with an all-new Season 3 that sets Will (Jabari Banks) on free-roaming break patrol now that school’s officially out for summer. Days later, Love Island fans craving more from the cast of the recently-concluded Season 6 will get their wish in Love Island USA — Season 6 Reunion. Streaming August 19, the Peacock exclusive special is getting the gang back together for one final fling... all to deliver some much-needed follow-up on their (sometimes sketchy!) romantic status.
The back half of August features movies galore on Peacock, including John Woo’s The Killer — an all-new action bonanza from the directing mastermind behind blockbusters like Face/Off and Mission: Impossible 2. The Killer premieres as a Peacock exclusive beginning August 23, followed on August 30 by the Peacock premiere of The Fall Guy. Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt go full gonzo stunt mode in both the theatrical and “Extended Cut” versions of director David Leitch’s ode to the film industry’s unsung action heroes, with the Extended Cut adding in 20 new minutes of action-packed footage.
Even more movies await on Peacock in August, including the August 9 premiere of Focus Features’ The Bikeriders (starring Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer, and Norman Reedus), as well as Jack Black as the voice of martial arts master Po in DreamWorks’ animated family adventure Kung Fu Panda 4 (which is already streaming right here). That's on top of all the new for August additions to Peacock’s streaming lineup, including the arrival of all seven seasons of NBC’s 1990s TV cop classic Homicide: Life on the Street (beginning August 19).
Here’s a look at everything streaming on Peacock in August 2024
Titles marked with “*” are exclusive to Peacock.
Peacock August Highlights
August 8: Mr. Throwback (Peacock Original)*
August 9: The Bikeriders (Peacock Exclusive)*
August 15: Bel-Air, Season 3 - Premiere (Peacock Original)*
August 19: Love Island USA, Season 6 - Reunion (Peacock Original)*
August 19: Homicide: Life on the Street (Streaming Debut)
August 20: Face to Face with Scott Peterson (Peacock Original)*
August 23: The Killer (Peacock Original)*
August 29: Here Come The Irish (Peacock Original)*
August 29: Caillou, Season 1 - New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
August 29: Gary (Peacock Original)*
August 30: The Fall Guy (Peacock Exclusive)*
August 30: The Fall Guy: The Extended Cut (Peacock Exclusive)*
Movies (Streaming August 1)
50 First Dates*
American Girl*
The Back-up Plan
Battleship
Bee Movie
Beethoven (’92)
Beethoven’s 2nd
The Best Man
The Best Man Holiday
Blair Witch
The Blair Witch Project
Blue Valentine*
The Book of Eli
Book of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2
The Boss*
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Bulletproof
The Cases of Mystery Lane
Casino
Clueless
Couples Retreat
Dear Evan Hansen*
Do the Right Thing
Doom
Exodus: Gods and Kings
F9: The Fast Saga*
Faster*
Field of Dreams
The Fighter
For the Colored Girls*
For the Love of the Game
The Great Outdoors
The Heat
The Help
Hesher
The Hulk
Hustle & Flow
Johnson Family Vacation
Just Go With It
K-9
Karen Kingsbury’s the Bridge
Karen Kingsbury’s the Bridge Part 2
Kindergarten Cop
King Richard
Knocked Up
Little Fockers
Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade
Lucy
Madea’s Big Happy Family
Madea’s Witness Protection
Major Payne
Man Up
MatchMaker Mysteries: A Fatal Romance
MatchMaker Mysteries: A Killer Engagement
MatchMaker Mysteries: The Art of the Kill
Mean Girls
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
A Midnight Kiss
Moneyball (2011)
Moonrise Kingdom
My Best Friend’s Girl*
Napa Ever After
Old*
The Other Guys
Over the Hedge
The Proposal (2009)
Push
Puss in Boots
R.I.P.D.
Rally Road Racers
Ride Along
Royal New Year’s Eve
Safe*
Self/Less
Sense and Sensibility
Shazam! Shrek*
Space Jam
Then Came You
Think Like a Man*
Think Like a Man Too*
This is 40
To Her, With Love
Unthinkably Good Things
Waterworld
The Wedding Veil
The Wedding Veil Expectations
The Wedding Veil Inspiration
The Wedding Veil Journey
The Wedding Veil Legacy
The Wedding Veil Unveiled
Wild Oats
Zodiac
Arriving after August 1
August 9
The Bikeriders (Peacock Exclusive/Streaming Debut)*
Renfield*
August 11
Marry Me*
My Dreams of You
August 12
2 Fast 2 Furious*
Fast & Furious*
Fast & Furious 6*
The Fast and The Furious*
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift*
Fast Five*
The Fate of the Furious*
Furious 7
August 16
Polite Society*
August 21
The 355*
August 29
Here Come The Irish (Peacock Original)*
Gary (Peacock Original)*
August 30
Book Club: Next Chapter*
The Fall Guy (Peacock Exclusive/Streaming Debut)*
The Fall Guy: The Extended Cut (Peacock Exclusive/Streaming Debut)*
Paris 2024 Olympics
Peacock Olympics Programming
Gold Zone (7a-5p ET every day, July 27 - August 10)
Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson (2-3x a week, from July 26 - August 11)
Watch With Alex Cooper (from July 28 - August 11, 2024)
July 30 - August 5
3x3 Basketball
July 25, July 28- August 4
Archery
July 27 - August 1, August 3-5
Artistic Gymnastics
August 5-7, August 9-10
Artistic Swimming
July 27 - August 5
Badminton
July 27 - August 4, August 6-11
Basketball
July 27 - August 10
Beach Volleyball
July 27 - August 4, August 6-10
Boxing
August 9-10
Breaking
July 27 - August 5
Canoe Slalom
August 6-10
Canoe Sprint
July 27 - August 11
Cycling
July 27, July 29, July 31, August 2, August 5-10
Diving
July 27 - August 6
Equestrian
July 27 - August 4
Fencing
July 27 - August 9
Field Hockey
August 2-3, August 5-6, August 8-10
Soccer
Men: August 1-4, Women: August 7-10
Golf
July 27 - August 4, August 6-11
Handball
July 27 - August 3
Judo
August 8-11
Modern Pentathlon
August 8 - 10
Rhythmic Gymnastics
July 27 - August 3
Rowing
July 28 - August 8
Sailing
July 27 - August 5
Shooting
August 6-7
Skateboarding
August 5-10
Sport Climbing
July 27 - August 4
Surfing
July 27 - August 4
Swimming
July 27 - August 10
Table Tennis
August 7-10
Taekwondo
July 27 - August 4
Tennis
August 1-11
Track and Field
August 2
Trampoline Gymnastics
August 5
Triathlon
July 27 - August 11
Volleyball
July 27 - August 11
Water Polo
August 7-11
Weightlifting
August 5-11
Wrestling
August 11
Closing Ceremony
New Episodes Weekly
The Anonymous, Season 1 (USA)
America’s Got Talent, Season 19 (NBC)
American Ninja Warrior, Season 16 (NBC)
The Ark, Season 2 (SYFY)
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 9 (Bravo)
Below Deck Mediterranean After Show (Bravo Digital)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59 (Peacock Exclusive)
Days of Our Lives, Season 60 (Peacock Exclusive)
Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer, Season 6 (NBC)
El Conde: Amor y Honor, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Gold Zone (Peacock Original)
Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 2 (NBC)
La Isla: Desafío Extremo, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 15 (Bravo)
Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, Season 1 (NBC)
Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson (Peacock Original)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 3 (Reelz)++
On Patrol: Live, Season 3 (Reelz)++
The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 2 (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 14 (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 18 (Bravo)
Snapped, Season 34 (Oxygen)
The Wall, Season 5 (NBC)
Watch With Alex Cooper (Peacock Original)
2024 Paris Paralympic Games
August 28
Opening Ceremony
August 29 - September 5
Boccia
August 29 - September 5
Goalball
August 30 - September 8
Para Archery
August 30 - September 8
Para Athletics
August 29 - September 2
Para Badminton
August 29 - September 1
Para Cycling Track
August 29 - September 7
Para Swimming
August 29 - September 7
Para Table Tennis
August 29-31
Para Taekwondo
August 30 - September 1
Para Rowing
August 30 - September 5
Shooting Para Sport
August 29 - September 7
Sitting Volleyball
August 29 - September 8
Wheelchair Basketball
August 29 - September 2
Wheelchair Rugby
August 30 - September 7
Wheelchair Tennis
Live Sports & Events
New Episodes Weekly:
Chris Simms Unbuttoned (returns August 12, Monday, Thursday and Friday)
The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry (returns August 14, Monday through Friday)
PFT Live (returns August 12, Monday through Friday)
Live Events:
August 2: NXT Level Up
August 2: WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Media Event
August 3: WWE SummerSlam
August 3: BOXXER – Zak Chelli v Callum Simpson
August 3: IMSA – Road America
August 3-4: U.S. Senior Women's Open
August 7-11: U.S. Women's Amateur
August 8-11: PGA TOUR Wyndham Championship
August 9: NXT Level Up
August 10: Pro Motocross Championship – Unadilla
August 12-18: Tour de France Femmes
August 14-18: U.S. Amateur
August 15-18: LPGA Women's Scottish Open
August 15-18: PGA TOUR FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 16: NXT Level Up
August 16-18: PGA TOUR Champions Rogers Charity Classic
August 16-19: Premier League Matchweek 1
August 17: Pro Motocross Championship – Budds Creek
August 17-18: USL Super League Matchweek 1
August 17: INDYCAR – World Wide Technology Raceway
August 17-September 8: La Vuelta a España
August 22: Wanda Diamond League - Lausanne
August 22-25: PGA TOUR BMW Championship
August 23-25: PGA TOUR Champions The Ally Challenge
August 22-25: PGA TOUR Albertsons Boise Open
August 23: NXT Level Up
August 23: Pacific Nations Cup Rugby – Fiji v. Samoa
August 23-25: INDYCAR – Portland International Raceway
August 23-25: PGA TOUR The Ally Challenge
August 24: Pro Motocross Championship – Ironman
August 24-25: IMSA – VIR
August 24-25 : USL Super League MW 2 – Tampa Bay Sun FC v. DC Power FC
August 24-25: AIG Women's Open
August 24-25: Premier League Matchweek 2
August 25: NASCAR Cup Series Race - Daytona
August 25: Pacific Nations Cup Rugby – Canada v. Japan
August 25: Wanda Diamond League - Silesia
August 25: NFL Preseason: New England Patriots vs. Washington Commanders
August 27-31: World Athletics U20 Champs
August 29-31: Betfred British Masters
August 29-September 1: PGA TOUR Championship
August 29-September 1: LPGA FM Global Championship
August 30: Pacific Nations Cup Rugby – Samoa v. Tonga
August 30: Wanda Diamond League - Rome
August 30-31: Curtis Cup
August 30-31: INDYCAR – Milwaukee Mile
August 31-Sept 1 – IMSA - COTA
August 31: Pacific Nations Cup Rugby – USA v. Canada
August 31: BIG Ten Football: Fresno State v. Michigan
August 31: LIGA MX – Chivas v. Juárez
August 31: USL – Brooklyn FC v. Carolina Ascent FC
August 31: Premier League Matchweek 3
August 31: WWE Bash in Berlin
News Programming & Talk Shows
Same-Day:
Inside with Jen Psaki (Sunday)
Morning Joe (Monday through Friday)
Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday)
Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday)
TODAY (Monday through Friday)
Next-Day News (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):
All In with Chris Hayes (Wednesday through Saturday)
Ayman (Sunday and Monday)
The Beat with Ari Melber (Tuesday through Saturday)
Dateline (Saturday)
Deadline: White House (Tuesday through Saturday)
NBC Nightly News (Daily – also available live/same-day on Premium+)
Inside with Jen Psaki (Tuesday)
The ReidOut (Tuesday through Saturday)
Next-Day Talk Shows (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):
Access Hollywood, Season 28 (Tuesday through Saturday)
The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Season 11 (Tuesday through Saturday)
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11 (Tuesday through Friday)
Watch What Happens Live (Monday through Friday)
Non-Linear/Digital Only
Morning Mika (Thursday)