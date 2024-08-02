Stay indoors and chill this month with Peacock’s scorching streaming slate.

What’s New on Peacock in August 2024? Paris Olympics, Bel-Air, The Fall Guy & More

The games have begun! From now until the closing ceremonies on August 11, Peacock is the premiere place to catch every moment of competitive action streaming from the 2024 Paris Olympics. And though the month is front loaded with ‘round-the-clock Olympics coverage — all conveniently accessible from the bird app’s one-stop landing spot — the games are only the start of all that August has in store.

In addition to a giant new slate of movie and TV classics (scroll the complete list below!), there’s a ton of can’t-miss exclusives, new originals, and fresh-from-theaters film premieres arriving on Peacock in August. From a new comedy series featuring NBA All-Star Stephen Curry, to the Season 3 return of Bel-Air, to a big Love Island reunion, there’s no better place to be this month to put the chill on summer’s sweltering heat.

RELATED: Everything to Know About the Cast & Characters of Peacock's Mr. Throwback

Curry takes point on August 8 as the star of Mr. Throwback, a new mockumentary-style Peacock original comedy series that reunites the Golden State Warriors great with a down-and-out memorabilia dealer named Danny (Adam Pally) — a guy who just so happens to be Steph’s (totally fictional!) long-lost childhood friend. Curry serves as an executive producer on the series, which merges his real-life persona with a funny, poignantly compelling story about finding meaning from the past.

On August 15, Peacock’s Bel-Air returns with an all-new Season 3 that sets Will (Jabari Banks) on free-roaming break patrol now that school’s officially out for summer. Days later, Love Island fans craving more from the cast of the recently-concluded Season 6 will get their wish in Love Island USA — Season 6 Reunion. Streaming August 19, the Peacock exclusive special is getting the gang back together for one final fling... all to deliver some much-needed follow-up on their (sometimes sketchy!) romantic status.

RELATED: Serena And Kordell On Post-Love Island USA Season 6 Plans & Prize Money

The back half of August features movies galore on Peacock, including John Woo’s The Killer — an all-new action bonanza from the directing mastermind behind blockbusters like Face/Off and Mission: Impossible 2. The Killer premieres as a Peacock exclusive beginning August 23, followed on August 30 by the Peacock premiere of The Fall Guy. Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt go full gonzo stunt mode in both the theatrical and “Extended Cut” versions of director David Leitch’s ode to the film industry’s unsung action heroes, with the Extended Cut adding in 20 new minutes of action-packed footage.

Even more movies await on Peacock in August, including the August 9 premiere of Focus Features’ The Bikeriders (starring Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer, and Norman Reedus), as well as Jack Black as the voice of martial arts master Po in DreamWorks’ animated family adventure Kung Fu Panda 4 (which is already streaming right here). That's on top of all the new for August additions to Peacock’s streaming lineup, including the arrival of all seven seasons of NBC’s 1990s TV cop classic Homicide: Life on the Street (beginning August 19).

RELATED: Peacock Reveals First Look & October Premiere for James Wan Horror Series Teacup

Here’s a look at everything streaming on Peacock in August 2024

Titles marked with “*” are exclusive to Peacock.

Peacock August Highlights

August 8: Mr. Throwback (Peacock Original)*

August 9: The Bikeriders (Peacock Exclusive)*

August 15: Bel-Air, Season 3 - Premiere (Peacock Original)*

August 19: Love Island USA, Season 6 - Reunion (Peacock Original)*

August 19: Homicide: Life on the Street (Streaming Debut)

August 20: Face to Face with Scott Peterson (Peacock Original)*

August 23: The Killer (Peacock Original)*

August 29: Here Come The Irish (Peacock Original)*

August 29: Caillou, Season 1 - New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

August 29: Gary (Peacock Original)*

August 30: The Fall Guy (Peacock Exclusive)*

August 30: The Fall Guy: The Extended Cut (Peacock Exclusive)*



Movies (Streaming August 1)

50 First Dates*

American Girl*

The Back-up Plan

Battleship

Bee Movie

Beethoven (’92)

Beethoven’s 2nd

The Best Man

The Best Man Holiday

Blair Witch

The Blair Witch Project

Blue Valentine*

The Book of Eli

Book of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2

The Boss*

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Bulletproof

The Cases of Mystery Lane

Casino

Clueless

Couples Retreat

Dear Evan Hansen*

Do the Right Thing

Doom

Exodus: Gods and Kings

F9: The Fast Saga*

Faster*

Field of Dreams

The Fighter

For the Colored Girls*

For the Love of the Game

The Great Outdoors

The Heat

The Help

Hesher

The Hulk

Hustle & Flow

Johnson Family Vacation

Just Go With It

K-9

Karen Kingsbury’s the Bridge

Karen Kingsbury’s the Bridge Part 2

Kindergarten Cop

King Richard

Knocked Up

Little Fockers

Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade

Lucy

Madea’s Big Happy Family

Madea’s Witness Protection

Major Payne

Man Up

MatchMaker Mysteries: A Fatal Romance

MatchMaker Mysteries: A Killer Engagement

MatchMaker Mysteries: The Art of the Kill

Mean Girls

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

A Midnight Kiss

Moneyball (2011)

Moonrise Kingdom

My Best Friend’s Girl*

Napa Ever After

Old*

The Other Guys

Over the Hedge

The Proposal (2009)

Push

Puss in Boots

R.I.P.D.

Rally Road Racers

Ride Along

Royal New Year’s Eve

Safe*

Self/Less

Sense and Sensibility

Shazam! Shrek*

Space Jam

Then Came You

Think Like a Man*

Think Like a Man Too*

This is 40

To Her, With Love

Unthinkably Good Things

Waterworld

The Wedding Veil

The Wedding Veil Expectations

The Wedding Veil Inspiration

The Wedding Veil Journey

The Wedding Veil Legacy

The Wedding Veil Unveiled

Wild Oats

Zodiac

Arriving after August 1

August 9

The Bikeriders (Peacock Exclusive/Streaming Debut)*

Renfield*

August 11

Marry Me*

My Dreams of You

August 12

2 Fast 2 Furious*

Fast & Furious*

Fast & Furious 6*

The Fast and The Furious*

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift*

Fast Five*

The Fate of the Furious*

Furious 7

August 16

Polite Society*

August 21

The 355*

August 29

Here Come The Irish (Peacock Original)*

Gary (Peacock Original)*

August 30

Book Club: Next Chapter*

The Fall Guy (Peacock Exclusive/Streaming Debut)*



The Fall Guy: The Extended Cut (Peacock Exclusive/Streaming Debut)*

Paris 2024 Olympics

Peacock Olympics Programming

Gold Zone (7a-5p ET every day, July 27 - August 10)

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson (2-3x a week, from July 26 - August 11)

Watch With Alex Cooper (from July 28 - August 11, 2024)

July 30 - August 5

3x3 Basketball

July 25, July 28- August 4

Archery

July 27 - August 1, August 3-5

Artistic Gymnastics

August 5-7, August 9-10

Artistic Swimming

July 27 - August 5

Badminton

July 27 - August 4, August 6-11

Basketball

July 27 - August 10

Beach Volleyball

July 27 - August 4, August 6-10

Boxing

August 9-10

Breaking

July 27 - August 5

Canoe Slalom

August 6-10

Canoe Sprint

July 27 - August 11

Cycling

July 27, July 29, July 31, August 2, August 5-10

Diving

July 27 - August 6

Equestrian

July 27 - August 4

Fencing

July 27 - August 9

Field Hockey

August 2-3, August 5-6, August 8-10

Soccer

Men: August 1-4, Women: August 7-10

Golf

July 27 - August 4, August 6-11

Handball

July 27 - August 3

Judo

August 8-11

Modern Pentathlon

August 8 - 10

Rhythmic Gymnastics

July 27 - August 3

Rowing

July 28 - August 8

Sailing

July 27 - August 5

Shooting

August 6-7

Skateboarding

August 5-10

Sport Climbing

July 27 - August 4

Surfing

July 27 - August 4

Swimming

July 27 - August 10

Table Tennis

August 7-10

Taekwondo

July 27 - August 4

Tennis

August 1-11

Track and Field

August 2

Trampoline Gymnastics

August 5

Triathlon

July 27 - August 11

Volleyball

July 27 - August 11

Water Polo

August 7-11

Weightlifting

August 5-11

Wrestling

August 11

Closing Ceremony

New Episodes Weekly

The Anonymous, Season 1 (USA)

America’s Got Talent, Season 19 (NBC)

American Ninja Warrior, Season 16 (NBC)

The Ark, Season 2 (SYFY)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 9 (Bravo)

Below Deck Mediterranean After Show (Bravo Digital)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59 (Peacock Exclusive)

Days of Our Lives, Season 60 (Peacock Exclusive)

Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer, Season 6 (NBC)

El Conde: Amor y Honor, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Gold Zone (Peacock Original)

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 2 (NBC)

La Isla: Desafío Extremo, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 15 (Bravo)

Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, Season 1 (NBC)

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson (Peacock Original)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 3 (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 3 (Reelz)++

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 2 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 14 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 18 (Bravo)

Snapped, Season 34 (Oxygen)

The Wall, Season 5 (NBC)

Watch With Alex Cooper (Peacock Original)

2024 Paris Paralympic Games

August 28

Opening Ceremony

August 29 - September 5

Boccia

August 29 - September 5

Goalball

August 30 - September 8

Para Archery

August 30 - September 8

Para Athletics

August 29 - September 2

Para Badminton



August 29 - September 1

Para Cycling Track



August 29 - September 7

Para Swimming

August 29 - September 7

Para Table Tennis

August 29-31

Para Taekwondo



August 30 - September 1

Para Rowing

August 30 - September 5

Shooting Para Sport

August 29 - September 7

Sitting Volleyball

August 29 - September 8

Wheelchair Basketball

August 29 - September 2

Wheelchair Rugby

August 30 - September 7

Wheelchair Tennis

Live Sports & Events

New Episodes Weekly:

Chris Simms Unbuttoned (returns August 12, Monday, Thursday and Friday)

The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry (returns August 14, Monday through Friday)

PFT Live (returns August 12, Monday through Friday)

Live Events:

August 2: NXT Level Up

August 2: WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Media Event

August 3: WWE SummerSlam

August 3: BOXXER – Zak Chelli v Callum Simpson

August 3: IMSA – Road America

August 3-4: U.S. Senior Women's Open

August 7-11: U.S. Women's Amateur

August 8-11: PGA TOUR Wyndham Championship

August 9: NXT Level Up

August 10: Pro Motocross Championship – Unadilla

August 12-18: Tour de France Femmes

August 14-18: U.S. Amateur

August 15-18: LPGA Women's Scottish Open

August 15-18: PGA TOUR FedEx St. Jude Championship

August 16: NXT Level Up

August 16-18: PGA TOUR Champions Rogers Charity Classic

August 16-19: Premier League Matchweek 1

August 17: Pro Motocross Championship – Budds Creek

August 17-18: USL Super League Matchweek 1

August 17: INDYCAR – World Wide Technology Raceway

August 17-September 8: La Vuelta a España

August 22: Wanda Diamond League - Lausanne

August 22-25: PGA TOUR BMW Championship

August 23-25: PGA TOUR Champions The Ally Challenge

August 22-25: PGA TOUR Albertsons Boise Open

August 23: NXT Level Up

August 23: Pacific Nations Cup Rugby – Fiji v. Samoa

August 23-25: INDYCAR – Portland International Raceway

August 23-25: PGA TOUR The Ally Challenge

August 24: Pro Motocross Championship – Ironman

August 24-25: IMSA – VIR

August 24-25 : USL Super League MW 2 – Tampa Bay Sun FC v. DC Power FC

August 24-25: AIG Women's Open

August 24-25: Premier League Matchweek 2

August 25: NASCAR Cup Series Race - Daytona

August 25: Pacific Nations Cup Rugby – Canada v. Japan

August 25: Wanda Diamond League - Silesia

August 25: NFL Preseason: New England Patriots vs. Washington Commanders

August 27-31: World Athletics U20 Champs

August 29-31: Betfred British Masters

August 29-September 1: PGA TOUR Championship

August 29-September 1: LPGA FM Global Championship

August 30: Pacific Nations Cup Rugby – Samoa v. Tonga

August 30: Wanda Diamond League - Rome

August 30-31: Curtis Cup

August 30-31: INDYCAR – Milwaukee Mile

August 31-Sept 1 – IMSA - COTA

August 31: Pacific Nations Cup Rugby – USA v. Canada

August 31: BIG Ten Football: Fresno State v. Michigan

August 31: LIGA MX – Chivas v. Juárez

August 31: USL – Brooklyn FC v. Carolina Ascent FC

August 31: Premier League Matchweek 3

August 31: WWE Bash in Berlin

News Programming & Talk Shows

Same-Day:

Inside with Jen Psaki (Sunday)

Morning Joe (Monday through Friday)

Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday)

Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday)

TODAY (Monday through Friday)

Next-Day News (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):

All In with Chris Hayes (Wednesday through Saturday)

Ayman (Sunday and Monday)

The Beat with Ari Melber (Tuesday through Saturday)

Dateline (Saturday)

Deadline: White House (Tuesday through Saturday)

NBC Nightly News (Daily – also available live/same-day on Premium+)

Inside with Jen Psaki (Tuesday)

The ReidOut (Tuesday through Saturday)



Next-Day Talk Shows (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):

Access Hollywood, Season 28 (Tuesday through Saturday)

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Season 11 (Tuesday through Saturday)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11 (Tuesday through Friday)

Watch What Happens Live (Monday through Friday)

Non-Linear/Digital Only

Morning Mika (Thursday)