New on Peacock in January 2025: The Traitors Season 3, SNL50, Alien, Predators & More
Ring in the new year with Peacock’s January slate of all-new originals and season premieres.
Peacock is ringing in the new year with fresh new content for January 2025, from the twisty Season 3 premiere of Emmy-winning murder-mystery series The Traitors to an original 4-part look behind the scenes at the making of Saturday Night Live. There’s even some high stakes drama mixed in for good measure, as Oscar winner Colin Firth leads the cast of Lockerbie: A Search for Truth — a thrilling event series about the tireless efforts of a father's efforts after his daughter is killed in a plane crash.
Arriving on Peacock on January 2, Lockerbie: A Search for Truth sets Firth in the starring role as Dr. Jim Swire, a father who spearheads a fact-seeking movement for bereaved families after losing his own daughter in the Pan Am Flight 103 explosion over Lockerbie, Scotland. The actual 1988 tragedy claimed the lives of 259 people, alongside 11 Lockerbie residents who perished in the path of the disaster. Dr. Swire’s search for the truth will take him across continents and even face to face with the Libyan leader linked to the terrorist attack, while taking a personal toll on the sweeping international incident's individual survivors — including his wife Jane (Catherine McCormack).
Celebs, reality stars, and even an English lord! The conniving new cast members already are sharpening their treacherous knives as The Traitors brings Peacock’s all-original Emmy-winning reality competition back to the bird app for a hugely anticipated third season. Hosted by Alan Cumming with a wicked wit that’s perfectly suited to the whole murder-mystery vibe, Season 3 of The Traitors features even bigger creative ways to make everyone seem like a suspect inside Cumming’s creepy Scottish castle. The stakes are definitely higher than ever as a batch of 21 new contestants vies for the chance to take home up to $250,000 in prize funds… so long, that is, that they’re willing to get their hands nice and dirty.
If you ever wondered what was going through Will Ferrell’s mind on Saturday Night Live as Christopher Walken hilariously clamored for more cowbell, tune in on January 16 when SNL50: The Anniversary Special! goes behind the scenes to explore 50 years’ worth of SNL history from the mad-genius comedy minds who make it all happen. Spread across four installments all ready to stream at once, the Peacock original series packs in rare footage, interviews with celebrity hosts, and oodles of insight from SNL writers and cast members — both past and present — who’ve been keeping America up late (and laughing) for an amazing half-century.
By mid-January, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish might just be getting their game face ready to contend for college football’s ultimate prize… or else, they’ll be fresh off a loss to knock them out of playoff contention ahead of the January 20 national championship game. Either way, the timing couldn’t be better for the seventh and final installment in Peacock’s Here Come the Irish docu-series to arrive on January 16, chronicling one of sports’ most storied programs through unprecedented exclusive behind-the-scenes access.
There's tons more new content streaming on Peacock in January, including a compelling look deep inside hip-hop history when Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy premieres on January 14. Season 2 of Love Island All Stars arrives on January 15, followed on January 16 by the kid-pleasing toy tech that powers Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue (Season 1). And just in case you missed it, catch Eddie Redmayne as a suave international assassin in Season 1 of Peacock’s critically-acclaimed The Day of the Jackal — the better, of course, to stay sharp and on point for the series’ already-announced second season!
Here’s a look at everything streaming on Peacock in January 2025
Titles marked with “*” are exclusive to Peacock.
Peacock January Highlights
January 2: Lockerbie: A Search For Truth (Peacock Original)*
January 9: The Traitors, Season 3 - New Episodes Weekly (Peacock Original)*
January 14: Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy (Peacock Exclusive)*
January 15: Love Island All Stars, Season 2 (Peacock Exclusive)*
January 16: SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night (Peacock Original)*
January 16: Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
January 16: Here Come The Irish (Peacock Original)*
Movies (Streaming January 1)
10 Things I Hate About You
After Earth
Alabama Moon
Alien
Alien vs. Predator
Aliens
Always Amore
Anita
Atlas Shrugged: Part 1
Atlas Shrugged: Part 2
Atlas Shrugged: Part 3
Attack The Block*
The Bad Guys*
The Bank Job
Battleship
The Beach House
Beauty Shop
Beetlejuice
The Boy Next Door
The Breakfast Club
Children of Men
The Christmas House
Chronicle Mysteries: Recovered
The Chronicles of Riddick
Clear Cut
Conan The Barbarian
Couples Retreat
Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle To Die For
The Crucifixion
Dark Tide
Darrow & Darrow Pilot
Date With Love
Death At A Funeral (2010)
The Devil’s Workshop
Duke
Escape Plan
Escape Plan 2: Hades
Escape Plan: The Extractors
Everest
Fargo (1996)
Fifty Shades Darker*
Fifty Shades Freed*
Fifty Shades Of Grey*
Friday Night Lights
Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder at the Breakers
Heart of the Matter
I Can Do Bad All By Myself
Insidious
Insidious: Chapter 2
Insidious: Chapter 3
The Interview (2014)*
Jingle Bell Bride
The Karate Kid (2010)*
Kick Ass*
Knocked Up
Kung Fu Panda*
Kung Fu Panda 2*
Kung Fu Panda 3*
The Last Exorcism
The Lost Valentine
The Magnificent Seven (2016)*
Men In Black*
Men In Black II*
Men In Black 3*
Merry & Bright
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Pineapple Express*
Pitch Black
Predator
Predators
R.I.P.D
Real Steel
Red Dragon
Retreat To You
Riddick
The Ring
Robin Hood
Running On Empty
Self/Less
Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen
Signed, Sealed, Delivered For Christmas
Source Code*
Southpaw
State Of Play
Step Brothers*
Stomp The Yard
Strictly Confidential
Submergence
Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby*
To The Stars
Training Day
Twister
Two Scoops Of Italy
Uncle Buck
Valentine Ever After
The Vatican Tapes
The Wedding Ringer
The Weekend
Window Wonderland
The Wolf Man (1941)
The Wolfman (2010)
You’re Next*
Arriving after January 1
January 3
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3*
January 10
The Jane Mysteries: A Deadly Prescription
January 12
Polar Opposites
January 13
Needle In A Timestack
January 16
Nymphomaniac: Volume I
Nymphomaniac :Volume II
January 17
Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure Of Foggy Mountain*
Till*
January 19
The Perfect Setting
January 26
My Argentine Heart
New Episodes Weekly
Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Season 5 (Bravo)
Brilliant Minds, Season 1 (NBC)
Chasing Gold: Milan Cortina 2026, Season 1 (NBC)
Chicago Fire, Season 13 (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 10 (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 12 (NBC)
Dateline, Season 33 (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 60 (Peacock Exclusive)
Deal or No Deal Island, Season 2 (NBC)
Deal or No Deal Island After Show, Season 1 (NBC)
Exatlón Estados Unidos: All-Stars, Season 9 (Telemundo)
Found, Season 2 (NBC)
Happy’s Place, Season 1 (NBC)
Here Come the Irish (Peacock Original)
The Irrational, Season 2 (NBC)
La Familia, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Law & Order, Season 24 (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 26 (NBC)
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 3 (NBC)
Love Island All Stars, Season 2 (Peacock Exclusive) - new episodes daily
Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11 (Bravo)
Night Court, Season 3 (NBC)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 3
On Patrol: Live, Season 3
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 2 (Bravo Digital)
The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 15 (Bravo)
The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 9 (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 5 (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City After Show, Season 1 (Bravo Digital)
Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)
Sed De Venganza, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 35 (Oxygen)
Sold on SLC, Season 1 (Bravo)
Southern Charm, Season 10 (Bravo)
Southern Hospitality, Season 3 (Bravo)
St. Denis Medical, Season 1 (NBC)
The Traitors, Season 3 (Peacock Original)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 22 (Bravo)
When Calls The Heart, Season 12 (Hallmark)
New January Additions
January 1
The Day Drinking with Seth Meyers New Year’s Special (NBC)
The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration 2025
January 2
Lockerbie: A Search For Truth — Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes — Peacock Original)
January 3
Millennial Money, Season 2 (CNBC)
Southern Hospitality, Season 3 - Premiere (Bravo)
January 5
Love of The Irish
January 6
When Calls The Heart —Season 12 Premiere
January 7
Snapped — Season 35 Premiere (Oxygen)
Watch What Happens Live — Season 22 Premiere (Bravo)
January 8
Deal or No Deal Island — Season 2 Premiere (NBC)
Deal or No Deal Island After Show — Season 1 Premiere (NBC)
January 9
The Traitors — Season 3 Premiere (3 Episodes — Peacock Original)*
January 13
Critics Choice Awards 2025 (E!)
Una Maid En Manhattan, Season 1 (Telemundo)
January 14
Brilliant Minds — Season 1 Finale (NBC)
Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy — Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*
January 15
Love Island All Stars — Season 2 Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)* — new episodes daily
January 16
Here Come the Irish — Season 1 Ep. 7 (Peacock Original)*
The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City — Season 1 Finale, Uncensored & Extended (Bravo)
SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night — Season 1 Premiere (4 Episodes — Peacock Original)*
Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue — Season 1 Premiere (7 Episodes — Peacock Original)*
The Traitors — Season 3 New Episode (Peacock Original)*
January 19
Chasing Gold: Milan Cortina 2026 — Season 1 (NBC)
January 23
Dame Chocolate — Season 1 (Telemundo)
The Traitors — Season 3 New Episode (Peacock Original)*
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — Season 5 — Reunion Part 1, Uncensored & Extended (Bravo)
January 27
Sistas — Season 1-5 (BET)
January 28
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht — Season 5 Finale (Bravo)
January 30
The Traitors — Season 3 New Episode (Peacock Original)*
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — Season 5 — Reunion Part 2, Uncensored & Extended (Bravo)
Live Sports & Events
New Episodes Weekly
Chris Simms Unbuttoned (Monday, Thursday and Friday)
The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry (Monday through Friday)
PFT Live (Monday through Friday)
The Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (Monday through Friday)
FNIA Podcast (Wednesday)
You Better You Bet (Monday through Friday)
Benny vs. The Penny (Friday)
NXT Level Up (Friday)
The SmackDown LowDown (Friday)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry (Sunday) (final episode of the season is 1/5/25)
Live Events
January 1: Premier League Matchweek 19
January 2: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Northwestern vs. Penn State
January 2: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Rutgers vs. Indiana
January 4-5: PGA TOUR Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 3-4: FIS Austria Ski Jumping - Innsbruck
January 3-17: Dakar Rally
January 4: IMSA Preview Show
January 4: FIS Austria Freestyle – Klagenfurt
January 4-5: Premier League Matchweek 20
January 5: NFL Sunday Night Football - Week 18
January 5: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Maryland vs. Oregon
January 5: Big East Men’s Basketball – Providence vs. UConn
January 5: Notre Dame Hockey – Penn State vs. Notre Dame
January 5-6: FIS Austria Ski Jumping – Villach
January 5-6: FIS Austria Ski Jumping - Bischofshofen
January 7: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Nebraska vs. Iowa
January 7: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Michigan vs. UCLA
January 8: Big East Men’s Basketball – DePaul vs. Seton Hall
January 8: Big East Men’s Basketball – Butler vs. Providence
January 8: A-10 Men’s Basketball – Dayton vs. UMass
January 8: A-10 Men’s Basketball – St. Bonaventure vs. Saint Louis
January 10-11: PGA Tour Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10-11: FIS Austria Freestyle/SNB – Kreischberg
January 10: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Minnesota vs. Wisconsin
January 10: Notre Dame Hockey – Michigan vs. Notre Dame
January 10-12: ISU European Speed Skating Championships - Heerenveen
January 11: SuperMotocross World Championships – Anaheim
January 11: 2025 Navy All-American Bowl
January 11: Notre Dame Hockey – Michigan vs. Notre Dame
January 11-12: FIS Austria Alpine – St. Anton
January 12: Big Ten Women’s Basketball – Indiana vs. Iowa
January 14: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Illinois vs. Indiana
January 14: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
January 14: Big East Men’s Basketball – Georgetown vs. St. John's
January 14: FIS Austria Alpine – Flachau
January 14-15: FIS Austria SNB – Bad Bastein
January 14-16: Premier League Matchweek 21
January 15: Big Ten Women’s Basketball – Penn State vs. UCLA
January 15: Big Ten Women’s Basketball – Northwestern vs. USC
January 16: Big Ten Women’s Basketball – Illinois vs. Indiana
January 16: Big Ten Women’s Basketball – Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
January 16-17: FIS Austria Freestyle – Reiteralm
January 18-19: IMSA - Daytona
January 18: SuperMotocross World Championships – San Diego
January 18: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Purdue vs. Oregon
January 18: U.S. Men’s Soccer - USA vs. Venezuela (Spanish)
January 18: USATF - HBCU Showcase Sponsored by KPMG
January 18-19: ISU European Short Track Championships - Dresden
January 18-20: Premier League Matchweek 22
January 19: Big Ten Women’s Basketball – USC vs. Indiana
January 19: FIS Freestyle World Cup - Lake Placid - Team Aerials
January 20: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Rutgers vs. Penn State
January 21: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Ohio State vs. Purdue
January 21: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Wisconsin vs. UCLA
January 21: Big East Men’s Basketball – Marquette vs. Seton Hall
January 21-26: U.S. Figure Skating Championships
January 21-26: Santos Tour Down Under
January 22: Big Ten Women’s Basketball – USC vs. Purdue
January 22: Big Ten Women’s Basketball – Iowa vs. Washington
January 22: U.S. Men’s Soccer - USA vs. TBD - Men's (Spanish)
January 22-25: Eastern Synchro Sectionals
January 23-26: IMSA - Rolex 24 at Daytona
January 24-26: ISU World Cup Speed Skating - Calgary
January 24: Notre Dame Hockey – Lindenwood vs. Notre Dame
January 24-26: Michelin Pilot Challenge - Daytona
January 24-26: FIS Austria Alpine – Kitzbühel
January 25: SuperMotocross World Championships – Anaheim
January 25: WWE – Saturday Night's Main Event
January 25: Notre Dame Hockey – Lindenwood vs. Notre Dame
January 25: Pegasus World Cup Invitational
January 25: USATF - Dr. Sander Invitational
January 25-26: Premier League Matchweek 23
January 26: Big Ten Women’s Basketball – UCLA vs. Maryland
January 26: FIS Freestyle World Cup - Waterville Valley - Dual Moguls Finals
January 28: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Minnesota vs. Michigan State
January 28: Big East Men’s Basketball – Providence vs. Seton Hall
January 29: Big East Men’s Basketball – DePaul vs. UConn
January 28-29: FIS Austria Alpine – Schladming
January 29: A-10 Men’s Basketball – Fordham vs. La Salle
January 29-31: European Figure Skating Championships 2025
January 30: Big Ten Women’s Basketball – Minnesota vs. USC
January 30: A-10 Women’s Basketball – VCU vs. Duquesne
January 30-31: Midwestern Synchro Sectionals
January 31: Pacific Synchro Sectionals
January 31: Six Nations Rugby – France v. Wales
January 31: ISU World Cup Speed Skating – Milwaukee
January 31: FIS Austria Nordic Combine – Seefeld
News Programming & Talk Shows
Live Events
The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration 2025 (January 1)
Presidential Inauguration (January 20)
Same-Day
Inside with Jen Psaki (Sunday)
Morning Joe (Monday through Friday)
Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday)
Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday)
TODAY (Monday through Friday)
Next-Day News (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):
All In with Chris Hayes (Wednesday through Saturday)
Ayman (Sunday and Monday)
The Beat with Ari Melber (Tuesday through Saturday)
Dateline (Saturday)
Deadline: White House (Tuesday through Saturday)
Inside with Jen Psaki (Tuesday)
NBC Nightly News (Daily – also available live/same-day on Premium+)
Noticias Telemundo (Thursday)
Noticias Telemundo En La Noche (Thursday)
Noticias Telemundo Fin De Semana (Sunday)
Noticias Telemundo Mediodia (Thursday)
The ReidOut (Tuesday through Saturday)
Next-Day Talk Shows (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):
Access Hollywood, Season 29 (Monday through Friday)
The Kelly Clarkson Show, Season 6 (Monday through Friday)
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11 (Tuesday through Friday)
The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Season 12 (Tuesday through Friday)
Watch What Happens Live (Monday through Friday)
Non-Linear/Digital Only
Morning Mika (Thursday) Dateline 24/7 channel marathon: Ice Cold Cases (January 18-January 20)
Velshi Banned Book Club (Thursday, January 9 and Thursday, January 23)