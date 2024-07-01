Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive videos, sweepstakes, and more!
Everything New on Peacock in July 2024: Olympics, Those About to Die, MIB, Fifth Element
From ancient gladiators to the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad, Peacock’s where the action happens in July.
Let the Games begin! July marks the long-awaited arrival of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, and Peacock is pulling out all the stops to assure you won’t miss a single breathtaking minute from each and every one of the 329 medal event competitions during the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad.
Peacock’s saturation coverage kicks into high gear next month, as viewers brace for the pageantry of the July 26 opening ceremonies live from Paris. But the 2024 Summer Olympics is just the tip of the content iceberg amid a fresh month-long slate highlighted by all-new Peacock originals and exclusive streaming debuts.
Those About to Die
Games of the ancient (and deadly) kind enter the arena when Anthony Hopkins gets into a gladiatorial groove in the epic 10-episode drama series Those About to Die. Directed and executive produced by the iconic Roland Emmerich (Stargate, Independence Day, The Patriot), it’s a spectacle-driven look into the brutally fascinating inner workings of imperial Rome’s most bloodthirsty spectator sport, with Hopkins in the starring role as Roman Emperor Vespasian. All 10 episodes of the Peacock original series will arrive ready to binge on the bird app beginning July 18.
The Hungry Games: Alaska’s Big Bear Challenge
The game of survival meets must-watch competitive intrigue in The Hungry Games: Alaska’s Big Bear Challenge, an all-new Peacock original reality series that invites viewers to take a rooting interest in the incredible bears of Alaska’s Katmai National Park. Narrated by Rhys Darby (Our Flag Means Death), The Hungry Games will track the bears throughout their annual 150-day bulk-up in preparation for their do-or-die date with the coming winter hibernation season. But what the bears don’t know, though, is that people are watching their every urgent move — from a super-safe distance, of course! See survival play out according to nature’s harsh rules on July 11, when The Hungry Games: Alaska’s Big Bear Challenge debuts exclusively on Peacock.
Back to Black
Fans of the late, great Amy Winehouse along with music lovers everywhere will definitely want to get in tune with Back to Black, the dramatic, fresh-from theaters biopic from Focus Features starring Marisa Abela as the generationally-gifted singer/songwriter. Exploring the meteoric musical ascent of Winehouse through her untimely death in 2011, Back to Black makes its streaming premiere exclusively on Peacock beginning July 5 — and it’s just one among the oodles of new-for-July movie titles that’ll be streaming this month on the bird app (check the full list below!)
And there’s much, much more in store on Peacock this month, including rumbling ringside action from WWE’s Money in the Bank, with the 2024 installment streaming live from Toronto exclusively on Peacock on July 6. And alongside Peacock’s combined 5,000 hours of multi-event coverage from the 2024 Summer Olympics, be sure to stay plugged in for an entire array of bespoke content and commentary straight from Paris that you won’t find anywhere else.
A pair of comedic greats will weigh in throughout the Games in Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, where the duo will put their hilarious twist on major moments from the competition. Watch with Alex Cooper will unite fans with the beloved Call Her Daddy host as Cooper and special guests review and chat about the major-event trials and triumphs of Team USA. Gold Zone, meanwhile, will bring viewers a spectacular daily summary of all the Games’ most compelling and exhilarating moments, with ongoing insights and commentary from hosts Scott Hanson, Andrew Siciliano, Matt Iseman, and Akbar Gbajabiamila.
Here’s a look at everything streaming on Peacock in July
Peacock July Highlights
July 5: Back To Black (Peacock Exclusive)*
July 6: WWE Money in the Bank (Peacock Exclusive)*
July 11: The Hungry Games: Alaska’s Big Bear Challenge (Peacock Original)*
July 18: Those About To Die (Peacock Original)*
July 18: The Dirty D: Season 3, Finale (Peacock Exclusive)*
July 21: Love Island USA, Season 6 - Finale (Peacock Original)*
July 26: Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson (Peacock Original)*
July 27: Gold Zone (Peacock Original)*
July 28: Watch With Alex Cooper (Peacock Original)*
Movies (Streaming July 1)
2 Guns
All Saints Christmas
American Pie
American Pie 2
Angel of Christmas
Angels and Ornaments
Annihilation
Arsenal
Bangkok Dangerous
Best of The Best
Between Worlds
The Big Lebowski
Big Sky River: The Bridal Path
A Biltmore Christmas
Black Girls
Boyfriends of Christmas Past
Bridesmaids (‘11)
Broadcasting Christmas
The Bronze
Bruce Almighty
Campfire Christmas
Catch a Christmas Star
Chasing Niagara
Christmas Festival of Ice
The Christmas Heart
The Christmas House
The Christmas House 2: Deck
Those Halls
Christmas in Conway
The Christmas Parade
Christmas Sail
The Christmas Spirit
The Christmas Train
Christmas With a Kiss
Christmas With Tucker
Collateral
Contraband
Crimes of Fashion: Killer Clutch
A Dog Named Christmas
Drift
Drive Angry 3D*
Enchanted Christmas
Fallen Angel
The Fifth Element*
Fir Crazy
Fisherman’s Friends
Foxcatcher
Friends & Family Christmas
Game Time
Ghost Rider (2007)
Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance
Gone in Sixty Seconds
The Gospel According to André
Hell or High Water*
Her Pen Pal
Hitched For the Holidays
Holiday Heritage
A Holiday in Harlem
The Holiday Stocking
Ice Sculpture Christmas
The Independent*
It’s Complicated
Jaws*
Jaws 2*
Jaws 3-D*
Jaws: The Revenge*
Joe
Joyeux Noel
Kick-Ass
Knowing*
Let It Snow
Letters To Juliet*
Letters to Santa
A Lifelong Love
Little Rascals
Lone Survivor
Lord of War
Love Locks
Lucky Christmas
Madagascar
A Majestic Christmas
Men In Black (1997)*
Men In Black II*
Men In Black 3*
The Miracle Season
Monsters V. Aliens
My Christmas Guide
Mystic Christmas
Nadia
Naughty or Nice
Neighbors
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising*
Nobody*
Northpole
November Christmas
A Nutcracker Christmas
Office Space
One Christmas Eve
One Summer
Our Christmas Mural
A Paris Proposal
Paris, Wine & Romance
The Perfect Storm
Piranha 3-D*
Piranha 3DD*
Pitch Perfect
Profile*
The Purge*
The Purge: Election Year*
The Purge: Anarchy
Purple Rain
Repentance*
Road to Perdition
The Rock
A Rose For Christmas
Scarface (‘83)
A Season for Miracles
The Secret of Roan Inish
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Signed, Sealed, Delivered For Christmas
Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From Paris With Love
Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Impossible Dream
Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Truth Be Told
Silver Bells
Soul Surfer
Sound of Christmas
Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron
Summer Villa
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Titanic
Transformers
Transformers: Age of Extinction
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Under The Christmas Sky
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage*
Wet Hot American Summer
Where Are You, Christmas?
Who’s Your Caddy?
Window Wonderland
Arriving after July 1
July 2
El Conde: Amor y honor, Season 1 - Premiere (Telemundo)
I Am Andrew Tate*
Snapped, Season 33 - Finale (Oxygen)
July 3
Chick Fight
Two Loves and a Bear
July 5
Back To Black (Peacock Exclusive/Streaming Debut)*
Inside*
The Wrong Stepmother
July 6
WWE Money in the Bank (Peacock Exclusive)*
July 7
Three Wise Men and a Baby: Extended Cut
July 9
Banana: Season 1
Prey: Seasons 1-2
Snapped, Season 34 - Premiere (Oxygen)
July 11
The Hungry Games: Alaska’s Big Bear Challenge, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 15 - Premiere (Bravo)
July 12
Parachute (Peacock Exclusive)*
The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 18 (Bravo)
July 13
Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters
July 14
Rescuing Christmas
July 16
Popstar: Never Stop Stopping
Rossi: A Fugitive Faking Death (Peacock Exclusive)*
Watershed (Peacock Exclusive)*
July 18
The Dirty D, Season 3 - Finale (Peacock Exclusive)*
Those About To Die, Season 1 - All Episodes (Peacock Original)*
July 19
A Thousand and One*
Deb’s House, Season 1 - Finale (ALLBLK)
July 21
Love Island USA, Season 6 - Finale (Peacock Original)*
A Very Vermont Christmas
July 22
Hoof Dreams
July 23
Ondine
Sins of the South, Season 1 - All Episodes - 12 Episodes (Oxygen)
July 24
The Ark, Season 2 - Premiere (SYFY)
Password: Season 2 - Finale (NBC)
July 25
Hart to Heart, Season 4 - Finale (Peacock Original)*
July 26
Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson - Premiere (Peacock Original)*
July 27
Gold Zone - Premiere (Peacock Original)*
July 28
An Ice Palace Romance
Watch With Alex Cooper - Premiere (Peacock Original)*
July 29
Race to Survive (New Zealand), Season 2 - Finale (USA)
July 31
Burning
La Isla: Desafío Extremo: Season 1 (Telemundo)
The Wailing
Paris 2024 Olympics
Peacock Olympics Programming
Gold Zone (7a-5p ET every day, July 27 - August 10)
Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson (2-3x a week, from July 26 - August 11)
Watch With Alex Cooper (from July 28 - August 11, 2024. Exact programming is forthcoming)
Live Olympics Coverage:
July 26
Opening Ceremony
July 30 - August 5
3x3 Basketball
July 25, July 28- August 4
Archery
July 27 - August 1, August 3-5
Artistic Gymnastics
August 5-7, August 9-10
Artistic Swimming
July 27 - August 5
Badminton
July 27 - August 4, August 6-11
Basketball
July 27 - August 10
Beach Volleyball
July 27 - August 4, August 6-10
Boxing
August 9-10
Breaking
July 27 - August 5
Canoe Slalom
August 6-10
Canoe Sprint
July 27 - August 11
Cycling
July 27, July 29, July 31, August 2, August 5-10
Diving
July 27 - August 6
Equestrian
July 27 - August 4
Fencing
July 27 - August 9
Field Hockey
July 24-25, July 27-28, July 30-31, August 2-3, August 5-6, August 8-10
Soccer
Men: August 1-4, Women: August 7-10
Golf
July 25, July 27 - August 4, August 6-11
Handball
July 27 - August 3
Judo
August 8-11
Modern Pentathlon
August 8 - 10
Rhythmic Gymnastics
July 27 - August 3
Rowing
July 24-25, July 27-30
Rugby
July 28 - August 8
Sailing
July 27 - August 5
Shooting
July 27-28, August 6-7
Skateboarding
August 5-10
Sport Climbing
July 27 - August 4
Surfing
July 27 - August 4
Swimming
July 27 - August 10
Table Tennis
August 7-10
Taekwondo
July 27 - August 4
Tennis
August 1-11
Track and Field
August 2
Trampoline Gymnastics
July 30-31, August 5
Triathlon
July 27 - August 11
Volleyball
July 27 - August 11
Water Polo
August 7-11
Weightlifting
August 5-11
Wrestling
August 11
Closing Ceremony
July 18 - July 21 - U.S. Paralympic Team Trials - Track & Field
Paralympics
New Episodes Weekly
America’s Got Talent, Season 19 (NBC)
American Ninja Warrior, Season 16 (NBC)
The Ark, Season 2 (SYFY)
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 9 (Bravo)
Below Deck Mediterranean After Show (Bravo Digital)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59 (Peacock Exclusive)
Deb’s House, Season 1 (ALLBLK)
The Dirty D, Season 3 (Peacock Exclusive)
Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer, Season 6 (NBC)
El Conde: Amor y Honor, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 2 (NBC)
Hart to Heart, Season 4 (Peacock Original)
La Isla: Desafío Extremo, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 6 (Peacock Original)
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 15 (Bravo)
Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, Season 1 (NBC)
Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson (Peacock Original)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2 (Reelz)++
On Patrol: Live, Season 2 (Reelz)++
Open House NYC, Season 16 (LXTV)
Password, Season 2 (NBC)
Race to Survive: New Zealand, Season 2 (USA)
The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 2 (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 14 (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 18 (Bravo)
Snapped, Season 33 (Oxygen)
Snapped, Season 34 (Oxygen)
Top Chef VIP, Season 3 (Telemundo)
The Wall, Season 5 (NBC)
Wild Child, Season 4 (NBC)
Live Sports & Events
New Episodes Weekly:
The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)
Live Events:
July 1-21: 2024 Tour de France
July 4-7: PGA TOUR John Deere Classic
July 5: NXT Level Up
July 5-7: INDYCAR - Mid Ohio
July 6: WWE Money in the Bank
July 6: Pro Motocross Championship – Redbud
July 6: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Chicago
July 7: NASCAR Cup Series Race – Chicago
July 7: Diamond League T&F - Meeting de Paris
July 7: NXT Heatwave
July 11-14: LPGA Amundi Evian Championship
July 11-14: PGA TOUR Genesis Scottish Open
July 11-14: PGA TOUR Champions Kaulig Companies Championship
July 11-14: PGA TOUR ISCO Championship
July 12: Wanda Diamond League - Monaco
July 12: NXT Level Up
July 12-14: American Century Championship Golf
July 12-14: INDYCAR - Iowa Speedway
July 13: USA v. Mexico - Women's Soccer (Friendly) (Spanish)
July 13: Pro Motocross Championship – Spring Creek
July 13-14: IMSA – CTMP
July 15-17: LIVE On The Range at The Open
July 18-21: Live From The Open
July 16: USA v. Costa Rica - Women's soccer (Friendly) (Spanish)
July 18-20: LPGA Dana Open
July 18-21: The Open Championship
July 18-21: PGA TOUR Barracuda Championship
July 19: Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series - All Blacks vs. Fiji Rugby
July 19: NXT Level Up
July 19-20: U.S. Girls Junior Amateur
July 19-21: INDYCAR – Toronto
July 20: Wanda Diamond League - London
July 20: Pro Motocross Championship – Washougal
July 20: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series – Haskell Stakes
July 25-28: The Senior Open Championship 2024
July 25-28: PGA TOUR 3M Open
July 25-28: LPGA CPKC Women's Open
July 26: NXT Level Up
July 26-27: U.S. Junior Amateur Golf
News Programming & Talk Shows
Same-Day:
Inside with Jen Psaki (Sunday)
Morning Joe (Monday through Friday)
Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday)
Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday)
TODAY (Monday through Friday)
Next-Day News (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):
All In with Chris Hayes (Wednesday through Saturday)
Ayman (Sunday and Monday)
The Beat with Ari Melber (Tuesday through Saturday)
Dateline (Saturday)
Deadline: White House (Tuesday through Saturday)
NBC Nightly News (Daily – also available live/same-day on Premium+)
Inside with Jen Psaki (Tuesday)
The ReidOut (Tuesday through Saturday)
Next-Day Talk Shows (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):
Access Hollywood, Season 28 (Tuesday through Saturday)
The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Season 11 (Tuesday through Saturday)
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11 (Tuesday through Saturday)
Watch What Happens Live (Monday through Friday)
Non-Linear/Digital Only
Morning Mika (Thursday)
Dateline 24/7 channel marathon: Summer of Suspense (June 29-July 4)
Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular 2024 (Thursday, July 4)
Velshi Banned Book Club (Wednesday, July 10 and Wednesday, July 24)