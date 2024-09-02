Farscape’s Ben Browder on What He’d Want to See If the Show Came Back

Of course, we'd like to see the return of John Crichton, but what would he like to see?

Would you like to see the return of John Crichton and the rest of the Moya crew? Of course you would! But after 25 years, could that even happen?

Speaking with SYFY WIRE earlier this year to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Farscape (now streaming on Peacock alongside Farscape: The Peacekeeper Wars), series creator Rockne S. O'Bannon stated unequivocally that any potential revival of the cult favorite show would be a continuation and not a reboot.

"Even though we would love to have gotten it going sooner, there's actually something to be said about having had a 25 year gap," he told us. "It's not something you would ever plan to do. But I think it's potentially a real advantage in that there is such a span of time that the characters could have grown and other things could have happened."

Cast member Ben Browder agreed with that sentiment, pointing to Star Trek: Picard as a prime example of how you bring back an older IP and voicing his hope of finding a studio willing to take another crack at Farscape. "It's about finding the place that knows what they want and is willing to take a flyer on something that I would like to say even now, 25 years after it was originally on, is still unlike anything else."

What Ben Browder would like to see out of a Farscape revival

Ben Browder in Farscape; Ben Browder in 2016 Photo: Farscape: Season 1 Episode 1 - Premiere | Full Episode/Shout! Factory YouTube

Browder revisited the topic during an interview with GamesRadar, in which he not only discussed the fate of Crichton, but also that of Aeryn Sun (Claudia Black), Chiana (Gigi Edgley), and Rygel XVI (a Henson Company creation operated by John Eccleston and voiced by the late Jonathan Hardy).

"I would like to see a continuance," he said. "Our lives don't end until we draw our last breath ... I would like to see where they are today and how their universe has changed. Because in 25 years, our world has changed, and none of us are the same as we were then, and I think the stories could be compelling. Sure, I'd love to reprise John Crichton and I'd love to see Crichton and Aeryn's kids. Farscape was the opportunity of a lifetime for me as an actor and to be involved again would be immense."

