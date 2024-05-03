Dom and the gang are going to take fellow adrenaline junkies on a wild ride in the near future! Here's what you need to know about Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift Ride.

New Fast & Furious Roller Coaster: What to Know About Hollywood Drift Ride at Universal Studios Hollywood

If you've visited Universal Studios Hollywood in 2024, then you've seen first-hand the massive construction going in between the Upper and Lower Lots. It was already confirmed to be a Fast & Furious themed attraction but today Universal Studios Hollywood confirmed that all that effort is to make the first-ever, high-speed outdoor roller coaster, Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, which will open in 2026.

Universal Studios Hollywood's Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift is a first for the theme park

Vin Diesel as Dom in Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier. Photo: Universal Pictures

Universal Studios Hollywood has two existing coaster rides, Revenge of The Mummy - The Ride indoor, high speed dark ride and the family-friendly Flight of the Hippogriff in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter section. Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift is such a big deal because it's this theme park's first-ever, high-speed outdoor roller coaster.

Per Universal Studios Hollywood, the coaster's state-of-the-art ride system is being uniquely designed to "immerse guests within the high-speed Fast & Furious universe. Highlights will include groundbreaking 360-degree rotation of the individual ride vehicles as they rocket along an elaborate track meticulously constructed with sound reduction technology for a breathtaking, superior experience. These attributions will create a seamless sensation of drifting cars as guests spin in motion at furiously fast speeds."

The coaster will also feature franchise accurate theming for its Upper Lot queue entrance. Guests will enter a large, red brick, garage-style structure before settling into the ride vehicles. The ride cars will be modeled after several authentic hero cars featured in the films.

Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift will be the second franchise experience at Universal Studios Hollywood. The first, Fast & Furious: Supercharged, debuted in 2015 as a motion-based, dark ride attraction featured as part of the Studio Tour. The ride features voices and appearances of franchise favorites Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and others. No word yet if any of the franchise cast will return in any capacity in the Hollywood Drift queue or ride audio.

When does Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift Open?

The Fast & Furious Supercharged Roller Coaster. Photo: Universal Parks

No official date yet but more announcements are to come before the grand opening sometime in 2026.

To book tickets or plan your Universal Studios Hollywood summer visit, more information is available at www.UniversalStudiosHollywood.com.