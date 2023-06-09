The Toretto Family Comes Home! Fast X Now Available to Rent or Purchase on Digital

Fast X — or, as we like to call it, the beginning of the end for the Toretto family saga — is now available to rent ($19.99) or purchase ($24.99) on digital platforms like Vudu and Apple TV less than a month after opening in theaters. The start of a swan song trilogy for the 22-year-old franchise, Fast X was directed by blockbuster vet Louis Leterrier (The Transporter, The Incredible Hulk).

Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau co-wrote the screenplay, which ties directly back into the events of Fast Five. After stealing a vault full of cash from Hernan Reyes, Dom (Vin Diesel) and Brian (Paul Walker) unknowingly made a brutal enemy out of the crime-lord's son, Dante (Fast Saga newcomer Jason Momoa). He's studied every facet of the Toretto crew for a decade and knows exactly how to make them hurt.

Like several of its 2023 blockbuster peers — Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Asteroid City, Barbie, and Oppenheimer — Fast X rocks an insanely stacked cast that includes a total of four Academy Award winners. See below for a rundown of the full ensemble:

Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto), Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Ortiz), Chris "Ludacris" Bridges (Tej Parker), Charlize Theron (Cipher), Jason Statham (Deckard Shaw), Jordana Brewster (Mia Toretto), John Cena (Jakob Toretto), Jason Momoa (Dante Reyes), Nathalie Emmanuel (Ramsey), Sung Kang (Han Lue), Daniela Melchior (Isabel), Tyrese Gibson (Roman Pearce), Brie Larson (Tess), Alan Ritchson (Aimes), Rita Moreno (Dom's grandmother), Leo Abelo Perry (Dom's son, Brian), Helen Mirren (Magdalene "Queenie" Shaw), and Scott Eastwood (Little Nobody).

Lin — who was originally going to direct the film — also served as producer alongside Diesel, Neal H. Moritz, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Samantha Vincent. Joseph M. Caracciolo, Jr., David Cain, Chris Morgan, Amanda Lewis, and Mark Bomback were executive producers.

Fast X is still playing in theaters if you want to catch the reality-bending action on the biggest screen possible. Click here to pick up tickets for yourself and the whole family! To date, the movie has filled up its box office gas tank with more than $617 million worldwide.

Leterrier will return to direct Fast 11 (aka Fast X: Part Two), which is currently scheduled to hit cinemas on April 4, 2025. A Luke Hobbs-centric movie meant to bridge the narrative gap between Parts One and Two was confirmed by Dwayne Johnson last week.

The Fast and the Furious is now streaming on Peacock alongside Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Furious 7, and F9.