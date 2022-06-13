'Charmed' feud between original and reboot continues, even after series finale

Charmed had its series finale this week, but that hasn't stopped the feud between the reboot and the original.

The internet-induced feud between the cast and writers of the original Charmed and The CW reboot that just ended after its fourth season is still going strong.

After the new show’s series finale, where the sisters go through a portal that takes them to the home of the original Charmed sisters, original series writer Curtis Kheel hit up Twitter (via TVLine) to give the reboot one more dig.

“As an original #Charmed writer, I can tell u what happened next: Piper, Phoebe & Paige vanquished the 3 imposters right after they invaded Halliwell Manor,” she wrote. “Then [original Charmed actor Holly Marie Combs Ryan] blew up the portal to that other universe & quipped: ‘We wish them well.’”

The writers on the reboot didn’t take Kheel’s comments lying down, however. “Unlike with the OG version of the franchise, we had a strict ‘no assholes’ hiring policy in the writer's room,” they said via their Twitter account in a quote tweet of Kheel’s initial post. “We feel mostly sorry for these people, because unlike them we actually like each other and had the BEST time. Onward…”

In a follow up tweet they added, “And for the record, we LOVE both versions, which is why we set out to create a cohesive universe. In our minds there is zero competition in a long line of strong young witches tasked with repeatedly saving the world. --FIN.”

Kheel, however, had more to say about the reboot. In a long Twitter thread she outlined why she disliked the reboot so much, with one tweet getting to the heart of the matter. “My problem with the #Charmedreboot is that from Day One, it pretended like the original #Charmed didn't exist, yet it borrowed a ton of ideas from it,” she wrote. “We worked very hard on the OG series for many years & to disregard that is offensive & disrespectful to US & our fans.”

While this feud may continue, both shows are now officially over. You can catch the OG Charmed via digital purchase and the reboot episodes are currently available on Netflix (the first three seasons) and The CW (the fourth and last season).