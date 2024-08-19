Build Your Own Magical World of Oz in New Wicked LEGO Sets (PICS)

Glinda and Elphaba snap up to a new level of infamy with their own Wicked LEGO sets coming this October.

In May, Wicked fans got an extra special treat as the movie trailer for director Jon M. Chu's upcoming adaptation of the musical phenomenon was recreated — brick-by-brick — by LEGO in an incredible, animated brick-stravaganza (check it out below).

Now, brick heads of all ages can get even more excited because the LEGO has revealed the official Wicked sets based on the film's gorgeous sets, amazing locations, and beloved characters.

Opening this November, Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, two young witches of Oz who meet at Shiz University and form a friendship that will change their whole world. The four official LEGO sets featuring the two characters won't be available until October 1, but you can get a sneak peek at the magical sets below.

Preview This Fall's Official Wicked LEGO Sets

LEGO Wicked Elphaba & Glinda Figures

Lego set of Glenda and Elphaba. Photo: LEGO

If you're a fan of Glinda and Elphaba, this figure set allows you to build the pair from 558 bricks into a permanent display with color appropriate bases (green and pink) and some of their signature accessories. You can also scan the set’s hidden QR code to access "Defying Gravity," the hit song from the movie, as well as unique LEGO Wicked content.

LEGO Wicked Glinda, Elphaba & Nessarose at Shiz University

Lego set of Shiz University. Photo: LEGO

With this 304-piece set, you can build the actual place where Glinda, Elphaba, and Nessarose (played by Marissa Bode in the upcoming film) meet at Shiz University. The two-story entry way comes with two balconies and a sailboat, plus Glinda, Elphaba and Nessarose mini-dolls, a toy wheelchair, travel cases, a book stand, and a spell book.

LEGO Wicked Glinda & Elphaba’s Dormitory

Lego set of Glenda and Elphaba's dormitory. Photo: LEGO

The inner sanctum of roomies Glinda and Elphaba is a more expansive set, featuring 740 bricks and tons of detailed accessories including two dresses for the leading ladies. It recreates the iconic location from the movie where the girls’ friendship blossoms, setting the stage for the showstopper song, "Popular."

Welcome to Emerald City

Lego set of Wicked's Emarald City. Photo: LEGO

Last but not least, when Elphaba and Glinda are off to see the wizard, they end up in the Emerald City. The biggest set of the four, it takes 945 bricks to build the facade and partial interior of Oz's home base. It also includes mini dolls of Glinda, Elphaba, The Wizard (Jeff Goldblum), Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh), and Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey). Plus, the tower model toy comes with the Grimmerie spell book, the candy apple stand, The Wizard’s model air balloon, and his giant talking head from the movie.

Wicked premieres exclusively in theaters November 22.