Do The Goonies and Gremlins Really Take Place in the Same Universe? The Fan Theory Explained

You've probably heard the fan theory about The Goonies (now streaming on the SYFY app) taking place on the same day as Back to the Future. But have you heard the claim that Goonies takes place in the same reality as Gremlins (also streaming on the SYFY app)?

Is there a hidden cinematic universe amongst the classic '80s movies produced by Steven Spielberg? Let's take a closer look!

Do The Goonies and Gremlins take place in the same movie universe?

Kids read a map in The Goonies (1985); Gremlins appear in Gremlins (1984), directed by Joe Dante. Photo: The Goonies | Finding One-Eyed Willy's Treasure Map | Warner Bros. Entertainment YouTube; Warner Bros. Pictures/Amblin E/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

The theory is pretty straightforward: When Chunk (Jeff Cohen) attempts to report a murder from the Lighthouse Lounge basement, the skeptical Sheriff (Paul Tuerpe) disregards the call as a sophomoric prank. After all, Chunk has fooled him before with outlandish claims, including one about "all those little creatures that multiply when you throw water on them."

This passing reference to Mogwai, which begin to duplicate when you get them wet, seems to suggest that Goonies and Gremlins take place in the same reality. Perhaps that chaotic Christmas in Kingston Falls the year before became something of an urban legend that made its way all to Oregon? It's definitely a fun little theory, but in all likelihood, it was simply a little in-joke from screenwriter Chris Columbus, who penned both movies.

Columbus would, of course, move on to the role of director for such projects as Home Alone, Mrs. Doubtfire, and the first two Harry Potter film adaptations. More recently, he served as producer on Robert Eggers' Nosferatu reimagining alongside his daughter, Eleanor.

His fascination with the horror genre goes back to his original draft for Gremlins, which was much more intense and worthy of an R-rating before Spielberg became attached. "Steven rightfully convinced me it would be more commercial and more accessible to people around the world if it were PG-13 and I cut the scene where [Billy’s] mother’s head rolls down the stairs," he told The Hollywood Reporter in late 2024. "So that was back in 1983, and it’s been in my DNA ever since."

