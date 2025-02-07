How Jurassic World Rebirth Was Inspired by Jaws, Indiana Jones and Jurassic Park

The Jurassic film franchise will once again rise from the primordial ooze this summer in the hotly-anticipated Jurassic World Rebirth. The seventh entry in the dino-centric series rocks an original script from none other than David Koepp, the screenwriter behind Jurassic Park and The Lost World.

Gareth Edwards, who knows a thing or two about giant lizards after his 2014 reboot of the Godzilla IP in the United States, directed the film, which builds upon the lore of the previous installments with an all-new cast of characters and a tone that harkens back to the straight-up terror of Michael Crichton's original novel and the 1993 film adaptation helmed by Steven Spielberg.

“Jurassic Park is a horror film in the witness protection program,” Edwards told Vanity Fair. “Most people don’t think of it like that. We all went to see it as kids. But I was scared s***less, to be honest, when I was at the cinema watching the T. rex attack. It’s one of the most well-directed scenes in cinema history, so the bar’s really high to come on board and try and do this.”

What is Jurassic World Rebirth about? New mission explained

Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) appears in Jurassic World Rebirth (2025). Photo: Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the escaped dinosaurs across the globe have begun to go extinct (again) due to their inability to adapt to Earth's modern-day climate. The only place where they can thrive is a remote, equatorial island housing the fruits of the very first Jurassic Park research lab. “These are the dinosaurs that didn’t work," producer Frank Marshall said to Vanity Fair. "There’s some mutations in there. They’re all based on real dinosaur research, but they look a little different.”

Even so, the largest specimens across land, sea, and air may hold the key to a miracle drug for all of mankind in their DNA. To collect samples, a pharmaceutical company funds a treacherous expedition to the island led by covert operations specialist, Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson), and her right-hand man, Duncan Kincaid (two-time Oscar recipient Mahershala Ali). Naturally, it doesn't take long for life to find a way... to snack on some tasty humans.

“To me, it’s like a heist movie that meets all the films of Steven Spielberg I loved growing up,” Edwards added during his conversation with VF. “The three films we were orbiting were Jaws, Indiana Jones, and the awe and wonder of the original Jurassic.”

Along for the ride are Big Pharma rep Martin Krebs (Rupert Friend), paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey), and more members of Zora's team played by Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool). Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty), and Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs. Lopez) play the Delgados, a shipwrecked family who cross paths with Zora and the others.

Spielberg, the man who kickstarted the entire franchise back in the summer of 1993, serves as an executive producer on the movie with Denis L. Stewart and Jim Spencer. Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley are producers.

What is Jurassic World Rebirth rated? Jurassic World Rebirth has not officially received a rating from the MPAA just yet. All previous entries in the franchise have been rated PG-13.