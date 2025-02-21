How to Stream Nosferatu on Peacock Right Now - Extended Cut & More (DETAILS)

Are you ready to succumb to the darkness? Of course you are, because Robert Eggers' Nosferatu is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

The reimagining of the 1922 vampire flick (a loose adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula that famously kicked off cinema's fascination with undead bloodsuckers) received critical acclaim and was recently nominated for a total of four Academy Awards: Best Cinematography (Jarin Blaschke), Best Costume Design (Linda Muir), Best Production Design (Craig Lathrop, Beatrice Brentnerová), and Best Makeup and Hairstyling (David White, Traci Loader, and Suzanne Stokes-Munton).​

Is Nosferatu streaming on Peacock? Yes! Nosferatu, as well as an extended cut of the film, is now streaming exclusively on Peacock alongside an extended cut of the film that contains four minutes of footage not seen in theaters. Fans can also find a 22-minute making-of documentary entitled Nosferatu: An Inside Look on Peacock, as well.

Lily-Rose Depp anchors the film as Ellen Hutter, a young woman haunted by a vampire named Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgård), who just so happens to be in business with her husband, Thomas (Nicholas Hoult). Talk about a sordid love triangle! Despite the characters having different names, this is very much what happened between Mina Harker, Jonathan Harker, and Count Dracula in the original novel.

“You can’t ignore Dracula when you’re going to approach this piece," Eggers says in the production notes. "There are a lot of things that have been in Dracula movies that I thought were in the novel but weren’t in the novel. And I had read it several times before! That was interesting, to forget everything that I had learned about Dracula and vampires — and then to relearn it from the bottom up.”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Friedrich Harding), Emma Corrin (Anna Harding), Willem Dafoe (Professor Albin Eberhart von Franz), Ralph Ineson (Dr. Wilhelm Sievers), and Simon McBurney (Herr Knock) round out the gothic horror movie's ensemble cast.

The film — which currently holds a fresh score of 84% on Rotten Tomatoes — is rated R for "for bloody violent content, graphic nudity and some sexual content," according to FilmRatings.com.

How to subscribe to Peacock

Peacock offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($7.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($13.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!

Don't have a subscription to Peacock just yet? Not to worry! Nosferatu is also available on Digital, DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD. All home editions contain enough bonus features to fill Orlok's slumber coffin, which you can actually buy, incidentally.