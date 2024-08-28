Hysteria!: Bruce Campbell Calls Peacock's Satanic Panic Series "Cool Horror With a Twist"

Over the course of three movies and three seasons of television, Bruce Campbell battled the forces of evil as one of the greatest pop culture heroes of all time: the Evil Dead franchise's Ash Williams. Now, he's ready to do it again, albeit under a very different persona, in Peacock's Hysteria!, a throwback-style series about a small town — Happy Hollow — rocked by supernatural happenings, circa the 1980s.

Campbell, who appears as a recurring guest star, plays the town police chief, "whose understanding of his community is put to the test after a disturbing series of murders, disappearances, and unexplained phenomena," reads the character description teased last spring when the Evil Dead alum officially boarded the show.

Bruce Campbell teases Peacock's retro satanic panic series Hysteria!

A scene from Season 1 Episode 2 of Peacock's Hysteria! Photo: Daniel Delgado/Peacock

Catching up with ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con last month, Campbell teased the hotly-anticipated project as "cool horror with a twist." The actor was a little wary to share more, admitting he'd probably get yelled at for spilling any spoilers, but went on to describe the Satanic Panic backdrop against which the story takes place.

"It's pretty interesting, psychological horror as well as demonic/satanic horror," he continued. "It's a small town in rural Michigan, my home state, set in the late '80s and I play the chief of police, Chief Dandridge. And what I like about it, the words are what got me. These days, if someone says, 'Hey Bruce, here's a new horror show you could be part of.' I'm like, 'Okay, let's see how good the words are.' Because it could be a piece of el crappo. So, the words were very good. They created a very rich character and a rich environment in this town."

In addition to Campbell, Hysteria! also features the acting talents of Julie Bowen (Modern Family), Anna Camp (Perfect Harmony), Emjay Anthony (Chef), Chiara Aurelia (Fear Street: Part Two), Kezii Curtis (Secret Headquarters), Nikki Hahn (American Housewife), Garret Dillahunt (Burn Notice), Nolan North (Uncharted), Elijah Richardson (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Milly Shapiro (Hereditary), Allison Scagliotti (Warehouse 13), and Jessica Treska (Sharp Objects).

When does Hysteria! premiere? All eight, 60-minute episodes of Hysteria! will premiere on Peacock Friday, October 18. In addition, the first episode is slated for simultaneous broadcast on USA Network and SYFY the same day, with the former airing new episodes each week.

The first and eighth episodes were directed by Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts, who serves as executive producer with co-creators Matthew Scott Kane and David A. Goodman, Chris Bender (The Last Voyage of The Demeter), Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves co-directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, and Jake Weiner (Mulan).