Resident Alien Season 4 Enters Production with Behind-the-Scenes Sneak Peek (WATCH)

This quick behind-the-scenes look will help tide fans over until new episodes arrive on USA Network.

Did you miss Patience? Because Patience missed you! Also, thank you for your patience (the lowercase kind) because after all this time, it is our pleasure to officially confirm that Season 4 of Resident Alien is now in production.

This exciting news was announced on Instagram with a brief, behind-the-scenes look at the forthcoming installment with appearances from several major cast members, including Alan Tudyk (Harry Vanderspeigle), Sara Tomko (Asta Twelvetrees), Alice Wetterlund (D'arcy Bloom), Levi Fiehler (Mayor Ben Hawthorne), Judah Prehn (Max Hawthorne), and Gracelyn Awad Rinke (Sahar).

The video doesn't give too much away — other than confirming the return of several key locations like Harry's cabin and Dan's diner — but it'll certainly help tide fans over until the new episodes arrive on the show's new home: USA Network.

And while Elizabeth Bowen doesn't appear in the short teaser, she did confirm Deputy Liv's return on her personal Instagram page with a selfie in her officer's uniform. "Wanted to take a nice 'first day on set' photo for my parents," she wrote. "So please enjoy this wholesome earnestness and also genuine joy at being back on the show I love with people I love. Here’s to Season 4 and all the lovely folks out there who watch it."

Take a look behind the scenes of Resident Alien Season 4

When will Season 4 of Resident Alien premiere?

Given the fact that shooting just began on Season 4, odds are good we won't see new episodes of Resident Alien until mid-2025 at the earliest. With that being said, viewers should be reminded that the show is officially moving from SYFY to USA Network.

Based on the Dark Horse-published comic book series of the same name by writer Peter Hogan and artist Steve Parkhouse, the critically-acclaimed show was created by Family Guy alum Chris Sheridan. He serves as an executive producer alongside Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg of Dark Horse Entertainment; Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank of Amblin TV; Robert Duncan McNeill; and Nastaran Dibai.

Where to watch Resident Alien

Want to catch up on the story so far? The first three seasons of Resident Alien — which hold an aggregate and near-perfect score of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes — are now streaming on Peacock right here!

