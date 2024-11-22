James McAvoy Thriller Speak No Evil Coming Exclusively to Peacock December 6: What to Know

Are you ready to spend the weekend from Hell with Paddy, Ciara, and Ant?

Speak No Evil — or as we like to call it, "The Weekend from Hell" — is officially headed for Peacock, with the James McAvoy-led thriller slated to arrive exclusively on the NBCUniversal streaming platform Friday, December 6.

A Blumhouse-backed remake of the 2022 Danish film of the same name, the movie (which holds a fresh 84 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes) follows the American Dalton family — Ben (Scott McNairy), Louise (Mackenzie Davis), and Agnes (Alix West Lefler) — who are duped into spending a getaway in the English countryside with a group of manipulative, gaslighting wackos. Sure, Paddy (McAvoy) and his wife Ciara (Aisling Franciosi) seem incredibly charming at first, but as time goes on, we learn there's something sinister lurking behind them and their mute son, Ant (Dan Hough). By the time the Daltons decide to abandon the unspoken social contract of human civility, however, our characters have already reached a point of no return.

“The film is all about not doing things when there's a veneer of politeness,” writer-director James Watkins told SYFY WIRE. “But when things reach a point of overt violence, I don't think those rules apply. I think you're now in the Wild West. You're now in caveman territory. I wanted to explore what happens when civilization breaks down. Let's confront people who are used to civilization with violence and see how they respond. It's a totally different dynamic.”

He added: “I wanted to make a film that’s stressful fun, I suppose. I think humor works, not just as humor, but as a way of scratching away at some of the cringe of the stressors. It's funny watching people struggling. You know, Ricky Gervais has made a career out of it in a brilliant way about social awkwardness.”

When is Speak No Evil streaming on Peacock? Speak No Evil will make its exclusive streaming debut on Peacock Friday, December 6. If you prefer to watch the film today, it is available to purchase on PVOD platforms (like Vudu and Apple TV) and physical media. Christian Tafdrup, who directed and co-wrote the original film, served as an executive producer on the remake alongside Beatriz Sequeira and Jacob Jarek. Jason Blum (founder and CEO of Blumhouse) and Paul Ritchie were producers.

