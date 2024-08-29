Scare Tactics Returns for Hidden Camera Hijinks with Trailer, Premiere Date for Jordan Peele Reboot

Scare Tactics will return to our screens on Friday, October 4 at 10 p.m. ET.

Viewer, beware ... you're in for a scare! After a decade away from our television screens, the hidden camera horror series Scare Tactics will return in early October by way of executive producer Jordan Peele. The classic show pranks ordinary people by dropping them into spine-tingling situations meant to evoke classic scenes of cinematic terror.

USA Network has debuted an official trailer for the reboot, whose aim is to scare the ever-loving crap out of unsuspecting victims — and get some terror-fueled laughs along the way.

RELATED: Nope Director Jordan Peele to Shine Light on Forgotten Black Cowboys in New Peacock Docuseries

What is Scare Tactics about?

"Each episode will feature devious pranksters setting up friends and family, known as targets, in hilariously twisted scenarios that blur the lines of reality, horror, and comedy," reads the official synopsis. "From a casual dinner party that takes an unexpectedly cannibalistic turn to a pair of newlyweds that are the proud new parents of something ... less than human, the targets will navigate one unreal decision after another as audiences laugh, jump, and are left breathless for more."

No target is off the table, including WWE Superstars The New Day, who find themselves at the heart of a paranormal occurrence during a run-of-the-mill promo event with fellow Superstar Cody Rhodes.

Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld serve as executive producers via their Monkeypaw banner known for such projects as Get Out, Us, Hunters, and Lovecraft Country. Other EPs include Scott Hallock (co-creator of the original series with Kevin Healey) and showrunner Elan Gale.

Who is the new host of Scare Tactics? In a major break from tradition, this fresh iteration will be hosted not by a celebrity figure, but by a spectral pre-teen named Flip. He's got an unnatural — one might even call it supernatural — obsession with horror movies and human fear and engineers fabricated — yet no less terrifying — horror scenarios and then drops real people into the lead roles of their own horror movies.