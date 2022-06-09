Chris Pratt wanted his 'Jurassic World Dominion' character to lose a hand

Actors Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard close out their Jurassic World trilogy by confessing some bad ideas that got vetoed and stunts they did not want to do.

Across the three installments of the Jurassic World trilogy, audiences have watched Chris Pratt's Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire Dearing go from enemies to frenemies to lovers, and now in Jurassic World Dominion, family. As the former Jurassic World park manager, Claire has come to have respect and compassion for the species that were resurrected and bred for human entertainment. And, Owen has traded training velociraptors, like Blue, for saving dinosaurs that have migrated into the wilds from poachers. Most importantly, they've come together to build their own family as the caretakers of Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon), who was essentially orphaned at the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

For Pratt and Howard, this movie is the end of an era for the actors as Dominion caps their eight year run as the stars of the Jurassic World trilogy. Of course, both are certainly not wanting for work. In that time, Pratt has become a bona fide action star leading multiple franchises including Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy, while Dallas Howard is a sought after director, especially in the Star Wars streaming series universe. And while some actors might have had a lot of ideas how to end their stories on screen, SYFY WIRE talked with both actors who shared they both gave themselves over to director Colin Trevorrow's vision... except in a few important instances.

Since this is your last hurrah as these characters, was there anything you wanted for your characters to experience?

Bryce Dallas Howard: I think Colin, from the beginning had a vision for our characters and what that arc might be. I always had full trust. I didn't feel like I needed to be like, "Hey, by the way..." Our characters were always top of mind for him. I was always just excited to see what's going to happen when Claire is having a dynamic with the legacy characters, with new dinosaurs, with new characters, etc, etc. For me, there wasn't anything that I was just like, "This has to happen" because I felt like we were covered.

Chris Pratt: Yeah. And thank God Colin did this film and had the vision for it because a lesser and more weak director would probably have succumb to some of my terrible ideas. Owen would have like one hand. I was like, "He's gotten his hand bitten off by now, don't you think?" And they're like, "Let's not have his hand bit off, Chris. It might be distracting." And I'm like, "Just trust me!" Colin is like, "No, I don't trust you. It's my movie. Back off." [Laughs.] I have plenty of ideas. not at all great. One or two beautiful ideas among a haystack of awful, 12-year-old, excited to be in the movie that he just saw called Jurassic Park ideas.

Did you get to have a table read with the legacy cast and the new cast before you started shooting?

Pratt: We did not have a traditional table read.

Howard: No. We had a table read for Fallen Kingdom. We didn't have one for the first one and we didn't have one for this.

You just had a bubble introduction?

Howard: Well, on Sundays Colin would host rehearsals, formal and informal rehearsals. We would all get together and talk through the scenes for the following week. He was always really collaborative with all of us, so that we weren't saying things that felt weird. Everything that was coming out of our mouths were things that had been thoroughly discussed and vetted. And we felt incredibly included in that process.

Was there anything you took a hard pass on doing in this film?

Howard: There was moment where Colin came to the premiere of Rocket Man. And afterwards, he was like, "[Writer] Emily Carmichael and I have written in a sequence where you fall out of a plane. What are your thoughts on actually doing that?" Now, I like to think that I'm very game, but I'm also very safety conscious. I'm game to try stuff. And I remember [thinking] "I don't want to do that. I don't want to jump out of a plane. Like, that's the last thing that I want to do for the rest of my life. I don't want to do that ever. Ever." But I didn't want to say that. And so I was like, "Listen, whatever insurance is good with...." Yeah, I didn't jump out of a plane. [Laughs.]

Jurassic World Dominion is in theaters exclusively on June 10.